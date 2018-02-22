Israel: Money Flows And Investment Markets

The government sector looks to be adding more expenditure to the private sector, however, has not made up for the gap left by the drop in the current account.

Private credit creation is strong and adding the most to the private sector at present.

The purpose of this report is to look at macro money flows in Israel and assess the impact on investment markets.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Israel.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

Each sector will be examined in turn starting with the private sector.

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - More loans created than repaid. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. One has the best chance of earning a positive return in a private sector that is growing rather than shrinking, and this should be a macro investing consideration for any investor.

The table below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks in 2017.

(Source: Bank of Israel)

Commercial banks look to have added about $20B in 2016 and $18B in 2017. This is five to six percent of GDP respectively and is a strong contribution.

The chart above shows the M3 money supply and shows that over 2017 it has grown by 30B Shekels or $8.5B.

The flow of private credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy, and this stock is shown in the chart below.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The stock of debt is 112% of GDP. The impact of the debt service on this stock of debt can be modeled over a range of interest rates as shown in the table below.

The central bank rate is 0.1%, and so if commercial lending rates are one percent more than this, the debt services cost is about $3.57B or 1.12% of GDP which is a light load indeed and could go much higher without much impact on the demand for real goods and services. Money is created out of thin with very low costs of production and so should be cheap. It is the allocation of the credit that is important.

Professor Steve Keen has found that a private debt level of 150% of GDP tends to be a natural barrier and that economies that reach this level tend not to become more indebted. Israel has room to take on more private debt and expand into the 150% capacity. The capacity is however dependent on the carrying cost of the debt; if the interest rate is low, more can be carried. Israel has a very low-interest rate, and so theoretically the private sector could carry a lot more debt.

The most likely outlet for rising debt levels is a rising land price given that most lending is mortgage lending. Better would be lending for productive capacity.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is shown in the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The 2017 result is positive however much weaker than 2016 and is $10B or 0.9% of GDP

This current account income flow adds to the stock of foreign reserves held. The stock of foreign exchange reserves is shown in the chart below.

Reserves rose $11B in 2017. In January 2018 alone reserves jumped $4B and are off to a good start and point to an export recovery for 2018.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

The result for 2017 is at hand and is 2.22% of GDP or an input of about $7B.

The result a slight improvement on last year.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sector flow framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 6.4 % 3.6% 2.15 % 12.2% 2017 5.8%* 0.94%* 2.22%* 8.96%* 2018 5%# 0.5%# 2%# 7.5%#

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

One can see that private credit creation is doing the heavy lifting and that the overall fiscal flows are relatively large but decelerating.

The worrying part of the equation is the amount of private credit creation meaning that the private sector is going into deficit to fund consumption and expenditure. This means that the other two sectors, government, and the external sector, though also positive, are not supplying enough income to households and business to allow them to consume out of income.

Something in the Israeli business and household budget is consuming a lot of earned income and causing them to go into debt. The most likely culprit is accommodation. The chart below shows the house price index.

It is not the built structure that has risen in value but the land it sits on. The price of land has risen from 200 index points in 2008 to over 400 index points now. Land has doubled in price in just eight years and did the same between 1996 and 2000 and then was in slow decline until 2008.

The current account, though still positive, has had what can only be described as a collapse in 2017 as compared to 2016. This removes further income from households and business thus pushing the private sector into more debt to maintain consumption and expenditure at present levels. Only the government can make good this spending gap without adding to private debt levels.

The chart below shows how the Isreal ETF EIS has traded over the last five years. The macro direction is upwards however with deep and volatile peaks and troughs.

I first wrote about Israel in this article early last year. If one had bought at the time of my last article, one would now have a capital gain of 12% and a dividend income of a further 2.02% and had to have been able to stomach some rather steep peaks and troughs. Trading the volatility would have also been rewarding for those with strong nerves. Trading the volatility can be done with some confidence given the strength of the fiscal flows backing the economy and markets overall.

One can have access to investment opportunities in a diversified way via the following ETFs.

(EIS) iShares MSCI Israel ETF (ISRA) VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (ITEQ) BlueStar TA-BIGITech Israel Technology ETF (IZRL) ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.