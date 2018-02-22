It's been a disappointing start to fiscal 2018 (ending June) for nut processor John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS). Revenue through the first two quarters is up less than 1%. GAAP net income has declined 21%. A major customer (which I believe is Walmart (WMT) based on recent commentary) moved more quickly to a private brand model than expected, hitting first quarter results. The contract packaging business lost an almond butter customer last year, and management admitted on the Q2 call that it "is taking more time than anticipated" to replace the lost volume.

In the context of the last few years, those concerns imply some caution relative to JBSS shares. The bear case for JBSS - which saw its short interest rise above 12% back in 2016 - is that its strong earnings growth over the past few years has come largely from nut prices, not necessarily changes in the business. It's a choppy business, with JBS having no control over those prices, which impact both revenue and margins. At the least, looking at both margins and the share price of late, this is starting to look like a business that has stalled out:

JBSS data by YCharts

source: JBSS 2017 Annual Meeting presentation

So far this year, EBITDA margins relative to revenue and pounds sold have come back toward the levels seen over the past few years. And with category growth relatively modest, that implies that the sharp earnings growth - and share appreciation - seen this decade is over.

But I was intrigued by JBSS at $68 six months ago, and at $58 I've taken a long position, despite the YTD performance. I don't think the story here is quite done, and valuation at this point looks downright cheap relative to the snack space. Second half performance should be better, and there are further growth drivers in FY19 and beyond. This has been a well-run and shareholder-friendly company ($13 per share in special dividends just since 2012, which colors the above chart a bit), and it deserves the benefit of the doubt. Near its lowest levels in 15 months, JBSS simply looks too cheap.

First Half Performance

In terms of revenue, 1H performance has been a mixed bag. Overall, revenue has risen 0.9%, on basically flat volume. Revenue fell 3.4% in a disappointing first quarter that sent JBSS tumbling despite record EPS. Total volume was unchanged, but mix shifted toward lower-priced peanuts and trail mixes away from almonds, pecans, and walnuts. Contract packaging volume rose nearly 15% y/y - but on the other hand, commercial ingredient volume dropped 17%, due primarily to the lost almond butter customer.

In the largest segment, consumer, volume was up 1.8%, but due mostly to private brand sales, per the 10-Q. JBSS's run over the past few years has been driven in large part by growth of its Fisher brand, but recipe sales volume dropped 5% as the large customer reduced orders, and snack volume declined 9.1%, due to lower promotions.

JBSS managed to hold the line reasonably well on margins. Gross profit dollars declined 4.5% despite higher acquisition costs in pecans and cashews and the mix shift to lower-priced products. Opex actually leveraged nicely, falling 10% on an absolute basis in part due to executive retirements in the second half of FY17.

But it was clear why JBSS shares fell rather hard (13% on earnings, 17.5% over six sessions). Revenue fell 11% in fiscal 2017 on a 3.7% drop in volume - and the top line looked rather weak in Q1 as well. A major customer in almond butter was lost last year; now a major retailer was moving more aggressively toward private label, the biggest threat to branded CPG players of all stripes.

Mix was moving away in the wrong direction, in terms of both nuts and the relative strength shown in lower-margin contract business. Short of Amazon (AMZN) entering the pecan distribution business (don't laugh), Q1 seemed to highlight all of the key risks here.

And yet JBSS filled pretty much the whole gap - and then got caught in the late January 'correction'. The stock initially dropped after the Q2 report - and has mostly stabilized since. In context, that makes some sense, too. The second quarter results were better - at least on the top line. Revenue rose almost 4%, and volume increased almost 1%. Some of the concerns persist: ingredient volume fell 14.5% against the 17% drop in Q1. Snack volume was down again, falling 2.8% due to lower promotional activity.

But the recipe business rebounded nicely, with a 3.4% increase due to distribution gains, promotional efforts, and a new raw peanut line, per the Q2 call. That growth came despite the private label issues cited in Q1. The company's Orchard Valley Harvest line grew revenue 55% in the quarter, against just a 10% increase in Q1. New items and new customers both supported that growth. Private label continued to be strong as well.

Below the top line, the news was perhaps more concerning. Gross margins remain a concern in Q2, dropping to 14.6% from 17.4% the year before, thanks to higher costs that JBSS couldn't cover with pricing. Opex ticked up after Q1's decline, though it did leverage 20 bps.

Still EPS fell sharply - about 40%. It missed the sole analyst estimate by $0.43. Per the 10-Q, about half that miss, and almost half of a $0.45 Y/Y decline, came from one-time charges relative to tax reform. Still, EBIT dropped almost 30% versus the year-prior period, with only ~7 points coming from acquisition costs and intangible amortization related to the in-quarter purchase of Squirrel Brand.

Even with a better Q2, then, the concerns long voiced by JBSS bears/shorts/skeptics look like they might be coming home to roost. The CPG space is really, really tough, right now, and with Walmart (WMT) accounting for 28% of FY17 sales, per the 10-K, investors are going to worry about pricing power going forward. Sharply lower (and already thin) gross margins in the first half amplify that concern. The hole from the almond butter customer hole isn't filled.

Overall nut growth is relatively low, per figures detailed by management on recent calls and in past presentations, and individual product volumes move sharply based on prices. (Pistachio volumes were up 30% in Q2, for instance, on the back of a 12% decrease in pricing.)

It's a tough, choppy business, and one where JBSS doesn't have all that much control. The bearish argument against JBSS long has been that it's simply benefited from those trends, particularly in the first years of the decade. The bullish argument is that, as CFO Michael Valentine put it on the Q2 call, by building out brands (including Fisher, which continues to gain market share), "we can mitigate the huge risk based on commodity cost changes and competitive activity in the marketplace". From a distance, the first-half results seem to support the bearish fear that those changes, and that activity, might be mitigated - but still can't be ignored.

Looking Forward

I took the bullish side back in October (though I didn't take a position), arguing that JBSS should be valued in line with other snack purveyors. I don't see first-half results as breaking that case - and I'd add, too, that there are a number of reasons to see second-half performance as improving markedly.

First, the loss of the almond butter customer will be lapped. That alone provided a five-point headwind to revenue growth in the first half. That hole should be filled at some point as well, even if it doesn't necessarily happen in Q3 or Q4.

Secondly, gross margins should improve. Higher acquisition costs weren't offset by pricing not because JBSS couldn't get those prices in the market - but because it had made pricing commitments to new distribution outlets for Fisher. Those were completed by the end of Q2, per the call, and CEO Jeffrey Sanfilippo said that "we have currently improved the alignment of our selling prices with our acquisition costs for walnuts and pecans."

Third, Orchard Valley Harvest and recently acquired Squirrel Brand should help growth. Per pro forma figures from the Q2 10-Q, Squirrel Brand would have added ~$600K in net income in FY17 - about a nickel a share. Commentary from the Q2 call that says OVH is about the same size - meaning combined, the two brand drive about $35 million in revenue.

That's only ~4% of the total, but both open up channel expansion opportunities (notably into convenience stores; Squirrel Brand has an existing deal with Starbucks (SBUX) as well). Obviously, these acquisitions aren't alone driving double-digit EPS growth, but in combination with the end of headwinds in the rest of the business they can help back-half results.

Fourth is tax reform. The effective tax rate for the first half, backing out a $2.4 million non-cash charge, was a still-low 27%. It should decline in the second half (full-year rates were 33.3% last year and 34.6% the year before), and again into FY19 as the 21% statutory rate takes hold. On a GAAP basis, based on trailing twelve-month EPS, JBSS trades at 22x earnings. Back out the one-time tax charge ($0.21), and acquisition costs ($0.06), and the figure drops to 20x. Normalize for taxes, and it gets even lower (more on that in a moment).

Meanwhile, the business isn't performing that poorly, aside from some of the short-term/one-time issues in the first half. Consumer growth is fine, the contract packaging business is growing (a Q2 decline comes from the loss of Squirrel Brand as a customer), and commercial ingredient growth should return in Q3. Mix shift is a modest concern, as are margins overall. But with the pullback, JBSS looks awfully cheap - and looks to be pricing in very little growth.

Valuation

On a trailing twelve-month basis, JBSS trades at under 11x EBITDA. That's an awfully cheap multiple relative to the space:

source: Harris Williams industry update, January 2018 [pdf]. Author editing highlights LTM EV/EBITDA multiple

That said, there's an argument for a discount. This is a choppy business, with lower margins than most of those peers. Valentine said in the Q2 Q&A that margins would stay "consistent" going forward, in the high-single-digit range. JBSS is a family-owned (dual-class shares) and family-run (I mean, really family-run) business; that could merit a discount. JBSS is much smaller than these peers, and obviously less diversified than PepsiCo (PEP). And I'm not exactly thrilled about paying some of the peer multiples, notably that of J&J Snack Foods (JJSF), on which I've been pretty consistently bearish.

All that said, we're talking a substantial discount, even if it's at the moment not quite as large as the chart above suggests. The family-run business has been exceedingly shareholder-friendly. (A private investor on the Q1 call pointed out that his stock was 'free', as he put it, thanks to dividends paid so far.)

Meanwhile, I'd expect that EBITDA to grow. The consumer business has easier comps ahead. Pricing should reset. Opex reductions will start to be lapped in the second half, but even with that there's room for margins to get back to recent levels from the depressed 1H range.

And on a P/E or P/FCF basis, this stock is starting to look downright cheap. At a 21% tax rate, trailing twelve-month earnings backing out non-cash charges are in the $3.30 range, implying a sub-18x multiple. The estimate for FY19 at the moment is $3.88, a 15x forward P/E. FCF numbers should be even better, depending on working capital (capex traditionally has come in lighter than D&A).

Whatever the exact numbers, the bull case here looks reasonably strong. JBSS, based on what look like depressed first half numbers, trades at sub-20x tax-normalized EPS and sub-11x EBITDA in a space where mid-20s P/E and mid-teens EV/EBITDA are common. It's still taking share in its core consumer business.

The secondary contract packaging and commercial ingredient segments should be growing in 2H and beyond. It has small, but intriguing, growth drivers in Orchard Valley Harvest and Squirrel Brand. The company might be family-run - but it's been shareholder-friendly with repeated special dividends and now a modest annual payout. The balance sheet is clean (net leverage is basically 1x EBITDA).

Maybe it's too aggressive to believe that JBSS should get the same multiples as its peers. But I'd certainly expect a narrower discount, and some expansion relative to earnings and FCF. Those latter multiples basically are implying that growth is coming to an end - but simply getting through some of the first-half headwinds alone should move earnings higher. That growth plus more normalized multiples (~20x+ P/E, 12x+ EBITDA) both imply a bounce to $70, and anything more sends the stock higher.

There are risks here, obviously; the long-term bear case isn't completely dead, and results are going to be choppy. It's likely JBSS trading will be too. But this is a great business available at a great price. I'll be happy to ride out some volatility.