Is The Bond Market The Key?

After being confident that the Federal Reserve has been supporting the stock market for nine years or more, seeing a change in intentions can come as a major shock.

If these policy increases take place, there is no question that longer-term rates will have to rise and this will cause investors to change their view on Federal Reserve intentions.

Already, market participants are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise its policy rate of interest more aggressively over the next two years because of these expectations.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note moved closer to 3.00 percent on Wednesday, reflecting investor belief that the economy is getting stronger and inflation is a concern.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note closed at 2.94 percent on Wednesday.

Three weeks ago, when the 10-year Treasury closed just below 2.80 percent, I wrote “What is the Bond Market Trying to Say?”

Two months ago, when the 10-year Treasury closed to yield around 2.45 percent, I wrote “Key Market to Watch in 2018; The Bond Market.”

So far, I seem to be right on target. The construction of the 10-year Treasury yield is as follows:

The real rate of interest, using the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) has risen from about 0.50 percent at the December date, to 0.65 percent on the first of February, to just over 0.80 percent on Wednesday.

Inflationary expectations have risen from 1.85 percent on the December date, to just almost 2.15 percent on February 1st, where it remains on Wednesday.

From these numbers, one can argue that market participants believe that the real economy is picking up steam and that inflation can be expected to rise at the same time.

The sixty percent rise in the TIPs yield represents a growing belief that economic growth will pick up in 2018. The yield on the TIPS is seen by many analysts as a proxy for the economy’s real rate of interest. Furthermore, the real rate of interest is also assumed to be related to the real rate of growth of the economy.

Therefore, the rise in the TIPs yield can be interpreted as the market coming to believe that the rate of real economic growth is going to rise. And, it should be noted that the rise in the yield in not an insignificant one.

The jump in inflationary expectations came soon after the passage of the tax reform bill in December. The earliest feelings about the bill was that it would add more to inflation than it would to spurring on real economic growth.

It is apparent in the numbers that there has been a change in interpretation with the market not believing that economic growth will accelerate a little more than was originally expected.

So, all is well and good in terms of expectations about a pickup in economic growth.

The question mark that arises relates to the pace at which inflation is expected to pick up.

The Federal Reserve’s target for inflation is 2.00 percent. Obviously, the rate of inflation built into the yield on the 10-year note sees inflation exceeding the Fed’s target. This is something that the Federal Reserve is very sensitive about.

And, we are already starting to experience concerns about how the Federal Reserve will respond to actually rising inflation.

At the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, Fed officials confirmed that they were planning to stick to the original ‘forward guidance’ relative to the number of rate increases it pictured for 2018. It anticipated that the Fed’s policy rate of interest would be raised three times in 2018. The Fed also signaled that there might be two more increases coming in 2019.

At the January meeting of the FOMC, Fed officials seemed content with these earlier predictions.

Now, however, with evidence that the economy might be picking up steam and that inflation might be beginning to accelerate, the belief is that the Federal Reserve may do more than they originally thought they might do.

Market participants think that the Fed will raise the policy rate of interest four times in 2018 and possibly three times in 2019.

If such a path were followed, this would mean that the target range for the Federal Funds rate would be 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent by the end of 2018 and 3.00 percent to 3.25 percent by the end of 2019.

What would such increases mean for other short-term interest rates? Right now, the yield on the 2-year Treasury note closed at 2.27 percent on Wednesday.

Obviously, if the Fed’s Federal Funds target follows the path just outlined, the yield on the 2-year Treasury can be expected to be somewhere around 3.50 percent or above by the end of 2019.

So, where will this put the yield on the 10-year Treasury note?

Already, market participants are highly concerned about the flatness of the Treasury yield curve and the implications this has for future economic activity.

If the spread between the yield on the 2-year Treasury and the yield on the 10-year Treasury stay about where they are now, this would mean that the yield on the 10-year Treasury would have to hit 4.00 percent and go even higher by the end of 2019.

Think of how this might impact the financing of new Treasury issues, especially with the expectation that the federal deficits will contribute at least $1.5 trillion more debt to the market place in coming years.

And, think of what all this new debt - and - the higher interest rates will mean to the deficit in coming years. These new, higher interest rates are not built into current forecasts of the future budgets.

One more thing: what about the Federal Reserve efforts to reduce the size of its securities portfolio?

My guess is that the reduction of the Fed’s securities portfolio is something that will be put on the back-burner, if not in 2018, certainly in 2019.

I believe that we are just going to have to get used to the bigger Federal Reserve balance sheet. There will be no return to a “more normal” size of balance sheet in the near future. That’s just going to be the way that it is.

The bigger question, I believe, is what is going to happen to the stock market.

I have argued strongly that the nine-year rise in US stock prices has been a result of Federal Reserve policy aimed at creating a wealth effect aimed at underwriting the current economic recovery. The Fed has been very successful in achieving its goal in this area.

I have also worried that when the Fed stops underwriting the stock market, there will be a negative investor response. My concern is about when investors will think the Fed has changed strategy.

