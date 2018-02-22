SoftBank Is Building The Most Interesting Portfolio In The World
About: SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), Includes: BABA, NVDA
by: WideAlpha
Summary
SoftBank is using the Vision Fund to invest in a diverse group of companies in different sectors, countries, and sizes.
By doing an IPO of its Japanese telecom operations, SoftBank will become even more leveraged to the returns of the Vision Fund.
We will look at some of the most fascinating companies currently in the portfolio and why we believe the Vision Fund is the world's most interesting investment portfolio.
We believe Masayoshi Son, the CEO and Founder of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), has a solid strategy to grow the company and bet in a technology-driven future.
In a previous article, we made the