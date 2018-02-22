The January FOMC Meeting Minutes Are Stale

The minutes are prior to the recent Fed balance sheet fluctuations, that do not appear to be “small deviations”.

The minutes are prior to the CPI and retail sales numbers that came out on February 14th.

The Fed’s (U.S. Federal Reserve) January 2018 FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting minutes that came out today are stale (see here) – at least in view of; (a) the DOW 666 point stock market sell-off that started on Feb. 2nd, (b) the Valentine’s Day/Feb 14th Consumer Price Index (CPI) print (6% inflation annualized) and the unexpectedly lower retail sales number, and (c) the recent Fed balance sheet fluctuations - that do not appear to be "small deviations" from the quantitative tightening (QT) schedule announced by the Fed today. The DOW index abruptly sold-off and closed down on the day, off 350+ points from the day’s high.

Fed balance sheet deviations

Here is an excerpt from the FOMC meeting minutes released today at 2:00PM EST (emphasis added in bold):

“The Committee directs the Desk to continue rolling over at auction the amount of principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of Treasury securities maturing during each calendar month that exceeds $12 billion, and to reinvest in agency mortgage-backed securities the amount of principal payments from the Federal Reserve’s holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities received during each calendar month that exceeds $8 billion. Small deviations from these amounts for operational reasons are acceptable.”

The question presented then is (I think): What does "small deviations" denote? Not sure the 50% buy-back of $11B (of MBS) of an earlier $21B asset roll-off is a small deviation - but I simply may not understand Fedspeak or the OMOs mechanics! (See my earlier SA article for background; Is The Fed Printing Money Again - Already?)

It will be interesting to see what the Fed does in the coming weeks regarding the rate of QT and the weekly balance sheet roll-off/ and buy-back strategy. My guess is that in the near-term we might see the Fed increase the balance sheet with some strategically timed pulsed weekly net positive (buy-back) purchases in order to essentially "short volatility". Even if these bolus buy-back purchases ("short-volatility positions") go beyond normal fluctuations in the balance sheet presumably they are only short-term to manipulate market sentiment and the Fed strategy will be to then roll them off incrementally/slowly. And of course, assuming “Lucifer” does not come knocking again (i.e. the 666 point drop in the DOW on Feb. 2nd) (see also my earlier SA article; Knock, Knock - Who's There? Stagflation!). Interesting times to say the least.

Conclusion:

The recent Fed balance sheet fluctuations may suggest that new developments in the markets might have already forced the Fed to re-think its strategy regarding the QT schedule that was published today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have investments in the precious metals complex