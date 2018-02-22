Upcoming Dividends; 89 Companies, 32 Increases, 14 Double-Digit Increases

Introduction
The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlights the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.
What David has done is exhaustively map the companies that have dividend increasing history in comparison with the Dividend Aristocrats. Long story short, there are companies that raise their dividends every year and do not appear on the S&P list. See David Van Knapp's 2009 article covering this phenomenon.
What this provides is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy but rather getting shares or increasing a stake prior to the market readjusting to the new, higher dividend rate. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.
The ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.
Fun Facts
The upcoming list is quite impressive, nearly 90 companies that already have a dividend growth history are paying. Of those 90, 32 are paying an increasing about to its shareholders. Finally, 14 of those have chosen to increase the amount by 10% or more.
|Category
|Count
|King
|2
|Champion
|12
|Contender
|28
|Challenger
|47
Increases: 32
Double Digit Increases: 14
The Main List
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|55
|2.59
|2/26/2018
|King
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|(NEE)
|23
|2.59
|2/26/2018
|12.92%
|Contender
|Westlake Chemical Corporation
|(WLK)
|14
|0.77
|2/26/2018
|Contender
|KeyCorp
|(KEY)
|7
|1.99
|2/26/2018
|Challenger
|Great Plains Energy Incorporated
|(GXP)
|7
|3.73
|2/26/2018
|Challenger
|Pinnacle Foods, Inc.
|(PF)
|5
|2.35
|2/26/2018
|Challenger
|Brunswick Corporation
|(BC)
|5
|1.29
|2/26/2018
|Challenger
|Dover Corporation
|(DOV)
|62
|1.88
|2/27/2018
|King
|Tennant Company
|(TNC)
|46
|1.35
|2/27/2018
|Champion
|RLI Corp.
|(RLI)
|42
|1.37
|2/27/2018
|5.00%
|Champion
|Sonoco Products Company
|(SON)
|35
|3.21
|2/27/2018
|Champion
|Badger Meter, Inc.
|(BMI)
|25
|1.03
|2/27/2018
|Champion
|Meredith Corporation
|(MDP)
|25
|3.7
|2/27/2018
|4.81%
|Champion
|Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|(CFR)
|24
|2.14
|2/27/2018
|Contender
|The York Water Company
|(YORW)
|21
|2.26
|2/27/2018
|Contender
|FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|(FDS)
|19
|1.11
|2/27/2018
|Contender
|QUALCOMM Incorporated
|(QCOM)
|15
|3.6
|2/27/2018
|Contender
|STERIS plc Ordinary Shares
|(STE)
|13
|1.37
|2/27/2018
|Contender
|Union Pacific Corporation
|(UNP)
|11
|2.01
|2/27/2018
|9.77%
|Contender
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units
|(BIP)
|10
|4.24
|2/27/2018
|8.05%
|Contender
|Hubbell Inc
|(HUBB)
|10
|2.3
|2/27/2018
|Contender
|Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares
|(WCN)
|8
|0.8
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|EPR Properties
|(EPR)
|8
|7.68
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)
|(EL)
|8
|1.09
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|(CLDT)
|8
|6.33
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|Stag Industrial, Inc.
|(STAG)
|8
|6.2
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|Corning Incorporated
|(GLW)
|7
|2.12
|2/27/2018
|16.13%
|Challenger
|Aircastle Limited
|(AYR)
|7
|5.51
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc - Class A Common Stock
|(SNI)
|7
|0.68
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|SunTrust Banks, Inc.
|(STI)
|7
|2.24
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|Kingstone Companies, Inc
|(KINS)
|7
|1.59
|2/27/2018
|25.00%
|Challenger
|Central Pacific Financial Corp New
|(CPF)
|6
|2.5
|2/27/2018
|5.56%
|Challenger
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|(BAM)
|6
|1.39
|2/27/2018
|7.14%
|Challenger
|United Bancshares, Inc.
|(UBOH)
|6
|2.3
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|Andeavor
|(ANDV)
|6
|2.55
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|Power Integrations, Inc.
|(POWI)
|5
|0.85
|2/27/2018
|14.29%
|Challenger
|Old Point Financial Corporation
|(OPOF)
|5
|1.67
|2/27/2018
|Challenger
|Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership Units
|(BPY)
|5
|5.78
|2/27/2018
|6.78%
|Challenger
|Connecticut Water Service, Inc.
|(CTWS)
|48
|2.26
|2/28/2018
|Champion
|McDonalds Corporation"
|(MCD)
|42
|2.55
|2/28/2018
|Champion
|MGE Energy Inc.
|(MGEE)
|42
|2.37
|2/28/2018
|Champion
|NACCO Industries, Inc.
|(NC)
|32
|4.89
|2/28/2018
|Champion
|Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|(JKHY)
|27
|1.04
|2/28/2018
|19.35%
|Champion
|Realty Income Corporation
|(O)
|25
|5.44
|2/28/2018
|Champion
|Arrow Financial Corporation
|(AROW)
|24
|3.05
|2/28/2018
|Contender
|Polaris Industries Inc.
|(PII)
|22
|2.01
|2/28/2018
|3.45%
|Contender
|Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
|(MXIM)
|17
|2.33
|2/28/2018
|16.67%
|Contender
|Lockheed Martin Corporation
|(LMT)
|15
|2.24
|2/28/2018
|Contender
|L3 Technologies, Inc.
|(LLL)
|14
|1.42
|2/28/2018
|6.67%
|Contender
|Compass Minerals Intl Inc
|(CMP)
|14
|4.66
|2/28/2018
|Contender
|CSX Corporation
|(CSX)
|13
|1.46
|2/28/2018
|10.00%
|Contender
|McKesson Corporation
|(MCK)
|10
|0.91
|2/28/2018
|Contender
|Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|(ASH)
|8
|1.27
|2/28/2018
|Challenger
|MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|(MOFG)
|8
|2.13
|2/28/2018
|14.71%
|Challenger
|Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
|(GPI)
|8
|1.34
|2/28/2018
|4.00%
|Challenger
|Wendy's Company (The)
|(WEN)
|8
|1.73
|2/28/2018
|21.43%
|Challenger
|Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)
|(GS)
|7
|1.14
|2/28/2018
|Challenger
|Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Class A
|(HY)
|6
|1.5
|2/28/2018
|Challenger
|Associated Banc-Corp
|(ASB)
|6
|2.25
|2/28/2018
|7.14%
|Challenger
|Tyson Foods, Inc.
|(TSN)
|6
|1.59
|2/28/2018
|Challenger
|Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The)
|(IPG)
|5
|2.95
|2/28/2018
|16.67%
|Challenger
|Cathay General Bancorp
|(CATY)
|5
|2.24
|2/28/2018
|Challenger
|Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation
|(VAC)
|5
|1.12
|2/28/2018
|Challenger
|BorgWarner Inc.
|(BWA)
|5
|1.31
|2/28/2018
|Challenger
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|(PEP)
|45
|2.98
|3/1/2018
|Champion
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|(CHRW)
|20
|2.04
|3/1/2018
|Contender
|Flowers Foods, Inc.
|(FLO)
|16
|3.28
|3/1/2018
|Contender
|Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares
|(PRGO)
|15
|0.73
|3/1/2018
|18.75%
|Contender
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|15
|4.19
|3/1/2018
|8.44%
|Contender
|The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(FINL)
|11
|4.3
|3/1/2018
|4.55%
|Contender
|Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|(AJG)
|8
|2.26
|3/1/2018
|5.13%
|Challenger
|Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|(CBOE)
|8
|0.97
|3/1/2018
|Challenger
|Snap-On Incorporated
|(SNA)
|8
|2.07
|3/1/2018
|Challenger
|Weyerhaeuser Company
|(WY)
|7
|3.68
|3/1/2018
|Challenger
|Whirlpool Corporation
|(WHR)
|7
|2.65
|3/1/2018
|Challenger
|Chemical Financial Corporation
|(CHFC)
|6
|1.96
|3/1/2018
|Challenger
|Herman Miller, Inc.
|(MLHR)
|6
|1.94
|3/1/2018
|Challenger
|First Merchants Corporation
|(FRME)
|6
|1.69
|3/1/2018
|Challenger
|Open Text Corporation - Common Shares
|(OTEX)
|5
|1.53
|3/1/2018
|Challenger
|Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Class A
|(WTS)
|5
|0.99
|3/1/2018
|Challenger
|Exponent, Inc.
|(EXPO)
|5
|1.1
|3/1/2018
|23.81%
|Challenger
|Cass Information Systems, Inc
|(CASS)
|16
|1.64
|3/2/2018
|4.35%
|Contender
|Nike, Inc.
|(NKE)
|16
|1.19
|3/2/2018
|Contender
|Northrop Grumman Corporation
|(NOC)
|15
|1.14
|3/2/2018
|10.00%
|Contender
|Kellogg Company
|(K)
|13
|3.16
|3/2/2018
|Contender
|Principal Financial Group Inc
|(PFG)
|10
|3.1
|3/2/2018
|4.08%
|Contender
|GATX Corporation
|(GATX)
|8
|2.34
|3/2/2018
|4.76%
|Challenger
|Allstate Corporation (The)
|(ALL)
|7
|1.58
|3/2/2018
|24.32%
|Challenger
|Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|(PEBK)
|5
|1.67
|3/2/2018
|8.33%
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.
Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
Disclosure - I added to my Corning holding after they announced the 16% hike.
Additional Metrics
Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|Percent Off Low
|Percent Off High
|JNJ
|129.91
|119.25
|148.32
|333.03
|9% Off Low
|11% Off High
|NEE
|151.76
|127.09
|159.64
|13.31
|19% Off Low
|3% Off High
|WLK
|108.5
|59.58
|115.19
|10.86
|71% Off Low
|6% Off High
|KEY
|21.06
|16.28
|22.22
|18.8
|28% Off Low
|4% Off High
|GXP
|29.46
|27.6
|34.72
|147.3
|8% Off Low
|12% Off High
|PF
|55.39
|52.81
|66.67
|37.43
|6% Off Low
|13% Off High
|BC
|58.69
|48.04
|64.45
|36.91
|20% Off Low
|9% Off High
|DOV
|99.97
|75.51
|109.06
|19.41
|32% Off Low
|7% Off High
|TNC
|62.45
|59
|76.8
|91.84
|6% Off Low
|18% Off High
|RLI
|61.49
|48.89
|65.68
|25.95
|26% Off Low
|4% Off High
|SON
|48.59
|47.1
|55.77
|27.93
|3% Off Low
|11% Off High
|BMI
|50.25
|34.4
|52.1
|42.58
|43% Off Low
|4% Off High
|MDP
|56.25
|50.63
|72.25
|9.31
|8% Off Low
|22% Off High
|CFR
|106.76
|81.09
|109.36
|19.49
|30% Off Low
|0% Off High
|YORW
|29.6
|28.24
|39.86
|30.52
|3% Off Low
|24% Off High
|FDS
|201.28
|155.09
|209.02
|30.36
|29% Off Low
|3% Off High
|QCOM
|63.4
|48.92
|69.28
|0
|28% Off Low
|8% Off High
|STE
|90.19
|67.55
|93.71
|31.65
|32% Off Low
|4% Off High
|UNP
|132.5
|101.06
|143.05
|9.81
|29% Off Low
|5% Off High
|BIP
|41.06
|35.3
|46.88
|0
|16% Off Low
|10% Off High
|HUBB
|133.97
|109.32
|149.03
|30.45
|22% Off Low
|9% Off High
|WCN
|70.3
|56.81
|74.2
|32.2
|26% Off Low
|4% Off High
|EPR
|56.28
|54.95
|77.7
|16.77
|2% Off Low
|26% Off High
|EL
|139.82
|81.69
|142.21
|48.55
|70% Off Low
|0% Off High
|CLDT
|20.84
|18.66
|23.91
|30.63
|11% Off Low
|11% Off High
|STAG
|22.91
|22.42
|28.95
|104.18
|2% Off Low
|19% Off High
|GLW
|29.26
|26.32
|35.1
|0
|11% Off Low
|15% Off High
|AYR
|20.33
|19.75
|25.3
|10.81
|New Low
|19% Off High
|SNI
|88.12
|64.87
|88.87
|18.87
|35% Off Low
|0% Off High
|STI
|71.47
|51.96
|72.58
|15.95
|36% Off Low
|0% Off High
|KINS
|20.15
|13.96
|21.7
|19.75
|43% Off Low
|5% Off High
|CPF
|28.8
|27.34
|33.55
|21.49
|5% Off Low
|13% Off High
|BAM
|40.26
|35.3
|44.33
|29.39
|14% Off Low
|8% Off High
|UBOH
|20.9
|19.45
|23.78
|15.26
|8% Off Low
|11% Off High
|ANDV
|92.59
|75.11
|121.71
|9.38
|25% Off Low
|21% Off High
|POWI
|65.65
|60.55
|86.6
|72.94
|4% Off Low
|23% Off High
|OPOF
|26.29
|24.07
|34.82
|0
|5% Off Low
|23% Off High
|BPY
|20.43
|20.1
|24.96
|41.71
|1% Off Low
|18% Off High
|CTWS
|52.68
|50.56
|65.04
|25.74
|4% Off Low
|18% Off High
|MCD
|158.64
|126.4
|178.7
|24.94
|25% Off Low
|10% Off High
|MGEE
|54.5
|54.3
|68.7
|24.77
|New Low
|19% Off High
|NC
|40.45
|18.83
|48.85
|6.2
|107% Off Low
|16% Off High
|JKHY
|119.43
|91.5
|127.31
|26.96
|32% Off Low
|4% Off High
|O
|48.39
|47.25
|63.6
|39.67
|2% Off Low
|22% Off High
|AROW
|32.8
|29.81
|38.6
|15.62
|9% Off Low
|15% Off High
|PII
|115.57
|77.91
|137.66
|42.96
|47% Off Low
|15% Off High
|MXIM
|61.74
|43.35
|74.94
|46.42
|40% Off Low
|15% Off High
|LMT
|357.06
|249.96
|362.91
|28.8
|43% Off Low
|New High
|LLL
|210.69
|159.43
|218.71
|24.76
|32% Off Low
|2% Off High
|CMP
|61.85
|59.72
|77.75
|49.46
|3% Off Low
|19% Off High
|CSX
|54.97
|45.41
|60.04
|9.06
|20% Off Low
|7% Off High
|MCK
|149.59
|133.82
|178.86
|6.64
|11% Off Low
|15% Off High
|ASH
|70.66
|58.15
|77.16
|0
|22% Off Low
|6% Off High
|MOFG
|32
|30.56
|38.29
|20.51
|1% Off Low
|18% Off High
|GPI
|74.57
|51.62
|84.47
|7.37
|44% Off Low
|8% Off High
|WEN
|16.23
|13.03
|17.66
|64.3
|22% Off Low
|7% Off High
|GS
|263.29
|209.62
|273.79
|30.58
|26% Off Low
|2% Off High
|HY
|80.51
|53.5
|93.9
|21.02
|48% Off Low
|13% Off High
|ASB
|24.9
|20.95
|26.7
|17.41
|17% Off Low
|6% Off High
|TSN
|75.39
|57.2
|84.65
|9.77
|32% Off Low
|10% Off High
|IPG
|24.41
|18.3
|26.01
|16.61
|34% Off Low
|3% Off High
|CATY
|42.83
|34
|45.59
|19.65
|24% Off Low
|5% Off High
|VAC
|143.42
|88.94
|154.14
|23.67
|59% Off Low
|7% Off High
|BWA
|52.1
|37.54
|58.22
|25.17
|37% Off Low
|9% Off High
|PEP
|108
|106.19
|122.51
|32.09
|2% Off Low
|10% Off High
|CHRW
|90.18
|63.41
|100.18
|25.26
|42% Off Low
|9% Off High
|FLO
|20.72
|16.8
|21.46
|29.2
|23% Off Low
|1% Off High
|PRGO
|87.08
|63.68
|95.93
|0
|36% Off Low
|7% Off High
|D
|73.54
|72.8
|85.3
|14.96
|1% Off Low
|12% Off High
|FINL
|10.23
|6.9
|17.51
|19.11
|38% Off Low
|43% Off High
|AJG
|68.91
|54.5
|70.55
|27.13
|26% Off Low
|1% Off High
|CBOE
|111.29
|77.33
|138.54
|31.35
|42% Off Low
|18% Off High
|SNA
|158.1
|140.83
|185.47
|16.61
|13% Off Low
|13% Off High
|WY
|34.77
|30.95
|37.89
|45.16
|13% Off Low
|6% Off High
|WHR
|166.29
|158.8
|202.99
|36.85
|5% Off Low
|17% Off High
|CHFC
|57.11
|43.61
|59.83
|27.48
|30% Off Low
|3% Off High
|MLHR
|37.2
|28.55
|41.85
|18.36
|28% Off Low
|11% Off High
|FRME
|42.65
|36.73
|45.42
|20.12
|14% Off Low
|6% Off High
|OTEX
|34.68
|30.88
|40.31
|48.85
|11% Off Low
|13% Off High
|WTS
|77.05
|59.15
|82.35
|36.34
|29% Off Low
|6% Off High
|EXPO
|76.28
|56.95
|78.39
|50.18
|32% Off Low
|3% Off High
|CASS
|58.38
|53.23
|65
|28.89
|6% Off Low
|10% Off High
|NKE
|67.05
|50.35
|69
|29.03
|33% Off Low
|1% Off High
|NOC
|350.87
|233.2
|358.84
|30.59
|49% Off Low
|1% Off High
|K
|68.31
|58.76
|75.31
|18.87
|16% Off Low
|7% Off High
|PFG
|63.3
|59.25
|75.59
|8.03
|5% Off Low
|16% Off High
|GATX
|71.82
|55.82
|72.96
|5.58
|25% Off Low
|3% Off High
|ALL
|93.43
|79.09
|105.36
|11.16
|18% Off Low
|10% Off High
|PEBK
|28.71
|19.65
|36.12
|16.89
|46% Off Low
|20% Off High
Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)
I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Current Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|EPR
|7.68
|6.7
|6.3
|6.7
|3.2
|14.4
|CLDT
|6.33
|2.3
|12.8
|12
|18.3
|STAG
|6.2
|0.9
|3.1
|5.8
|12
|BPY
|5.78
|5.4
|5.7
|AYR
|5.51
|8.2
|8.9
|11.5
|-7
|17
|O
|5.44
|6
|5
|7.4
|4.4
|12.8
|NC
|4.89
|25.4
|9.3
|11.6
|7.8
|16.5
|CMP
|4.66
|3.6
|6.3
|7.8
|8.4
|12.5
|FINL
|4.3
|10
|11.2
|12.9
|24.3
|17.2
|BIP
|4.24
|12.7
|10.8
|11.7
|15.9
|D
|4.19
|19.3
|11.6
|9.6
|8.6
|13.8
|GXP
|3.73
|1.1
|5.6
|5.2
|-4
|8.9
|MDP
|3.7
|5.1
|6.3
|6.3
|10.9
|10
|WY
|3.68
|0.8
|7
|15.1
|3.5
|18.8
|QCOM
|3.6
|8.2
|11.6
|18.3
|15.3
|21.9
|FLO
|3.28
|7.2
|11.4
|9.8
|13.7
|13.1
|SON
|3.21
|5.5
|6.6
|5.3
|4.2
|8.5
|K
|3.16
|3.9
|3.7
|4
|5.9
|7.2
|PFG
|3.1
|16.1
|12.3
|19.7
|7.6
|22.8
|AROW
|3.05
|3
|2.4
|2.3
|3
|5.4
|PEP
|2.98
|8.8
|7.7
|8.5
|8.9
|11.5
|IPG
|2.95
|20
|23.7
|24.6
|27.6
|WHR
|2.65
|10.3
|14.4
|16.5
|9.6
|19.2
|NEE
|2.59
|12.9
|10.7
|10.4
|9.1
|13
|JNJ
|2.59
|5.4
|6.4
|6.7
|7.4
|9.3
|MCD
|2.55
|6.1
|5.3
|5.9
|9.8
|8.5
|ANDV
|2.55
|8.6
|27.5
|53.2
|19
|55.8
|CPF
|2.5
|16.7
|24.8
|-3.3
|MGEE
|2.37
|4.6
|4.4
|4
|3
|6.4
|PF
|2.35
|12.4
|10.9
|GATX
|2.34
|5
|8.4
|7
|5.8
|9.3
|MXIM
|2.33
|9.5
|8.5
|8.4
|7.2
|10.7
|UBOH
|2.3
|9.1
|24.3
|57.4
|-1.5
|59.7
|HUBB
|2.3
|10.8
|11.7
|11.3
|8.1
|13.6
|YORW
|2.26
|3
|3.8
|3.7
|3.1
|6
|AJG
|2.26
|2.6
|2.7
|2.8
|2.3
|5.1
|CTWS
|2.26
|5.4
|5.2
|4.1
|3.1
|6.4
|ASB
|2.25
|11.1
|10.6
|16.8
|-8.5
|19.1
|LMT
|2.24
|10.2
|10.8
|12.4
|17.6
|14.6
|STI
|2.24
|29.4
|23.5
|45.9
|-7.6
|48.1
|CATY
|2.24
|16
|44.2
|85.1
|7.9
|87.3
|CFR
|2.14
|4.7
|3.5
|3.4
|3.9
|5.5
|MOFG
|2.13
|4.7
|4.9
|13.2
|15.3
|GLW
|2.12
|14.8
|15.7
|14.5
|20
|16.6
|SNA
|2.07
|16.1
|16.8
|16.1
|10.3
|18.2
|CHRW
|2.04
|4
|8.2
|6.2
|9.7
|8.2
|UNP
|2.01
|10
|11.2
|14.8
|22.1
|16.8
|PII
|2.01
|5.5
|6.5
|9.4
|13.1
|11.4
|KEY
|1.99
|15.2
|15
|16.1
|-12.6
|18.1
|CHFC
|1.96
|3.8
|5.4
|6.1
|-0.4
|8.1
|MLHR
|1.94
|12.7
|8.2
|34.6
|7.5
|36.5
|DOV
|1.88
|5.8
|5.5
|10.4
|11
|12.3
|WEN
|1.73
|14.3
|11
|22.9
|-1.3
|24.6
|FRME
|1.69
|27.8
|33.5
|47.2
|-2.8
|48.9
|OPOF
|1.67
|10
|19.2
|17.1
|-3.2
|18.8
|PEBK
|1.67
|26.3
|38.7
|43.1
|1.6
|44.8
|CASS
|1.64
|4.5
|4.7
|8.2
|9.9
|9.8
|TSN
|1.59
|62.5
|44.2
|41.8
|19.8
|43.4
|KINS
|1.59
|21
|18.9
|16.7
|18.3
|ALL
|1.58
|11.6
|8.7
|10.4
|-0.5
|12
|OTEX
|1.53
|14.8
|15.2
|HY
|1.5
|2.8
|3.8
|36.9
|38.4
|CSX
|1.46
|8.3
|7.4
|7.6
|15.8
|9.1
|LLL
|1.42
|7.1
|7.7
|8.9
|12.1
|10.3
|BAM
|1.39
|7.7
|9.5
|10.8
|7.6
|12.2
|RLI
|1.37
|5.1
|5.3
|5.7
|7
|7.1
|STE
|1.37
|11.3
|10.3
|10.4
|18.3
|11.8
|TNC
|1.35
|3.7
|2.5
|4
|5.8
|5.4
|GPI
|1.34
|6.6
|11.5
|10.5
|5.6
|11.8
|BWA
|1.31
|11.3
|5.3
|13.3
|BC
|1.29
|11.4
|15
|68.8
|1.3
|70.1
|ASH
|1.27
|13.4
|9.2
|15.8
|4.9
|17.1
|NKE
|1.19
|12.5
|14.5
|13.9
|13.9
|15.1
|NOC
|1.14
|11.4
|12.9
|12.6
|11.3
|13.7
|GS
|1.14
|11.5
|8.8
|10.4
|7.6
|11.5
|VAC
|1.12
|16.7
|77.6
|FDS
|1.11
|12.4
|12.8
|12.7
|17.9
|13.8
|EXPO
|1.1
|16.7
|18.9
|EL
|1.09
|12.9
|18.6
|14.2
|17.7
|15.3
|JKHY
|1.04
|10.7
|12.1
|21.9
|16.9
|22.9
|BMI
|1.03
|14
|9.8
|8.2
|11.2
|9.2
|WTS
|0.99
|5.6
|8.9
|11.3
|6.5
|12.3
|CBOE
|0.97
|8.3
|10.1
|14
|15
|MCK
|0.91
|5.4
|7.1
|8.1
|17.3
|9
|POWI
|0.85
|7.7
|8.4
|22.9
|23.8
|WCN
|0.8
|22
|16.4
|15.2
|16
|WLK
|0.77
|7.7
|11.2
|25.1
|24.4
|25.9
|PRGO
|0.73
|10.3
|15.1
|14.2
|13.2
|14.9
|SNI
|0.68
|20
|14.5
|20.1
|20.8
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Happy dividend increase season!
