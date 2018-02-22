Upcoming Dividends; 89 Companies, 32 Increases, 14 Double-Digit Increases

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive dividend growth.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlights the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

What David has done is exhaustively map the companies that have dividend increasing history in comparison with the Dividend Aristocrats. Long story short, there are companies that raise their dividends every year and do not appear on the S&P list. See David Van Knapp's 2009 article covering this phenomenon.

What this provides is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy but rather getting shares or increasing a stake prior to the market readjusting to the new, higher dividend rate. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

The ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Fun Facts

The upcoming list is quite impressive, nearly 90 companies that already have a dividend growth history are paying. Of those 90, 32 are paying an increasing about to its shareholders. Finally, 14 of those have chosen to increase the amount by 10% or more.

Category Count King 2 Champion 12 Contender 28 Challenger 47

Increases: 32

Double Digit Increases: 14

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 55 2.59 2/26/2018 King NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 23 2.59 2/26/2018 12.92% Contender Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 14 0.77 2/26/2018 Contender KeyCorp (KEY) 7 1.99 2/26/2018 Challenger Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) 7 3.73 2/26/2018 Challenger Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF) 5 2.35 2/26/2018 Challenger Brunswick Corporation (BC) 5 1.29 2/26/2018 Challenger Dover Corporation (DOV) 62 1.88 2/27/2018 King Tennant Company (TNC) 46 1.35 2/27/2018 Champion RLI Corp. (RLI) 42 1.37 2/27/2018 5.00% Champion Sonoco Products Company (SON) 35 3.21 2/27/2018 Champion Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 25 1.03 2/27/2018 Champion Meredith Corporation (MDP) 25 3.7 2/27/2018 4.81% Champion Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 24 2.14 2/27/2018 Contender The York Water Company (YORW) 21 2.26 2/27/2018 Contender FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 19 1.11 2/27/2018 Contender QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 15 3.6 2/27/2018 Contender STERIS plc Ordinary Shares (STE) 13 1.37 2/27/2018 Contender Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 11 2.01 2/27/2018 9.77% Contender Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units (BIP) 10 4.24 2/27/2018 8.05% Contender Hubbell Inc (HUBB) 10 2.3 2/27/2018 Contender Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares (WCN) 8 0.8 2/27/2018 Challenger EPR Properties (EPR) 8 7.68 2/27/2018 Challenger Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) 8 1.09 2/27/2018 Challenger Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 8 6.33 2/27/2018 Challenger Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 6.2 2/27/2018 Challenger Corning Incorporated (GLW) 7 2.12 2/27/2018 16.13% Challenger Aircastle Limited (AYR) 7 5.51 2/27/2018 Challenger Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc - Class A Common Stock (SNI) 7 0.68 2/27/2018 Challenger SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) 7 2.24 2/27/2018 Challenger Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) 7 1.59 2/27/2018 25.00% Challenger Central Pacific Financial Corp New (CPF) 6 2.5 2/27/2018 5.56% Challenger Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6 1.39 2/27/2018 7.14% Challenger United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) 6 2.3 2/27/2018 Challenger Andeavor (ANDV) 6 2.55 2/27/2018 Challenger Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 5 0.85 2/27/2018 14.29% Challenger Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) 5 1.67 2/27/2018 Challenger Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership Units (BPY) 5 5.78 2/27/2018 6.78% Challenger Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) 48 2.26 2/28/2018 Champion McDonalds Corporation" (MCD) 42 2.55 2/28/2018 Champion MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 42 2.37 2/28/2018 Champion NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 32 4.89 2/28/2018 Champion Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 27 1.04 2/28/2018 19.35% Champion Realty Income Corporation (O) 25 5.44 2/28/2018 Champion Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 24 3.05 2/28/2018 Contender Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) 22 2.01 2/28/2018 3.45% Contender Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) 17 2.33 2/28/2018 16.67% Contender Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 15 2.24 2/28/2018 Contender L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) 14 1.42 2/28/2018 6.67% Contender Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) 14 4.66 2/28/2018 Contender CSX Corporation (CSX) 13 1.46 2/28/2018 10.00% Contender McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10 0.91 2/28/2018 Contender Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 8 1.27 2/28/2018 Challenger MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 8 2.13 2/28/2018 14.71% Challenger Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) 8 1.34 2/28/2018 4.00% Challenger Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) 8 1.73 2/28/2018 21.43% Challenger Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) 7 1.14 2/28/2018 Challenger Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Class A (HY) 6 1.5 2/28/2018 Challenger Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 6 2.25 2/28/2018 7.14% Challenger Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 6 1.59 2/28/2018 Challenger Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) 5 2.95 2/28/2018 16.67% Challenger Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 5 2.24 2/28/2018 Challenger Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) 5 1.12 2/28/2018 Challenger BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) 5 1.31 2/28/2018 Challenger PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 45 2.98 3/1/2018 Champion C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 20 2.04 3/1/2018 Contender Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 16 3.28 3/1/2018 Contender Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares (PRGO) 15 0.73 3/1/2018 18.75% Contender Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 15 4.19 3/1/2018 8.44% Contender The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FINL) 11 4.3 3/1/2018 4.55% Contender Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 8 2.26 3/1/2018 5.13% Challenger Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 8 0.97 3/1/2018 Challenger Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 8 2.07 3/1/2018 Challenger Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 7 3.68 3/1/2018 Challenger Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 7 2.65 3/1/2018 Challenger Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) 6 1.96 3/1/2018 Challenger Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) 6 1.94 3/1/2018 Challenger First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6 1.69 3/1/2018 Challenger Open Text Corporation - Common Shares (OTEX) 5 1.53 3/1/2018 Challenger Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Class A (WTS) 5 0.99 3/1/2018 Challenger Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 5 1.1 3/1/2018 23.81% Challenger Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) 16 1.64 3/2/2018 4.35% Contender Nike, Inc. (NKE) 16 1.19 3/2/2018 Contender Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 15 1.14 3/2/2018 10.00% Contender Kellogg Company (K) 13 3.16 3/2/2018 Contender Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) 10 3.1 3/2/2018 4.08% Contender GATX Corporation (GATX) 8 2.34 3/2/2018 4.76% Challenger Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) 7 1.58 3/2/2018 24.32% Challenger Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 5 1.67 3/2/2018 8.33% Challenger

Alternative Image



Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

Disclosure - I added to my Corning holding after they announced the 16% hike.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High JNJ 129.91 119.25 148.32 333.03 9% Off Low 11% Off High NEE 151.76 127.09 159.64 13.31 19% Off Low 3% Off High WLK 108.5 59.58 115.19 10.86 71% Off Low 6% Off High KEY 21.06 16.28 22.22 18.8 28% Off Low 4% Off High GXP 29.46 27.6 34.72 147.3 8% Off Low 12% Off High PF 55.39 52.81 66.67 37.43 6% Off Low 13% Off High BC 58.69 48.04 64.45 36.91 20% Off Low 9% Off High DOV 99.97 75.51 109.06 19.41 32% Off Low 7% Off High TNC 62.45 59 76.8 91.84 6% Off Low 18% Off High RLI 61.49 48.89 65.68 25.95 26% Off Low 4% Off High SON 48.59 47.1 55.77 27.93 3% Off Low 11% Off High BMI 50.25 34.4 52.1 42.58 43% Off Low 4% Off High MDP 56.25 50.63 72.25 9.31 8% Off Low 22% Off High CFR 106.76 81.09 109.36 19.49 30% Off Low 0% Off High YORW 29.6 28.24 39.86 30.52 3% Off Low 24% Off High FDS 201.28 155.09 209.02 30.36 29% Off Low 3% Off High QCOM 63.4 48.92 69.28 0 28% Off Low 8% Off High STE 90.19 67.55 93.71 31.65 32% Off Low 4% Off High UNP 132.5 101.06 143.05 9.81 29% Off Low 5% Off High BIP 41.06 35.3 46.88 0 16% Off Low 10% Off High HUBB 133.97 109.32 149.03 30.45 22% Off Low 9% Off High WCN 70.3 56.81 74.2 32.2 26% Off Low 4% Off High EPR 56.28 54.95 77.7 16.77 2% Off Low 26% Off High EL 139.82 81.69 142.21 48.55 70% Off Low 0% Off High CLDT 20.84 18.66 23.91 30.63 11% Off Low 11% Off High STAG 22.91 22.42 28.95 104.18 2% Off Low 19% Off High GLW 29.26 26.32 35.1 0 11% Off Low 15% Off High AYR 20.33 19.75 25.3 10.81 New Low 19% Off High SNI 88.12 64.87 88.87 18.87 35% Off Low 0% Off High STI 71.47 51.96 72.58 15.95 36% Off Low 0% Off High KINS 20.15 13.96 21.7 19.75 43% Off Low 5% Off High CPF 28.8 27.34 33.55 21.49 5% Off Low 13% Off High BAM 40.26 35.3 44.33 29.39 14% Off Low 8% Off High UBOH 20.9 19.45 23.78 15.26 8% Off Low 11% Off High ANDV 92.59 75.11 121.71 9.38 25% Off Low 21% Off High POWI 65.65 60.55 86.6 72.94 4% Off Low 23% Off High OPOF 26.29 24.07 34.82 0 5% Off Low 23% Off High BPY 20.43 20.1 24.96 41.71 1% Off Low 18% Off High CTWS 52.68 50.56 65.04 25.74 4% Off Low 18% Off High MCD 158.64 126.4 178.7 24.94 25% Off Low 10% Off High MGEE 54.5 54.3 68.7 24.77 New Low 19% Off High NC 40.45 18.83 48.85 6.2 107% Off Low 16% Off High JKHY 119.43 91.5 127.31 26.96 32% Off Low 4% Off High O 48.39 47.25 63.6 39.67 2% Off Low 22% Off High AROW 32.8 29.81 38.6 15.62 9% Off Low 15% Off High PII 115.57 77.91 137.66 42.96 47% Off Low 15% Off High MXIM 61.74 43.35 74.94 46.42 40% Off Low 15% Off High LMT 357.06 249.96 362.91 28.8 43% Off Low New High LLL 210.69 159.43 218.71 24.76 32% Off Low 2% Off High CMP 61.85 59.72 77.75 49.46 3% Off Low 19% Off High CSX 54.97 45.41 60.04 9.06 20% Off Low 7% Off High MCK 149.59 133.82 178.86 6.64 11% Off Low 15% Off High ASH 70.66 58.15 77.16 0 22% Off Low 6% Off High MOFG 32 30.56 38.29 20.51 1% Off Low 18% Off High GPI 74.57 51.62 84.47 7.37 44% Off Low 8% Off High WEN 16.23 13.03 17.66 64.3 22% Off Low 7% Off High GS 263.29 209.62 273.79 30.58 26% Off Low 2% Off High HY 80.51 53.5 93.9 21.02 48% Off Low 13% Off High ASB 24.9 20.95 26.7 17.41 17% Off Low 6% Off High TSN 75.39 57.2 84.65 9.77 32% Off Low 10% Off High IPG 24.41 18.3 26.01 16.61 34% Off Low 3% Off High CATY 42.83 34 45.59 19.65 24% Off Low 5% Off High VAC 143.42 88.94 154.14 23.67 59% Off Low 7% Off High BWA 52.1 37.54 58.22 25.17 37% Off Low 9% Off High PEP 108 106.19 122.51 32.09 2% Off Low 10% Off High CHRW 90.18 63.41 100.18 25.26 42% Off Low 9% Off High FLO 20.72 16.8 21.46 29.2 23% Off Low 1% Off High PRGO 87.08 63.68 95.93 0 36% Off Low 7% Off High D 73.54 72.8 85.3 14.96 1% Off Low 12% Off High FINL 10.23 6.9 17.51 19.11 38% Off Low 43% Off High AJG 68.91 54.5 70.55 27.13 26% Off Low 1% Off High CBOE 111.29 77.33 138.54 31.35 42% Off Low 18% Off High SNA 158.1 140.83 185.47 16.61 13% Off Low 13% Off High WY 34.77 30.95 37.89 45.16 13% Off Low 6% Off High WHR 166.29 158.8 202.99 36.85 5% Off Low 17% Off High CHFC 57.11 43.61 59.83 27.48 30% Off Low 3% Off High MLHR 37.2 28.55 41.85 18.36 28% Off Low 11% Off High FRME 42.65 36.73 45.42 20.12 14% Off Low 6% Off High OTEX 34.68 30.88 40.31 48.85 11% Off Low 13% Off High WTS 77.05 59.15 82.35 36.34 29% Off Low 6% Off High EXPO 76.28 56.95 78.39 50.18 32% Off Low 3% Off High CASS 58.38 53.23 65 28.89 6% Off Low 10% Off High NKE 67.05 50.35 69 29.03 33% Off Low 1% Off High NOC 350.87 233.2 358.84 30.59 49% Off Low 1% Off High K 68.31 58.76 75.31 18.87 16% Off Low 7% Off High PFG 63.3 59.25 75.59 8.03 5% Off Low 16% Off High GATX 71.82 55.82 72.96 5.58 25% Off Low 3% Off High ALL 93.43 79.09 105.36 11.16 18% Off Low 10% Off High PEBK 28.71 19.65 36.12 16.89 46% Off Low 20% Off High

Alternate Image

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule EPR 7.68 6.7 6.3 6.7 3.2 14.4 CLDT 6.33 2.3 12.8 12 18.3 STAG 6.2 0.9 3.1 5.8 12 BPY 5.78 5.4 5.7 AYR 5.51 8.2 8.9 11.5 -7 17 O 5.44 6 5 7.4 4.4 12.8 NC 4.89 25.4 9.3 11.6 7.8 16.5 CMP 4.66 3.6 6.3 7.8 8.4 12.5 FINL 4.3 10 11.2 12.9 24.3 17.2 BIP 4.24 12.7 10.8 11.7 15.9 D 4.19 19.3 11.6 9.6 8.6 13.8 GXP 3.73 1.1 5.6 5.2 -4 8.9 MDP 3.7 5.1 6.3 6.3 10.9 10 WY 3.68 0.8 7 15.1 3.5 18.8 QCOM 3.6 8.2 11.6 18.3 15.3 21.9 FLO 3.28 7.2 11.4 9.8 13.7 13.1 SON 3.21 5.5 6.6 5.3 4.2 8.5 K 3.16 3.9 3.7 4 5.9 7.2 PFG 3.1 16.1 12.3 19.7 7.6 22.8 AROW 3.05 3 2.4 2.3 3 5.4 PEP 2.98 8.8 7.7 8.5 8.9 11.5 IPG 2.95 20 23.7 24.6 27.6 WHR 2.65 10.3 14.4 16.5 9.6 19.2 NEE 2.59 12.9 10.7 10.4 9.1 13 JNJ 2.59 5.4 6.4 6.7 7.4 9.3 MCD 2.55 6.1 5.3 5.9 9.8 8.5 ANDV 2.55 8.6 27.5 53.2 19 55.8 CPF 2.5 16.7 24.8 -3.3 MGEE 2.37 4.6 4.4 4 3 6.4 PF 2.35 12.4 10.9 GATX 2.34 5 8.4 7 5.8 9.3 MXIM 2.33 9.5 8.5 8.4 7.2 10.7 UBOH 2.3 9.1 24.3 57.4 -1.5 59.7 HUBB 2.3 10.8 11.7 11.3 8.1 13.6 YORW 2.26 3 3.8 3.7 3.1 6 AJG 2.26 2.6 2.7 2.8 2.3 5.1 CTWS 2.26 5.4 5.2 4.1 3.1 6.4 ASB 2.25 11.1 10.6 16.8 -8.5 19.1 LMT 2.24 10.2 10.8 12.4 17.6 14.6 STI 2.24 29.4 23.5 45.9 -7.6 48.1 CATY 2.24 16 44.2 85.1 7.9 87.3 CFR 2.14 4.7 3.5 3.4 3.9 5.5 MOFG 2.13 4.7 4.9 13.2 15.3 GLW 2.12 14.8 15.7 14.5 20 16.6 SNA 2.07 16.1 16.8 16.1 10.3 18.2 CHRW 2.04 4 8.2 6.2 9.7 8.2 UNP 2.01 10 11.2 14.8 22.1 16.8 PII 2.01 5.5 6.5 9.4 13.1 11.4 KEY 1.99 15.2 15 16.1 -12.6 18.1 CHFC 1.96 3.8 5.4 6.1 -0.4 8.1 MLHR 1.94 12.7 8.2 34.6 7.5 36.5 DOV 1.88 5.8 5.5 10.4 11 12.3 WEN 1.73 14.3 11 22.9 -1.3 24.6 FRME 1.69 27.8 33.5 47.2 -2.8 48.9 OPOF 1.67 10 19.2 17.1 -3.2 18.8 PEBK 1.67 26.3 38.7 43.1 1.6 44.8 CASS 1.64 4.5 4.7 8.2 9.9 9.8 TSN 1.59 62.5 44.2 41.8 19.8 43.4 KINS 1.59 21 18.9 16.7 18.3 ALL 1.58 11.6 8.7 10.4 -0.5 12 OTEX 1.53 14.8 15.2 HY 1.5 2.8 3.8 36.9 38.4 CSX 1.46 8.3 7.4 7.6 15.8 9.1 LLL 1.42 7.1 7.7 8.9 12.1 10.3 BAM 1.39 7.7 9.5 10.8 7.6 12.2 RLI 1.37 5.1 5.3 5.7 7 7.1 STE 1.37 11.3 10.3 10.4 18.3 11.8 TNC 1.35 3.7 2.5 4 5.8 5.4 GPI 1.34 6.6 11.5 10.5 5.6 11.8 BWA 1.31 11.3 5.3 13.3 BC 1.29 11.4 15 68.8 1.3 70.1 ASH 1.27 13.4 9.2 15.8 4.9 17.1 NKE 1.19 12.5 14.5 13.9 13.9 15.1 NOC 1.14 11.4 12.9 12.6 11.3 13.7 GS 1.14 11.5 8.8 10.4 7.6 11.5 VAC 1.12 16.7 77.6 FDS 1.11 12.4 12.8 12.7 17.9 13.8 EXPO 1.1 16.7 18.9 EL 1.09 12.9 18.6 14.2 17.7 15.3 JKHY 1.04 10.7 12.1 21.9 16.9 22.9 BMI 1.03 14 9.8 8.2 11.2 9.2 WTS 0.99 5.6 8.9 11.3 6.5 12.3 CBOE 0.97 8.3 10.1 14 15 MCK 0.91 5.4 7.1 8.1 17.3 9 POWI 0.85 7.7 8.4 22.9 23.8 WCN 0.8 22 16.4 15.2 16 WLK 0.77 7.7 11.2 25.1 24.4 25.9 PRGO 0.73 10.3 15.1 14.2 13.2 14.9 SNI 0.68 20 14.5 20.1 20.8



Alternate Image

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Happy dividend increase season!

Find this data interesting? You can get text or email dividend alerts on my site Custom Stock Alerts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.