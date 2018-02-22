Why Einhorn's 'It's Like March 2000' Is Both Right And Wrong

Introduction - Y2K all over again?

In explaining the poor performance of Greenlight Re's (GLRE) investments in Q4, Chairman David Einhorn (and famed hedgie) commented in his prepared remarks in the conference call:

While we've never underperformed like this, our prior worst underperformance compared to the S&P came in March of 2000 which was a similar environment.

Without getting into precisely who or what the "we" in that statement refers to, Mr. Einhorn is an expert market historian, and when he avers that today's environment is like that period, it's worth thinking things through.

Einhorn also said:

Higher interest rates are beginning to offer investors an alternative they haven't had in many years... The valuation spread between our longs and our shorts is incredibly wide.

Leaving aside the question of whether a true value investor does much if any short selling, the Y2K analogy needs discussion, because as the bullet points suggest, there is a key similarity: the Fed and general liquidity conditions.

First off, the main differences I see between then and now, then the key similarities. Then the investment message I take from thinking this through as well as from Wednesday's market action. To be clear, one could write a book on Y2K versus today, so I am just going to go through some highlights of what leads me to a certain investment strategy going forward, which I have now implemented.

Why it's not like Y2K at all (part 1)

By 2000, the economy was widely recognized to have been "fixed" long ago, with the many bad stagflationary years a distant memory. Now, however, it has been less than two years since the significant slowdown that ended in Q2 2016 began to give way to growth.

Thus the public and men and women of business are likely to react more adversely to a threatened serious slowdown or recession now versus then.

While the banks may now be healthy, at least half of the population of the US says they do not have even about $600 put away for an emergency. A large minority of younger adults live with their parents still. These were not statistics one heard in Y2K. In addition, by early 2000, the Fed's preferred measures of inflation had burst above 3%, so by raising the Fed funds rate above 6%, the Fed was following completely normal monetary policy. The 6%+ yield was considered "meh."

Now, no one knows what to make to interest rates. What is normal anymore? Before, monetary policy appeared to follow rules: when inflation surged, the Fed would raise rates. Now, it's being done on more like a whim, a concept: inflation is not surging by the Fed's own measures, but the Fed thinks it will. Traders then dump bonds because of what the Fed thinks, but not based on hard data. That's a big difference.

To sum up this section, public mood and underlying confidence in the economy are very different now than in 2000, and the rules that bond traders had to price credit across the economy have been tossed out the window by QE.

Why it's not like Y2K at all (part 2)

In this train of thought, it's all about QE.

The Fed held something on the order of $0.7 T of securities on its balance sheet shortly before the Great Recession began. These securities, plus some other assets such as gold (GLD), comprised the base money supply of the United States. In a real sense, the financial structure of the country rested on this relatively little bit of money. Essentially all of the bonds the Fed owned had been created by it "out of thin air." Then came the Great Recession. Shortly after Barack Obama won, the Fed began singing the QE tune. Including QE 1.5, which was the policy of reinvesting the proceeds of maturing bonds (by printing new money to pay for the bonds), perhaps more than 94 of President Obama's 96 months in office were marked by some form of QE. And about half were marked by overt QE.

Now the Fed has decided to essentially reverse QE 3, which involved printing more than $1.5 T new dollars. It is doing this while simultaneously pursuing some version of conventional interest rate increases.

The market difference is marked. In 2000, as the Fed made short-term money more expensive, the price of bonds dropped in late 1999 and into 2000. It is unclear whether the combined value of all stocks plus all bonds rose or fell into the March 2000 high in the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ), which also saw the first of a double top in the S&P 500 (SPY). Whereas, by 2015 and again in August 2016, the combined stock-bond bull market was setting all-time records. This was all thanks to QE taking the Fed's stock of securities owned from the $0.7 T range to an immense approximate $4.2 T: an unheard of rate of increase outside of a major war. All these securities were paid for with newly created money. Since the quantity of this money far exceeded the economy's ability to absorb it (which comprises the key principle of QE to begin with), it had nowhere to go and nothing to do except rattle around the financial markets, buying dips and doing other unproductive things (productive for brokers, though).

Thus, there was a lot of room for bonds to appreciate in price in 2000 if the economy surprised to the downside, which it did. That appreciation in bond prices greatly cushioned the blow when SPY came back to earth. Whereas now, stock prices have tracked QE and the near-zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) upward. The result: stock prices and P/Es can follow bond prices down, thus producing weak or negative total returns for stocks simply because the economy is doing better.

That's a big difference between now and then.

Why it's not like Y2K at all (part 3)

The demographics are all different now. The dominant Boomers were in their late 30s into their early 50s in 2000. Now we are turning 70 at the oldest, and the youngest heard from AARP long ago and are either retiring or are pre-retirees, with a retiree's mindset more or less. This mindset of the generation that now has most of the country's investable assets is quite different from the "shop till you drop" attitude of the more affluent Boomers in the boom time of Y2K.

Thus: safety first financially. That attitude will not change as Boomers age; it will get more pronounced.

Meaning: they (we) may love Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX) while they have the Big Mo, but beware when they start to descend.

With the Fed tightening, I am out of any stocks of that gambling nature.

Now, why it is like Y2K and why Wednesday's action mattered.

Why it's like March 2000 at the Fed - but why it's also not

The Fed is on the warpath again regarding interest rates, as in Y2K. The Fed had cut rates by a cumulative 3/4 of a point (75 basis points) in H2 1998 in the face of certain international crises and a resultant hedge fund blow-up in the US, but later in 1999 it took those lower rates back up and soon after March 2000 went to 6.5%. This was a full point higher than the highest rate seen in 1998, and thus had a certain restrictive nature to it. But that was all it was, and it's critical to understand that in raising short-term rates, the Fed did not destroy money. It simply sent T-bills or short-term notes it already owned and bid for cash in the banking system, thus taking liquidity away. This led to higher short-term rates and less activity in credit-dependent industries such as automobiles and housing. Historically, sometimes this activity led to recession and sometimes it did not.

Thus, the Fed is again hawkish. That's similar.

Today, the Fed is withdrawing $20 B per month of cash (bank deposits) from the financial system. If matters stay on the course set by the Yellen Fed, this will rise to $30 B per month in April, $40 B per month in July, and then $50 B per month in October. By my estimates of statements from the leadership of the Yellen Fed last year, the plan was to continue at this $50 B/month, or $600 B per year, withdrawal of liquidity from the financial system, well into 2020 or into 2021.

This is very different from Y2K, and I believe will pressure, and may already have been pressuring, prices of all dollar-based financial assets negatively.

The key similarity involves Einhorn's observation on growth versus value, with an additional observation of my own.

Why it is like Y2K all over again in the stock market - in more than one way

Directionally, I agree with Einhorn that there are large differences in valuation even within sectors. Amazon (AMZN) is amazing, yes, but is it a full order of magnitude, or about 10X, more amazing than Apple (AAPL), and even more than that versus Applied Materials (AMAT)? So, yes, just as in 2000, tech, biotech, other glamor industries can have one sector valuation which goes beyond P/E to also include price:book and price:sales; "boring" industries have a different set of valuations. However, I'm not convinced as Einhorn appears to be that this is actionable, though in 2000, with tech/telecom valuations to the moon and beyond, and large cap growth valuations half way to the moon, I think they were actionable. Today, these sector differences are notably smaller.

More actionable to me is that I observe similar valuations between peers of different quality. For example, looking at ETrade's (ETFC) data on consensus 2019 EPS of Deere (DE) and its weaker, smaller competitor AGCO (AGCO), their prospective P/Es on consensus 2019 EPS are the same. But DE should be at a premium. In pharma/biotech, I note that giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is much cheaper than smaller Eli Lilly (LLY), especially when adjusted for R&D spending. I would hold AAPL up as a better value than many smaller, more speculative high tech names. And for similar forward P/Es, I would hold more Home Depot (HD) than Lowe's (LOW).

So I propose that investors may wish to focus on true best of breed companies within a sector as well as picking their preferred sectors. And that may be a difference between now and Y2K.

Summing up - and tying it all into current market action

The Einhorn caution on momentum/growth stocks is valid in my view. So is what he remembers well, namely that the Fed was raising short-term rates in Y2K and is doing so now.

However, it may be that the reduction in liquidity is more important to market participants than the rate increases. It may further be more important now that because of QE, it is easily possible going forward for bond prices and stock prices to both enter bear markets, and to do so in the setting of a good economy, with some growth and inflation. If that happens, perhaps the Fed would carry on with reverse QE while bringing rates higher to levels that could be attractive again to retirees. Finally, the financial pre-eminence of Baby Boomers who will be more cautious now versus 2000 could change Mr. Market's view of stock-bond pricing if stocks lose their momentum.

The trading patterns seen recently support the bullet point I made in a Feb. 12 article "that extra cash reserves may make a lot of sense for a while."

This was a point I made in a Feb. 5 article when I noted that not only did stocks fall three days in a row, but also bonds fell (i.e. interest rates rose) all three days, and gold fell two of those three days. This pattern is unusual, because it means that on a full trading day, the three major asset classes were all shunned in favor of boring, safe cash.

The same pattern happened again Wednesday, Feb. 21, which as the second day of the trading week, could be considered as a "Turnaround Tuesday" equivalent.

I took those types of events at the end of January and early February as signs of diminishing liquidity, of cash shrinking as reverse QE moves along, and bought the dip with caution and in a limited fashion. As I submit this article on Wednesday night, the same pattern is again seen. The S&P futures are down 0.3% to 2691, oil is down 0.9%, gold is down 0.5%, and copper (JJC) is down 1.6%. Yet despite those signs of deflation, the 10-year Treasury is unchanged. In a market with lots of liquidity, as in 2014-5, I would have expected those price changes in stocks and commodities to have been associated with interest rates dropping, i.e. bond prices rising nicely. The lack of positive price action in bonds during Wednesday's trading session as gold and oil dropped and stocks did a bad turn down in late trading, and a continuation of those trends in after-hours futures trading, continues to show relative illiquidity in my opinion. And the easiest culprit for this rare turn of events is the Fed's reverse QE policy, and secondarily the Fed's interest rate hikes.

Putting it together, right now, cash is the asset class that is becoming scarce at an increasingly rapid rate. It also has the benefit of having been considered trash for so long that few remember when it was a good asset. So I have been taking cash levels to inordinately high levels, waiting for better general asset values and a non-hostile Fed before redeploying. Within equities, my current preference is for the most part for very high quality names at valuations that can withstand a general reduction in P/Es, i.e. undervalued large cap or mega cap names even if very boring names. These names do not have to be recession-proof, as there is no evidence for a recession. Many corrections or outright bear markets in stocks have occurred with no recession. Just as one example, 12-month forward consensus EPS for DE at Wednesday's closing price of $162 are about 16X. That translates to a 6.25% earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E). This may be mid-cycle, and it may be reasonable given expected interest rate trends and DE's many strengths. Whereas, AGCO has a similar forward P/E but has weaker operating metrics, and I would not own it here. And I'm very happy owning lots of AAPL, but sold my AMZN in January (too soon, but at a big percentage profit). To return to David Einhorn, the Y2K peaks in tech stocks were a little crazy. There was no predicting just how expansive the bubble would get in QQQ or any individual name. I was lucky and avoided almost all the carnage now and with the Fed on its path toward "making cash great again" (sort of), I'm playing the same game now that I played then. To repeat, no speculations, no junior biotechs (XBI), no takeover targets, etc. Just pure value, with growth as much as possible, as with AAPL, DE and others; and certain safety-first stocks such as utilities (XLU) as my generation is again likely to move toward if the Fed does not change its policies.

Namely, trying to play it safe with some cash as well as with stocks that are good values even if the market P/E drops. One final difference between me and David Einhorn, besides him having plenty more zeroes in his net worth than I, is that I do not see actionable shorts here, just plenty of stocks to avoid while the Fed is doing its restrictive things.

Finally, a key differentiation between then and now is that fundamentally, when stocks got ready to drop, and inflation dropped, bonds were very attractive all of a sudden. That scenario appears less likely now.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.