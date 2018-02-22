Gold Shines As Inflation Ramps And Mine Production Growth Slows To A Trickle

There has been a clear downward trend in production over the last 8 years and there was barely any growth in output last year.

As I have explained in previous articles, the reason why I'm so bullish on the gold sector is because of the strong long-term fundamentals. We have inflation which has nowhere to go but up and a mine supply that will soon be on the decline unless gold prices rise drastically. This is a powerful bullish cocktail for the precious metal.

Yields Surge As Inflation Concerns Grow

The latest one is the Employment Cost Index, which is showing building wage pressure as the index increased 2.6 percent. That's the biggest year-over-year gain since before the financial crisis.

The PPI, CPI, and PCE have all been moving to the upside, and some core and non-core readings are at levels not seen since 2008.

Less than a year ago, the concern was on how sluggish inflation was at the time. That narrative has quickly changed as inflation has picked up steam and the Fed is signaling that it might have to move faster.

Rates are surging across the board in response to the rapidly changing outlook on inflation:

We now have the 10-year breaking a 30-year downtrend. As I stated in an article last month: "Once this line is breached, that's when the real "fun" begins."

Economic growth, tax cuts, increased government spending, a surging stock market, etc. are all going to fan the flame of inflation.

Why would anybody be selling gold at a time like this? This is a prime environment for the metal and it's obviously reacting positively to this fear of inflation.

Mine Production Growth Slows To A Trickle And Is About To Turn Down

This graph reflects global mine production trends according to the World Gold Council. It consists of data for 700 mines and projects and accounted for around 60-65% of global mine supply between 2010 and 2016. It doesn't include unidentified and informal/artisanal gold production. The conclusion from the WGC is even if all gold projects come online in the next several years (from the very low probability to the high probability), mine production is expected to decline between now and 2022. Drastically if you just count the high probability projects.

The WGC concluded with the following:

Having plateaued in recent years, mine production will soon enter a period of decline. ...This is largely a consequence of sharp cuts in capital expenditure over recent years (total capex for companies in the HUI Index declined 65% between 2012 and 2016 ) as well as a lack of significant discoveries. We have seen this before: lower prices in the late 1990s and early 2000s also negatively impacted production and exploration in the years that followed. And while there are signs of renewed interest in brownfield development and extending the life of existing mines, these are not yet sufficient to offset the steep cuts in project development spending of recent years. Inevitably, the supply pipeline will be squeezed. The speed at which production will fall is uncertain. As existing reserves are depleted, the current project pipeline will be unable to replace them fully. Over the long-term, the global production profile will depend on the trajectory of the gold price and potential exploration upside, particularly the speed with which brownfield exploration can be brought into production.

The WGC just released their gold demand trends for 2017 a few weeks ago and this graph was included in the report. There has been a clear downward trend in production over the last 8 years and there was barely any growth in output last year.

Mine production is only part of the equation when it comes to supply, as the market gets a good portion from recycled gold (which fell 10% compared to 2016 levels). Total worldwide gold supply actually declined in 2017 given the drop in recycled metal.

We likely haven't seen mine supply actually top yet, as 2018 could be another year of growth for the industry given all of the new projects coming online. But if you look 2-3 more years into the future, the situation is drastically different.

Reasons For Decline

As the WGC touched upon in the comments posted above, the reason for the coming abrupt decline in global mine production is twofold:

There is a lag when bringing supply online given the time it takes to drill, study, permit, and build these mines. These mines are also only discovered and advanced through heavy exploration spending. For this industry to bring online future projects to help offset all of this forecasted loss in production, it needs a consistently strong gold price during this entire process from discovery to development. It hasn't had that over the last 5 years. There has been a dearth of new gold discoveries over the last 5-10 years - in particular, mega projects. We seem to have many smaller scale mines being brought into production, but not any projects of substantive size that would greatly impact mine supply. That only makes the problem worse because these smaller mines just aren't going to cut it. When the real behemoths start to be depleted over the next several years, there is going to be a huge void to fill.

Margins are good now for the miners, and purse strings are being loosened as exploration and development spending is picking up. However, we are only in the early stages of that shift from extreme conservation of cash to a more positive outlook on future projects. The industry is still in a fragile state. If gold suddenly reversed and went back down to $1,100-1,200, you would see another abrupt halt to spending and this decline in supply would accelerate.

In 2015, when the sector was still in the throes of a bear market, I stated that the price of gold wouldn't fall much below $1,000 per ounce. And if it did, it would be for a very brief period of time (a one- or two-day event). That was because supply demand fundamentals would get out of whack. It's no different today. Gold prices at around $1,300 keep the sector breathing, but this isn't a healthy price level yet. It's certainly not enough to boost mine production over the next 3-4 years. The sector needs much higher prices in order to do that.

Gold - Three Years Of Gains In A Row?

Increased worries about inflation are going to keep a firm bid under gold. There are also significant structural imbalances in the gold market that need to be fixed, and the only way to do that is via much higher prices. I believe this is why the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has shown consistent gains in each of the last 2 years...

...and is still up YTD - having not even dropped into negative territory yet in 2018.

Of course, it's very possible that gold does go into the red this year, and maybe it reverses a good portion of the gains from last year as well. Given the action in the gold stocks, that certainly seems possible. But it will only exacerbate the problem discussed above in terms of mine supply. In the end, the industry needs a much higher gold price and so far gold is cooperating.

Chart Of GLD Remains Extremely Bullish - Breakout Is Close

The long-term monthly chart of GLD shows how strong the technical picture is at the moment. The breakout above the significant overhead resistance took place last year, and GLD had that backtest of the breakout in December 2017. This was a bullish event and GLD now looks poised for an acceleration to the upside. The MACD remains in positive territory and this indicator continues to move higher. We might have 2-3 years of strong gains before we see any sort of major correction. The shorts are the ones on their heels, and it's only a matter of time before they are completely toppled. What surprises me is the fact that not many realize the roles have reversed - this isn't 2011-2015 anymore. If gold drops $30 over the next week or two, it doesn't mean we are headed back to that time either. It's best not to be too consumed with the day-to-day price movements, all that matters is how the major trend looks. The short-term just gives us clues on when a potential breakout could occur.

Since this bull market began, GLD has consistently found support at its 20-month moving average. It still remains well above that level. Again, gold could decline $30 (even $50) and it wouldn't alter this bullish outlook. Though the bears will suggest otherwise. They are trying to stop this momentum any chance they get, as the tables have turned and now they are the ones feeling the pressure. The bulls need to understand that any attempt to drive gold lower is pure desperation and/or just a trap to force long liquidations. I don't see how any longs could be concerned at this stage, not with this chart pattern and especially in combination with the bullish fundamental outlook for the gold sector. Confidence shouldn't be lacking right now for those long the metal.

