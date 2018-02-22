How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline

Comparisons of the MM forecast lists outcomes with SPY held during the same three-month period. What these experiences added to similar performances since 12/31/2015. What it all means.

The subsequent three-month outcomes of stocks reaching their “sell targets”; what was produced by the February 15th holding-period time limit closing out remaining open positions; gains and losses.

The November 16, 2017 List

Figure 1

This list was available to subscribers shortly after the day's NYC market close, for contemplation of portfolio decisions. It is ranked by column (15) the historical odds-weighted emphasis between likely coming gains and the actual prior experiences of price-drawdown exposures resulting from similar earlier forecasts.

By the end of market each day, investors may have experienced, during the trading day, actions prompted on prior positions in their portfolios by the Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline known as TERMD. It works from lists like what is shown in Figure 1, urging the long [buy] investment in one or more (possibly all) stocks from the 20 symbols indicated. Along with each buy order, a portfolio-maintenance time-saving good till canceled [GTC] sell order at the High Forecast (2) price should be entered.

With each buy order, TERMD urges making investments of two things: a) capital and b) time. The time investment is limited to three months after the date of the forecast with a note on your calendar. Sells happen when a bought position reaches its column (2) sell target. Then, your broker automatically makes your GTC order an active "market" order at or better than the specified sell target order. Usually, it will be executed that day, converting the capital invested from a stock position to one of investable capital the next day. The time investment under TERMD then is also available for reinvestment.

If the issue's sell target is not reached before 63 market days (3 times 21 days), then the time investment limit under TERMD takes over, and the calendar notice you have set up at the time of each buy urges you to issue an order to sell the position "at the close" on that day, regardless of gain or loss.

Forget about spending time monitoring your equities portfolio when it is run under TERMD. The setup is automatic, and your broker or your calendar will let you know when anything needs to be done.

If the sell target has been reached, part of your reinvestment discipline at that time should be to clear away any related closing calendar notice. The calendar notices should not be initially set with a broker as dated "at market close sell" orders. In the case of sell targets having been reached, such orders, if forgotten, would commit you to short positions.

Why believe these List buy candidates?

You may have your own methods, but for purposes of the illustration, I invite you to consider the data in Figure 1 for these reasons:

Because the data comes from the best-informed, experienced players in the game who are acting in their best own-capital-at-risk interests. And the data has a standard source as to how it is derived.

Here's how it happens: Big-money investing organizations run multi-billion-dollar stock (and ETF) portfolios that are difficult to manage because of their size. Ordinary "regular-way" transactions cannot accommodate order tickets involving multi-million-dollar amounts because they are well beyond average levels of daily trading activity. But that is what it takes to make any difference in results for these big-fund portfolios.

So, the big funds employ Market-Making [MM] brokerage firms as agents to line up (and negotiate with) as many other participants as it takes (or are available) to be "the other side of the trade". Usually, what is required to bring buyers and sellers into balance is that the MM firm must commit some of its own capital (as a principal) in the trade. Then, the transaction will happen at one point in time and at the same price for all concerned, including the MM. To complete market transparency, the trade when done is posted as accomplished on a recognized public exchange. It then becomes the price of public record at that time.

MMs will only make a capital commitment as a principal where a hedge deal can be arranged to transfer the risk of an undesirable price change in the subject of the trade order to a willing speculator, most often another MM firm's proprietary trading desk. The cost of the price-change-risk insurance is borne by the MM client initiator of the big-volume block trade order, as a cost of having "market liquidity".

What has to be paid, and the structure of the contracts in the derivative instruments making up the hedge deal, reveal the price-change limits expected as reasonably possible at that time for the underlying security, within the contract lives of the derivatives involved.

Those price limits are what appear as columns (2) and (3) of figure 1. TERMD uses the higher price forecast (2) as a target, beyond which it is not worth paying for protection, or for reasonably expecting greater price gains. Greed may be good, but there is a point where it turns into risky speculation, not investment.

All equity investments involve price-change risk. TERMD uses the MM's upper limit forecast as the reward side of the Reward~Risk tradeoff, measured in % change (5) from the current market in (4). But experience has shown that the MMs downside forecasts (3) are not adequate measures of what often happens between the forecast and the holding period's end, either caused by the sell target or the time limit. To find a more realistic price drawdown exposure TERMD takes an average of the worst experience points (6) of all prior forecasts in the past 5 years (12) where the upside to downside proportions (7) of the forecast were like today's. The Range Index (7) tells what percentage of the whole range of price uncertainty lies below the current market quote.

That sample of prior forecasts is used in Figure 1 columns (8) to (15) to show what earlier experiences have produced. (9) Shows the average NET of gains minus losses as simple percentages; (10) indicates the average length of the sample's holdings in market days; (11) is the CAGR annualized rate of (9) and (10). (8) Tells what proportion of all such forecasts produced gains. (13) Pits (5) against (9), and (14) relates (5) and (6). They were ranked in (15) by the Win/Loss weighting of their net % Payoffs (9) and their Drawdowns (6).

You will see no integration of transaction costs in the evaluation of the outcomes for the list of candidates. This is because present-day competition among major brokerage firms has reduced transaction commissions to amounts that show up as tiny fractions of the dollar amounts which may be involved. And as a fixed dollar cost per transaction, the larger the capital committed in a trade, the smaller the proportional impact on the outcome.

For example, presume a $1,000 capital commitment to a given list name position. The transactions to both enter and exit could each be $1, or a total cost of $2, including all exchange fees and taxes. One good example of where this can be done is found in this article. The $2 is two-tenths of 1% of the capital involved when this small an investment is made. Later on, this article will note the average size of thousands of TERMD gains and losses run slightly above 10% each, so the impact of a $2 transaction cost on a $100 profit does little to reduce the gain presented in this illustration.

The $2 cost on a $10,000 trade, with its $1,000 average profit would be even less consequential, merely 2 basis points. Figure 2, following, identifies the gain averages for 16 of the 20 list names at 60 basis points PER DAY, not just one day.

But what about the transaction cost of bid-ask spreads? All the calculations which follow are based on prices taken at the end of the trading days involved. Trades made "at the close" are done, whether buys or sells, at a net price set and recorded as the day's closing price. It contains all the settlement costs necessary for such transaction orders, so there is no bid-ask spread.

The investor under TERMD is free to act during the trading day to better his/her situation as opportunities present. Although printed records exist to show (time-stamped) all trades that occurred, there is no way to be assured that an investor will obtain any of them - except the trades made on orders executed "at the open" or "at the close". When measuring what may be accomplished by any hypothetical strategy, specific prices which can be certain to have been achieved must be used. This illustration always uses the day's close price.

The columnar data is offered as a variety of factors often considered by investors in varying degrees of emphasis when determining which selections to make of possible capital and time commitments. There is no "right" decision for all investors. You have to live with the outcomes; it's only fair for you to bear the burden of the preferences.

Still, it usually is helpful to know what the experiences of the past have been for various groups of investments.

That is what is provided by the blue rows of data at the bottom of Figure 1. SPY data, as a proxy for the S&P 500 market index, is like that shown for the 20 list stocks. SPY's ratio of +6.5 is far below any of the 20, but its (14) reward-to-risk ratio is above all but 4 of the 20. Whether that is worth accepting a CAGR (11) of +11% when the Best-Odds 20 averaged +94% is a personal choice.

The overall forecast population of 2,650 stocks and ETFs has a data-error-distorted %payoff. The (9) and CAGR (11) entries are logically denied by the several other more credible row averages. Averages for these cells of the table on the prior day were +2.6% and +15%.

What is important now is how the forecasts of 11/16/2017 actually worked out.

Proof of the Pudding

Figure 2 lists the outcomes of Figure 1's stocks in chronological order of their position closeout dates, noted in the table's sixth column.

Figure 2

The difference between the Closeout Date and the first column Forecast date is shown in Figure 2 as Calendar (not Market) Days held. For the quickest to respond, LGI Homes (LGIH), it took less than a week, only five calendar days. Others took progressively longer, going down the column until the time limit of TERMD took over on February 15, 2018, when the remaining four stocks not having reached their sell targets were timed out at 91 elapsed days.

While some timed-out positions might have recovered enough from price drawdowns to end profitably (but not enough to reach sell targets), in this case, all four were at losses. The other 16 winners earned profits by the forecast date to produce for the list an average Win Odds of 80%, a bit above our 2+year average of 75%.

The average Sell Targets [column labeled (5)] of these 20 stocks was +11%. The geometric mean of the TERMD Closeout 1+ Change column is 1.0786, or a percent gain of +7.9%. Such a calculation is, unfortunately, clumsily treated by less careful analysts as a shortfall between CAGR annual rates of +52% in the forecasts and +35% in the outcomes.

Clumsy, because it treats all outcomes as having the same 91-day holding periods, when that is not the case. How many investors, having put an equal amount of capital in each of the 20 stocks would have left the average 9% gains on the 15% of capital (LGIH, Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH), YY (NASDAQ:YY)) closed out in the first week, to sit idle for the next 12 weeks? Probable answer: Not many, other than those unwilling to interrupt their months-long South-Seas cruise for such a trivial matter.

Many other investors are more alert to the power of compound interest. They would be more likely to adjust for the 20-stock average 49-day holding periods involved with the 7.9% payoff and produce a CAGR of +77% to compare with the +11% forecast in the 91-day time commitment which produces the +52% CAGR mentioned above.

Cheer the quants? Not too vigorously, since your broker or trust investment fund manager presents a very different, more positive result. It is the result which counts when one goes to spend what is available from the portfolio.

Instead of creating an average (of good and bad) return for the portfolio, what they do is add up each of the pieces of the portfolio, as in the columns sub-headed Gains and Losses under the Average % caption. Ignoring the time components, what that produces is an average of +12.3% of gains in 80% of the portfolio and -8.1% of losses in the other 20% of the portfolio. That leaves a net of (.8*12.3% or +9.84%, less the .2*-8.1% or -1.62 of loss) or +8.22% for the portfolio - on this quarter, or an annual rate of +37%. That compares to the clumsy +35% annualization of the 1.078 geometric mean average of the whole list. Not the same.

But that assumes that the capital liquidated in the first 76 days of the quarter has been allowed to sit idle. Instead, if its productivity under TERMD can be continued by selections from other subsequent MM best-odds lists, then it opens the door to compounding earned results.

This list's experience is a bit better than our 2+year experience (reviewed later in this article), but for the sake of data continuity, let's optimistically assume it could be continued at identical rates. The way to do that is to calculate the "speed" of capital change in the standard terms used in financial circles: Basis points of change per day of capital commitment. A basis point is one 100th of 1%. For reference, a +19 bp/day change produces a double of the capital involved when sustained for a 365-day year. A +38 bp/day produces three times as much.

Figure 2 shows what those changes have been for each of the positions of the MM forecast list of 11/16/2017 in the columns of BP/day Gains and BP/day Loss. The average gain of +61 bp/day is nearly 6 times the average loss of -9.3 bp/day. And there are 4 times as many of them.

The first seven stocks reaching sell targets in the first weeks or a month have gained at bp/day rates upwards of 70, well above the average for all, and with another two months to still compound further. Such is the power of time in the active investing process.

If we separate the gainers from the losers, as was done with the simple Average % calculation that identified the bookkeepers' CAGR rate of +37% from the clumsy Quant's CAGR of +35%, an earlier more careful CAGR calculation of +77% calculation explodes upwardly. By recognizing both the imbalance in number of wins vs. losses and the difference in "speed" of the gains and losses on a bp/day basis, CAGRs of hypothetical winners and losers are at net portfolio rates of over +180%.

How can this be?

As we noted earlier, such CAGR rates are far beyond the acceptance of virtually all investment professionals. That is important because conventionally accepted "conservative" investment strategies encourage (almost enforce) the passive approach of "long-term" position holdings. The widespread extreme of such strategies is "buy & hold" with very infrequent sale except at final recognition of serious strategic error which may never be resolved. Notable examples are the Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) (technological change) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) (forced bankruptcy).

Such "long-term" strategies ignore the value of time and force its over-investment during periods of inevitable interim issue price declines. They deny the ability to compound gains in periods shorter than a year, or longer. But today's real investment world is quite different. Interim equity markets this century are presenting many such opportunities, often several times a year in single securities.

Traditional investing attitudes view taking advantage of such opportunities as "trading"; not something that "real" investors would do.

Only the ones that want to be able to reach their investment goals within the time that is available to them.

We regard the employment of those interim opportunities as "disciplined short-term investing", an advantage to be cherished, not scorned. Because they are repeatable.

A longer-term, live, published record

The limited illustration provided by the three-month period just ended from November 16 of last year to February 15 this year is exceptionally favorable, but is only a current-day example of a longer record started at the end of the year 2015.

In it every market day a ranking of the 20 top, best odds-on for capital gains, price range forecasts for stocks or ETFs, was made as the days occurred. Forecasts made from equity investments actively examined daily by MM staffs and arbitrageurs, the outcomes were measured by the previously-established TERMD portfolio management discipline. In the now over two years of monitoring the outcomes of all those lists, over 9,700 selections have been closed out and recorded. Figure 3 provides a summary of those records.

Figure 3

Some 6 out of every 8 positions (74.5%) closed out under TERMD with price gains from cost of entry at the end of market close on the day following the forecast. Average simple percent gains were some +10½% in just under 50 calendar days. Basis points per day of gains were ~39, or a CAGR rate of 312%. Losses on the remaining 2 out of 8 (25.5%) were -10 ¼%, following TERMD dictum of a three-month hold, or -12 basis points per day, a -35% CAGR rate. The proportional mix of the gains and losses average an annual rate of 157%.

Compared to the buy & hold CAGR of the market-index ETF of SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) of +14.7% over the same 2+year period, these 9,729 outcomes are at a net rate of gain of more than 10 times the "market index" growth.

That is illustrated visually by Figure 4, which accumulates on a day-by-day basis the basis points of both gaining (green line) and losing (red line) positions, their net rate of accumulation (yellow line) and the similar accumulation pace of SPY (black line).

Figure 4

The purple line shows an accumulation of basis points using only SPY prices, but buy and sell dates of each of the 9,700+ selected issue positions closed out. It reflects the aggregate market-timing content of the selected issues.

The purple line difference from the black line reflects the cost imposed by a buy & hold strategy on SPY. Or put another way, the height of the purple line above the black is a reflection of what might be added to SPY returns by using market timing identical to the 9,700+ position actions.

This is a continuing experience

Figure 5 shows the complete list of position closeouts on February 15. It includes the four positions of the 11/16/17 forecasts which were timed out and 35 others whose sell targets from subsequent lists were reached on this day.

Figure 5

This was an unusually active day, in which nearly two days' prior forecast positions were closed out by price gains. It provides a single day look at a group well above the average parallels seen in Figure 3 and should not be regarded as an every-day experience. It is an exception which illustrates the positive extreme to which current-day markets are frequently driven.

But it is intended to reinforce the notion that the three-month illustration of Figures 1 and 2 are not a cherry-pick of the best there is to offer. Instead, they are reasonable occurrences of market behavior in this 21st century which is functioning quite differently than markets did in the 20th century.

Conclusion

My intent in this presentation is to freely offer encouragement to individual investors that what has been intently taught as "best conservative equity investing practice" - long-term, buy & hold commitments - is a profligate waste of your more precious investing resource, TIME.

This illustration is intended to reject the widely-offered (and unfortunately, widely-accepted) notion that single-digit or low double-digit capital accumulations are a norm or the best one can expect from equity investing.

It is intended to encourage the understanding that market volatility creates productive opportunity as well as negative price-change risks and is intended to encourage an understanding that the avoidance of volatility is tantamount to the denial of above-average capital accumulation from equity investments. There are many reasonable, fundamental rationales which lead to good equity selections. But they all need to be sensitive to current price implications when choosing between alternatives.

The other important consideration being offered is the need to frequently and regularly have a discipline of re-examining what are the most promising alternatives for new or reinvestment of capital. The discipline of such frequent choices of alternatives eliminates the need for "market" timing because you will always be in the best available choices of the best wealth-building asset class - equities. And the decisions for selections will tend to be diversified over dates of entry since holding period terminations are usually irregularly determined by evolving circumstances of specific positions.

Well-selected equities will usually perform better than average when markets are in their (usually) briefer weak periods. By always being fully invested, you will avoid missing the most important rapid recovery periods, and avoid the often-prolonged indecision of "will the market rise continue?"

Loss is an inevitable part of equity investing, and rejection of an alternative solely because of the possible presence of loss is self-deception. Comparisons should be made on the odds of gain versus the odds of loss, and on the size of possible gain versus the size of potential loss exposure.

Loss exposures do not have to be accepted and locked-in when there is credible expectation of recovery and time investment available sufficient to turn them to gains. When time does not allow, well-diversified equity holding positions provide the ability to select liquidations from those least likely to be helpful in the near future. Selectivity is of value both when coming in and when going out.

One emotional hurdle for investors to deal with is the decision to in effect turn over to other investment professionals (as an anonymous group) the judgment of how far specific stock prices are likely to run - and then stick to that commitment while prices are running in the opposite direction! And possibly, they may run beyond what that group thought could happen?

The weakness of TERMD lies in the weakness with which all investors are afflicted - human emotions.

But a principal purpose of TERMD is to provide a regimen which encourages the patience needed to accept the temporary discomfort of a prospect of loss in return for the encouragement of a likely greater ultimate gain.

Some folks have the self-discipline to make that work; some folks keep on trying weight-loss diets.

A serious discipline which limits any position to a set length of holding time is important to maintain the regimen of frequent equity investment opportunity comparisons. It may be the most important dimension of the TERMD discipline. It will encourage perseverance under stress before a position has had adequate time to recover from a price drawdown. It also will set a clear point when it is necessary to accept a mistake so as to go on with a reinvestment of liberated capital in a better alternative.

Finally, the development of comparable measures used in this illustration is not a simple task. The article lays out several columns of measures necessary to make sound, logical investing selections among many alternative equity securities. Many of those dimensions can be found from published sources of historical data. Some cannot and require unpublished judgments by qualified experts.

This, unfortunately, is a business where there are more published experts than unqualified judgments.

Please urge yourself to be a well-informed, adaptive, time-sensitive, loss cognitive, odds-player.

Best wishes to all for improving investing progress.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.