Upcoming Dividends; 89 Companies, 32 Increases, 14 Double-Digit Increases

|
Includes: AJG, ALL, ANDV, AROW, ASB, ASH, AYR, BAM, BC, BIP, BMI, BPY, BWA, CASS, CATY, CBOE, CFR, CHFC, CHRW, CLDT, CMP, CPF, CSX, CTWS, D, DOV, EL, EPR, EXPO, FDS, FINL, FLO, FRME, GATX, GLW, GPI, GS, GXP, HUBB, HY, IPG, JKHY, JNJ, K, KEY, KINS, LLL, LMT, MCD, MCK, MDP, MGEE, MLHR, MOFG, MXIM, NC, NEE, NKE, NOC, O, OPOF, OTEX, PEBK, PEP, PF, PFG, PII, POWI, PRGO, QCOM, RLI, SNA, SNI, SON, STAG, STE, STI, TNC, TSN, UBOH, UNP, VAC, WCN, WEN, WHR, WLK, WTS, WY, YORW
by: Dividend Derek

Summary

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive dividend growth.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These lists highlights the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

What David has done is exhaustively map the companies that have dividend increasing history in comparison with the Dividend Aristocrats. Long story short, there are companies that raise their dividends every year and do not appear on the S&P list. See David Van Knapp's 2009 article covering this phenomenon.

What this provides is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. I'm not suggesting a short-term dividend capture strategy but rather getting shares or increasing a stake prior to the market readjusting to the new, higher dividend rate. If you are looking to own shares short term, be aware you may be on the hook for a tax for the dividend.

The ex-dividend date listed is the date you need to have hit the "buy" button by. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Fun Facts

The upcoming list is quite impressive, nearly 90 companies that already have a dividend growth history are paying. Of those 90, 32 are paying an increasing about to its shareholders. Finally, 14 of those have chosen to increase the amount by 10% or more.

Category Count
King 2
Champion 12
Contender 28
Challenger 47

Increases: 32

Double Digit Increases: 14

The Main List

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending).

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 55 2.59 2/26/2018 King
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 23 2.59 2/26/2018 12.92% Contender
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 14 0.77 2/26/2018 Contender
KeyCorp (KEY) 7 1.99 2/26/2018 Challenger
Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) 7 3.73 2/26/2018 Challenger
Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (PF) 5 2.35 2/26/2018 Challenger
Brunswick Corporation (BC) 5 1.29 2/26/2018 Challenger
Dover Corporation (DOV) 62 1.88 2/27/2018 King
Tennant Company (TNC) 46 1.35 2/27/2018 Champion
RLI Corp. (RLI) 42 1.37 2/27/2018 5.00% Champion
Sonoco Products Company (SON) 35 3.21 2/27/2018 Champion
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 25 1.03 2/27/2018 Champion
Meredith Corporation (MDP) 25 3.7 2/27/2018 4.81% Champion
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 24 2.14 2/27/2018 Contender
The York Water Company (YORW) 21 2.26 2/27/2018 Contender
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 19 1.11 2/27/2018 Contender
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 15 3.6 2/27/2018 Contender
STERIS plc Ordinary Shares (STE) 13 1.37 2/27/2018 Contender
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 11 2.01 2/27/2018 9.77% Contender
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units (BIP) 10 4.24 2/27/2018 8.05% Contender
Hubbell Inc (HUBB) 10 2.3 2/27/2018 Contender
Waste Connections, Inc. Common Shares (WCN) 8 0.8 2/27/2018 Challenger
EPR Properties (EPR) 8 7.68 2/27/2018 Challenger
Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) 8 1.09 2/27/2018 Challenger
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 8 6.33 2/27/2018 Challenger
Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 6.2 2/27/2018 Challenger
Corning Incorporated (GLW) 7 2.12 2/27/2018 16.13% Challenger
Aircastle Limited (AYR) 7 5.51 2/27/2018 Challenger
Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc - Class A Common Stock (SNI) 7 0.68 2/27/2018 Challenger
SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) 7 2.24 2/27/2018 Challenger
Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) 7 1.59 2/27/2018 25.00% Challenger
Central Pacific Financial Corp New (CPF) 6 2.5 2/27/2018 5.56% Challenger
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6 1.39 2/27/2018 7.14% Challenger
United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) 6 2.3 2/27/2018 Challenger
Andeavor (ANDV) 6 2.55 2/27/2018 Challenger
Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 5 0.85 2/27/2018 14.29% Challenger
Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) 5 1.67 2/27/2018 Challenger
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - Limited Partnership Units (BPY) 5 5.78 2/27/2018 6.78% Challenger
Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) 48 2.26 2/28/2018 Champion
McDonalds Corporation" (MCD) 42 2.55 2/28/2018 Champion
MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 42 2.37 2/28/2018 Champion
NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 32 4.89 2/28/2018 Champion
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 27 1.04 2/28/2018 19.35% Champion
Realty Income Corporation (O) 25 5.44 2/28/2018 Champion
Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 24 3.05 2/28/2018 Contender
Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) 22 2.01 2/28/2018 3.45% Contender
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) 17 2.33 2/28/2018 16.67% Contender
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 15 2.24 2/28/2018 Contender
L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) 14 1.42 2/28/2018 6.67% Contender
Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) 14 4.66 2/28/2018 Contender
CSX Corporation (CSX) 13 1.46 2/28/2018 10.00% Contender
McKesson Corporation (MCK) 10 0.91 2/28/2018 Contender
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 8 1.27 2/28/2018 Challenger
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 8 2.13 2/28/2018 14.71% Challenger
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) 8 1.34 2/28/2018 4.00% Challenger
Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) 8 1.73 2/28/2018 21.43% Challenger
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) 7 1.14 2/28/2018 Challenger
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Class A (HY) 6 1.5 2/28/2018 Challenger
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 6 2.25 2/28/2018 7.14% Challenger
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 6 1.59 2/28/2018 Challenger
Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) 5 2.95 2/28/2018 16.67% Challenger
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 5 2.24 2/28/2018 Challenger
Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) 5 1.12 2/28/2018 Challenger
BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) 5 1.31 2/28/2018 Challenger
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 45 2.98 3/1/2018 Champion
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 20 2.04 3/1/2018 Contender
Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 16 3.28 3/1/2018 Contender
Perrigo Company plc Ordinary Shares (PRGO) 15 0.73 3/1/2018 18.75% Contender
Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 15 4.19 3/1/2018 8.44% Contender
The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FINL) 11 4.3 3/1/2018 4.55% Contender
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 8 2.26 3/1/2018 5.13% Challenger
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 8 0.97 3/1/2018 Challenger
Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) 8 2.07 3/1/2018 Challenger
Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 7 3.68 3/1/2018 Challenger
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 7 2.65 3/1/2018 Challenger
Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) 6 1.96 3/1/2018 Challenger
Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) 6 1.94 3/1/2018 Challenger
First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6 1.69 3/1/2018 Challenger
Open Text Corporation - Common Shares (OTEX) 5 1.53 3/1/2018 Challenger
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Class A (WTS) 5 0.99 3/1/2018 Challenger
Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 5 1.1 3/1/2018 23.81% Challenger
Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) 16 1.64 3/2/2018 4.35% Contender
Nike, Inc. (NKE) 16 1.19 3/2/2018 Contender
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 15 1.14 3/2/2018 10.00% Contender
Kellogg Company (K) 13 3.16 3/2/2018 Contender
Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) 10 3.1 3/2/2018 4.08% Contender
GATX Corporation (GATX) 8 2.34 3/2/2018 4.76% Challenger
Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) 7 1.58 3/2/2018 24.32% Challenger
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 5 1.67 3/2/2018 8.33% Challenger

Alternative Image


Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

Disclosure - I added to my Corning holding after they announced the 16% hike.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High
JNJ 129.91 119.25 148.32 333.03 9% Off Low 11% Off High
NEE 151.76 127.09 159.64 13.31 19% Off Low 3% Off High
WLK 108.5 59.58 115.19 10.86 71% Off Low 6% Off High
KEY 21.06 16.28 22.22 18.8 28% Off Low 4% Off High
GXP 29.46 27.6 34.72 147.3 8% Off Low 12% Off High
PF 55.39 52.81 66.67 37.43 6% Off Low 13% Off High
BC 58.69 48.04 64.45 36.91 20% Off Low 9% Off High
DOV 99.97 75.51 109.06 19.41 32% Off Low 7% Off High
TNC 62.45 59 76.8 91.84 6% Off Low 18% Off High
RLI 61.49 48.89 65.68 25.95 26% Off Low 4% Off High
SON 48.59 47.1 55.77 27.93 3% Off Low 11% Off High
BMI 50.25 34.4 52.1 42.58 43% Off Low 4% Off High
MDP 56.25 50.63 72.25 9.31 8% Off Low 22% Off High
CFR 106.76 81.09 109.36 19.49 30% Off Low 0% Off High
YORW 29.6 28.24 39.86 30.52 3% Off Low 24% Off High
FDS 201.28 155.09 209.02 30.36 29% Off Low 3% Off High
QCOM 63.4 48.92 69.28 0 28% Off Low 8% Off High
STE 90.19 67.55 93.71 31.65 32% Off Low 4% Off High
UNP 132.5 101.06 143.05 9.81 29% Off Low 5% Off High
BIP 41.06 35.3 46.88 0 16% Off Low 10% Off High
HUBB 133.97 109.32 149.03 30.45 22% Off Low 9% Off High
WCN 70.3 56.81 74.2 32.2 26% Off Low 4% Off High
EPR 56.28 54.95 77.7 16.77 2% Off Low 26% Off High
EL 139.82 81.69 142.21 48.55 70% Off Low 0% Off High
CLDT 20.84 18.66 23.91 30.63 11% Off Low 11% Off High
STAG 22.91 22.42 28.95 104.18 2% Off Low 19% Off High
GLW 29.26 26.32 35.1 0 11% Off Low 15% Off High
AYR 20.33 19.75 25.3 10.81 New Low 19% Off High
SNI 88.12 64.87 88.87 18.87 35% Off Low 0% Off High
STI 71.47 51.96 72.58 15.95 36% Off Low 0% Off High
KINS 20.15 13.96 21.7 19.75 43% Off Low 5% Off High
CPF 28.8 27.34 33.55 21.49 5% Off Low 13% Off High
BAM 40.26 35.3 44.33 29.39 14% Off Low 8% Off High
UBOH 20.9 19.45 23.78 15.26 8% Off Low 11% Off High
ANDV 92.59 75.11 121.71 9.38 25% Off Low 21% Off High
POWI 65.65 60.55 86.6 72.94 4% Off Low 23% Off High
OPOF 26.29 24.07 34.82 0 5% Off Low 23% Off High
BPY 20.43 20.1 24.96 41.71 1% Off Low 18% Off High
CTWS 52.68 50.56 65.04 25.74 4% Off Low 18% Off High
MCD 158.64 126.4 178.7 24.94 25% Off Low 10% Off High
MGEE 54.5 54.3 68.7 24.77 New Low 19% Off High
NC 40.45 18.83 48.85 6.2 107% Off Low 16% Off High
JKHY 119.43 91.5 127.31 26.96 32% Off Low 4% Off High
O 48.39 47.25 63.6 39.67 2% Off Low 22% Off High
AROW 32.8 29.81 38.6 15.62 9% Off Low 15% Off High
PII 115.57 77.91 137.66 42.96 47% Off Low 15% Off High
MXIM 61.74 43.35 74.94 46.42 40% Off Low 15% Off High
LMT 357.06 249.96 362.91 28.8 43% Off Low New High
LLL 210.69 159.43 218.71 24.76 32% Off Low 2% Off High
CMP 61.85 59.72 77.75 49.46 3% Off Low 19% Off High
CSX 54.97 45.41 60.04 9.06 20% Off Low 7% Off High
MCK 149.59 133.82 178.86 6.64 11% Off Low 15% Off High
ASH 70.66 58.15 77.16 0 22% Off Low 6% Off High
MOFG 32 30.56 38.29 20.51 1% Off Low 18% Off High
GPI 74.57 51.62 84.47 7.37 44% Off Low 8% Off High
WEN 16.23 13.03 17.66 64.3 22% Off Low 7% Off High
GS 263.29 209.62 273.79 30.58 26% Off Low 2% Off High
HY 80.51 53.5 93.9 21.02 48% Off Low 13% Off High
ASB 24.9 20.95 26.7 17.41 17% Off Low 6% Off High
TSN 75.39 57.2 84.65 9.77 32% Off Low 10% Off High
IPG 24.41 18.3 26.01 16.61 34% Off Low 3% Off High
CATY 42.83 34 45.59 19.65 24% Off Low 5% Off High
VAC 143.42 88.94 154.14 23.67 59% Off Low 7% Off High
BWA 52.1 37.54 58.22 25.17 37% Off Low 9% Off High
PEP 108 106.19 122.51 32.09 2% Off Low 10% Off High
CHRW 90.18 63.41 100.18 25.26 42% Off Low 9% Off High
FLO 20.72 16.8 21.46 29.2 23% Off Low 1% Off High
PRGO 87.08 63.68 95.93 0 36% Off Low 7% Off High
D 73.54 72.8 85.3 14.96 1% Off Low 12% Off High
FINL 10.23 6.9 17.51 19.11 38% Off Low 43% Off High
AJG 68.91 54.5 70.55 27.13 26% Off Low 1% Off High
CBOE 111.29 77.33 138.54 31.35 42% Off Low 18% Off High
SNA 158.1 140.83 185.47 16.61 13% Off Low 13% Off High
WY 34.77 30.95 37.89 45.16 13% Off Low 6% Off High
WHR 166.29 158.8 202.99 36.85 5% Off Low 17% Off High
CHFC 57.11 43.61 59.83 27.48 30% Off Low 3% Off High
MLHR 37.2 28.55 41.85 18.36 28% Off Low 11% Off High
FRME 42.65 36.73 45.42 20.12 14% Off Low 6% Off High
OTEX 34.68 30.88 40.31 48.85 11% Off Low 13% Off High
WTS 77.05 59.15 82.35 36.34 29% Off Low 6% Off High
EXPO 76.28 56.95 78.39 50.18 32% Off Low 3% Off High
CASS 58.38 53.23 65 28.89 6% Off Low 10% Off High
NKE 67.05 50.35 69 29.03 33% Off Low 1% Off High
NOC 350.87 233.2 358.84 30.59 49% Off Low 1% Off High
K 68.31 58.76 75.31 18.87 16% Off Low 7% Off High
PFG 63.3 59.25 75.59 8.03 5% Off Low 16% Off High
GATX 71.82 55.82 72.96 5.58 25% Off Low 3% Off High
ALL 93.43 79.09 105.36 11.16 18% Off Low 10% Off High
PEBK 28.71 19.65 36.12 16.89 46% Off Low 20% Off High

Alternate Image

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
EPR 7.68 6.7 6.3 6.7 3.2 14.4
CLDT 6.33 2.3 12.8 12 18.3
STAG 6.2 0.9 3.1 5.8 12
BPY 5.78 5.4 5.7
AYR 5.51 8.2 8.9 11.5 -7 17
O 5.44 6 5 7.4 4.4 12.8
NC 4.89 25.4 9.3 11.6 7.8 16.5
CMP 4.66 3.6 6.3 7.8 8.4 12.5
FINL 4.3 10 11.2 12.9 24.3 17.2
BIP 4.24 12.7 10.8 11.7 15.9
D 4.19 19.3 11.6 9.6 8.6 13.8
GXP 3.73 1.1 5.6 5.2 -4 8.9
MDP 3.7 5.1 6.3 6.3 10.9 10
WY 3.68 0.8 7 15.1 3.5 18.8
QCOM 3.6 8.2 11.6 18.3 15.3 21.9
FLO 3.28 7.2 11.4 9.8 13.7 13.1
SON 3.21 5.5 6.6 5.3 4.2 8.5
K 3.16 3.9 3.7 4 5.9 7.2
PFG 3.1 16.1 12.3 19.7 7.6 22.8
AROW 3.05 3 2.4 2.3 3 5.4
PEP 2.98 8.8 7.7 8.5 8.9 11.5
IPG 2.95 20 23.7 24.6 27.6
WHR 2.65 10.3 14.4 16.5 9.6 19.2
NEE 2.59 12.9 10.7 10.4 9.1 13
JNJ 2.59 5.4 6.4 6.7 7.4 9.3
MCD 2.55 6.1 5.3 5.9 9.8 8.5
ANDV 2.55 8.6 27.5 53.2 19 55.8
CPF 2.5 16.7 24.8 -3.3
MGEE 2.37 4.6 4.4 4 3 6.4
PF 2.35 12.4 10.9
GATX 2.34 5 8.4 7 5.8 9.3
MXIM 2.33 9.5 8.5 8.4 7.2 10.7
UBOH 2.3 9.1 24.3 57.4 -1.5 59.7
HUBB 2.3 10.8 11.7 11.3 8.1 13.6
YORW 2.26 3 3.8 3.7 3.1 6
AJG 2.26 2.6 2.7 2.8 2.3 5.1
CTWS 2.26 5.4 5.2 4.1 3.1 6.4
ASB 2.25 11.1 10.6 16.8 -8.5 19.1
LMT 2.24 10.2 10.8 12.4 17.6 14.6
STI 2.24 29.4 23.5 45.9 -7.6 48.1
CATY 2.24 16 44.2 85.1 7.9 87.3
CFR 2.14 4.7 3.5 3.4 3.9 5.5
MOFG 2.13 4.7 4.9 13.2 15.3
GLW 2.12 14.8 15.7 14.5 20 16.6
SNA 2.07 16.1 16.8 16.1 10.3 18.2
CHRW 2.04 4 8.2 6.2 9.7 8.2
UNP 2.01 10 11.2 14.8 22.1 16.8
PII 2.01 5.5 6.5 9.4 13.1 11.4
KEY 1.99 15.2 15 16.1 -12.6 18.1
CHFC 1.96 3.8 5.4 6.1 -0.4 8.1
MLHR 1.94 12.7 8.2 34.6 7.5 36.5
DOV 1.88 5.8 5.5 10.4 11 12.3
WEN 1.73 14.3 11 22.9 -1.3 24.6
FRME 1.69 27.8 33.5 47.2 -2.8 48.9
OPOF 1.67 10 19.2 17.1 -3.2 18.8
PEBK 1.67 26.3 38.7 43.1 1.6 44.8
CASS 1.64 4.5 4.7 8.2 9.9 9.8
TSN 1.59 62.5 44.2 41.8 19.8 43.4
KINS 1.59 21 18.9 16.7 18.3
ALL 1.58 11.6 8.7 10.4 -0.5 12
OTEX 1.53 14.8 15.2
HY 1.5 2.8 3.8 36.9 38.4
CSX 1.46 8.3 7.4 7.6 15.8 9.1
LLL 1.42 7.1 7.7 8.9 12.1 10.3
BAM 1.39 7.7 9.5 10.8 7.6 12.2
RLI 1.37 5.1 5.3 5.7 7 7.1
STE 1.37 11.3 10.3 10.4 18.3 11.8
TNC 1.35 3.7 2.5 4 5.8 5.4
GPI 1.34 6.6 11.5 10.5 5.6 11.8
BWA 1.31 11.3 5.3 13.3
BC 1.29 11.4 15 68.8 1.3 70.1
ASH 1.27 13.4 9.2 15.8 4.9 17.1
NKE 1.19 12.5 14.5 13.9 13.9 15.1
NOC 1.14 11.4 12.9 12.6 11.3 13.7
GS 1.14 11.5 8.8 10.4 7.6 11.5
VAC 1.12 16.7 77.6
FDS 1.11 12.4 12.8 12.7 17.9 13.8
EXPO 1.1 16.7 18.9
EL 1.09 12.9 18.6 14.2 17.7 15.3
JKHY 1.04 10.7 12.1 21.9 16.9 22.9
BMI 1.03 14 9.8 8.2 11.2 9.2
WTS 0.99 5.6 8.9 11.3 6.5 12.3
CBOE 0.97 8.3 10.1 14 15
MCK 0.91 5.4 7.1 8.1 17.3 9
POWI 0.85 7.7 8.4 22.9 23.8
WCN 0.8 22 16.4 15.2 16
WLK 0.77 7.7 11.2 25.1 24.4 25.9
PRGO 0.73 10.3 15.1 14.2 13.2 14.9
SNI 0.68 20 14.5 20.1 20.8


Alternate Image

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Happy dividend increase season!

Find this data interesting? You can get text or email dividend alerts on my site Custom Stock Alerts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: Seeking Alpha pays for exclusive articles. Payment calculations are based on a combination of coverage area, popularity and quality.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here