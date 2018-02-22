NORTH AMER PALLADIUM's (PALDF) CEO Jim Gallagher on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NORTH AMER PALLADIUM LTD (OTCPK:PALDF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Jim Gallagher – President and Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Hill – Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

David Peck – Vice President, Exploration

Robert Hajosy – Individual Investor

As a reminder, the conference call is being recorded Thursday, February 22, 2018.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jim Gallagher, President and CEO of North American Palladium. Please go ahead Mr. Gallagher.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you, operator, and good morning. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on the call this morning. Before we begin this morning I'm required to mention that we might make some forward-looking statements. All mining involves a number of inherent risks, as a result we invite you to read and understand the disclaimer. I would also like to mention, all dollar amount shown or mentioned this morning are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Joining me on the call today is our CFO, Tim Hill and our Vice President of Exploration, David Peck. This morning I will go through some of the operating highlights for the quarter and for year's end, as well as give a view on the palladium market. Following that, Tim will take us through the financials and Dave will provide an update on our exploration program. There will be time for questions at the end.

We are very proud of our safety record we're continuing to improve in 2017 with a total medical injury frequency for the year of 2.7 against an Ontario mining industry average of approximately 3.5. We only had one lost time injury during the year with almost 600 employees and numerous contractors. We are well on our way to the goal of zero-harm. I'm pleased to announce that the company also recorded its third consecutive quarter of profitability in 2017 driven by a record underground mine production, a return to full mill run and near-record palladium prices.

The Company surpassed the previously stated 2017 guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 ounces for the year coming in at just over 201,000 ounces of payable palladium. The all-inclusive sustaining cost per ounce of palladium produced decreased to US$694 per ounce in 2017 compared to US$701 for 2016. The decrease was attributable to increase payable palladium produced at a lower unit cost offset by additional investments in sustaining capital in 2017 and further offset by the strengthening of the Canadian dollar.

As you can see from the operating highlight slide, our performance improved in all areas this year, over 2016. The company realized the benefits of its transition to the sublevel shrinkage mining method in the lower offset zone and the return to full time milling which led to an overall production rate of just over 11,000 tons per day the fourth quarter.

This quarter the mill produced approximately 58,000 ounces of payable palladium. The all-in sustaining cost for the quarter was US$734 per ounce compared to $780 per ounces for the same period in 2016. The higher all-in sustaining cost in the fourth quarter relative to the whole year, simply reflects a higher level of sustained capital spend in the quarter.

Looking at the production graph for the year, you can see that we exceeded the targeted underground production rate of 6,000 tons per day during the quarter than indeed during the last four months. The higher level of output reflects the initiation of production from several additional mining zones in the upper part of the mine including the new B2 zone and to the continued success of the sublevel shrinkage mining method in the lower part of the mine. We anticipate that we will continue to see underground production rates above 600,000 tons per day for all of 2018.

2017 was a very busy year at the Lac des Iles mine site. In addition to returning the mill to full-time operations this year, the team also commissioned a new water management facility to contain all site water and tailings runoff and return clean water to the mill. Our newly created in-house surface earthworks crew completed two significant tailing dam raises on schedule and at a lower cost than the previous contractors.

The new Sheriff open pit was stripped ahead of schedule and initial production started this January. We also began construction of a tailings thickener that will significant improve water management and tailing placement. This project will be completed by this summer. In 2017, we invested over $60 million of capital in equipment infrastructure and development, setting the company up for long-term success.

I would like to take a few minutes to talk about the palladium market. The palladium market has been in fundamental deficit for several years and demand outpaced supply by more than 600,000 ounces in 2017. According to Johnson Matthey's most recent market report, the use of palladium in auto catalyst surged by nearly 0.5 million ounces in 2017 setting a new record at 8.4 million ounces. Total palladium demand rose by 8% to approximately 10.2 million ounces driven by an increase in global auto catalyst consumption while at the same time primary palladium supplies fell by 2%.

Increasing global auto sales, increasingly stringent global emission standards and the ongoing substitution of diesel engines for gasoline engines, all contributed to the record demand, which is predicted to hit another all-time high in 2018. The significant growth in hybrid vehicles is another positive on the demand side. Catalytic converters work best when hot, which is a problem for hybrids, as their gasoline engines tend to run intermittently, therefore, hybrid gas engines have slightly higher palladium content to accommodate for this.

Turning to the price graph for palladium, palladium was the best performing metal in 2017 with its price surging by 56% to just under US$11,000 per ounce at year end. Increased recycling and withdrawals from nearly depleted investor stocks made up for this supply deficit in 2017. Demand is expected to be equally strong in 2018 with analyst consensus compiled by the London bullion market association forecasting an average price of US$180 per ounce for palladium in 2018.

Increased production combined with record high palladium prices suggests a very good 2018 for North American Palladium.

I will now turn it over to Tim to discuss the financial highlights.

Timothy Hill

Thank you, Jim. Good morning everyone. The excellent production result Jim just spoke off combined with near-record palladium prices produced strong financial results in 2017.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $87.1 million, an increase of 89% over that in Q4 2016. For the year, revenue increased by 63% to $272.4 million, generated on palladium sales of 197,311 ounces. The higher revenue in 2017 was due to increased palladium sold combined with higher palladium prices. Production cost in Q4 2017 was $40.2 million or $42 per ton milled. Production cost for the year was $153.2 million or $57 per ton milled.

These reduced year-over-year unit cost indicate that we are now seeing the benefits of our investment in the underground mine. We expect that unit cost will continue to decrease as production volumes increase during 2018.

As these graphs indicate the Company's financial position is much stronger than it was in 2016. Net income increased to $15.2 million this quarter compared to a loss of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income in 2017 was $30.3 million compared to a loss of $37.5 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $36.9 million in the fourth quarter and $86.2 million for the year. The financial results in the fourth quarter of 2017, significantly improved over those in prior quarters due to increased production resulting from the recent transition to the full-time mill operations.

Moving forward, we expect cash flows from operations will be sufficient to fund all expenses and to pay down company's debt.

At year end, company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.1 million compared to $15 million as at December 31, 2016. Total liquidity at year-end was $19.8 million compared to $17.3 million at year-end 2016. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had total debt of $85.6 million compared to $108.8 million at the end – at year end in 2016, a reduction of $23.2 million.

Capital expenditures in the year were $62.5 million compared to $50.5 million in 2016. Sustaining capital investment increased to $38.3 million in 2017 compared to $17.9 million in the prior year. The increase in sustaining capital investment is related to an increase in underground development, infrastructure cost and equipment expenditures. Exploration expenditures were $5.8 million for the year compared to $4.6 million in 2016. This year-on-year increase is due to a moderate increase including sales exploration expenditures and the addition of the Sunday Lake property.

As part of our continued commitment to create value through exploration, the company intends to invest $12 million on exploration in 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Dave to discuss our exploration activities.

David Peck

Thanks Tim and good morning everyone. Exploration activities in quarter four continued to focus on the Offset South zone following the encouraging results we announced in our October 24, 2017 press release. We continue to see positive results including a 41-meter intersection of 3.3 grams per ton palladium, containing 10-meters of over 6 grams.

Underground drilling last year also included the completion of four-hole program targeting the Mystery zone. Preliminary results suggest that this zone could extend the longer southern plunged direction, both above and below its currently estimated location. It is geologically analogous to the B2 zone and will see additional drilling this year.

High-grade palladium mineralization was encountered in two holes including an 8-meter intersection of 7-grams per ton palladium. Surface exploration drilling at Lac des Iles continued in the quarter, targeting a possible southern continuation of the Roby and offset zones. We expect to complete this program before the end of this quarter.

This year, we plan to compete approximately 32,000 meters of underground and surface exploration drilling at Lac des Iles, our most ambitious program in several years.

Turning to greenfield, our greenfield exploration activities focused on the initiation of a 3,000 meter drilling program on Legris Lake property which is actually only five kilometers to the southeast of the mine.

Drilling at Legris Lake is focused on targeting a series of strong electromagnetic conductors and an associated strongly negative remnant magnetic anomaly. We also initiated a ground gravity survey, an entrenching program on our Tib Lake and Shelby Lake properties. The results from these programs will be used to identify drill targets for a proposed 3,000-meter drilling program which we scheduled to start late summer or early fall.

And I will return the call now back to Jim Gallagher for his closing remarks.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you, Dave. We believe the strong demand for palladium combined with the structural supply deficit will result in continued strength in the price of palladium throughout 2018 and beyond. In 2018, the mill will continue to operate on a full time basis at a rate that is expected to rise to approximately 12,000 tons per day. Mill feed will come from underground production at a rate just above 6,000 tons per day supplemented by the small Sheriff open pit, which has already started production and the low-grade surface stockpiles.

Guidance for 2018 is 230,000 to 240,000 payable ounces at an average all-in sustaining costs of between US$640 and US$660 per ounce. The Company announced yesterday that the board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. This could include but is not limited to a potential sale of the Company, a secondary sale by Brookfield Capital Partners or other strategic transaction.

The Board has not set a timetable for this process, and there can be no assurance the review will result in any transaction or change in strategy. We do not intend to comment further on our review, unless a specific transaction is approved by the board. The review process is concluded or if further disclosure is required by law.

With that being said, I believe 2018 will be another strong year for Lac des Iles and North American Palladium.

Operator, we are no ready to take questions.

Our first question comes from (Robert Hajosy) who is an Individual Investor. Please go ahead.

Robert Hajosy

Good morning and congratulations on a great quarter and turning the Company around.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you very much, Robert.

Robert Hajosy

I'm troubled by the statement in the press release and what you reiterated today was that the Board will be looking to either sell a secondary offering or sell the company here at a time when the company has barely appreciated any in cost share wise. I have some shares that I've owned for so many years, some of which have a pre-split value of over $1,000 a share. Can you explain how those measures would increase my shareholder value?

Jim Gallagher

Well, Robert, I think you have to take a look at the current situation and where the current share value is and the inherent value of the Company. And that really is what the Board will be looking at on any potential interest that does come in. So, ultimately, it is a Board decision to determine what is fair and appropriate value and as the statement says, if that target is not achieved then there may or may not be a transaction.

Robert Hajosy

Okay. I have a follow-on question if possible about the palladium market itself.

Jim Gallagher

Sure. Go ahead.

Robert Hajosy

I'm aware that palladium has a particular affinity for hydrogen and that it might be of use in hydrogen vehicles. Do you have any idea how much palladium is used in a hydrogen vehicle cars such as the Toyota Mirai that's currently being produced?

Jim Gallagher

Yeah, so I do have some insight to that, not technically an expert, but certainly have researched that. There's actually up to an ounce of platinum group metals in most fuel cell vehicles. Now currently the majority of that is actually platinum and not palladium. But I do understand that there can be a mix and there is some transference available in that. So, the bottom-line if the fuel cell market really does take off and recent publications suggest that in the industrial sector, buses, highway transport, there is potentially quite a growing demand in both Japan and China, then that would be good for precious metals and platinum group metals in particular.

Robert Hajosy

Got it. As far as your all-sustaining cost, does that include services of the debt that you currently have and if so, will that continue to come down as you pay off your debt?

Timothy Hill

No, it does not include our debt. The all-in sustaining cost includes our cash cost plus our sustaining capital cost.

Robert Hajosy

Okay and finally, I really appreciate this, but I'm in California, I woke up early to participate, so thank you again. Do you do any – does the company do any hedging on the palladium market to assure that any decrease in palladium price will be – will not be too hard felt on the bottom-line.

Timothy Hill

Robert, we do not take any speculative positions. What we do currently in terms of hedging is upon sale of our concentrate to a smelter, we do a hedge or sell forward the ounces that we have just delivered to the smelter to cover our quotational period under our contract. So, we do have a three-month hedges on our delivery, but other than that we do not take any speculative positions.

Robert Hajosy

Got it. Well, again, thanks very much and continued good luck and success. I hope we get the word out to get the share price up.

Jim Gallagher

Thank you very much. Operator at since we don't see any final questions, I'd like to thank everyone on the call for joining us today and wish everybody a great day.

