Nyrstar's (NYRSF) CEO Hilmar Rode on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anthony Simms

Thank you. Hello and welcome to Nyrstar's 2017 full-year results call. My name is Anthony Simms, I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Nyrstar. Our Chief Executive Officer, Hilmar Rode; and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eger will give their comments on the full-year 2017 results, which were published at 7:00 am CET this morning. At the conclusion of the presentation, we will open up for questions via the telephone.

I'll now hand over the presentation to Hilmar.

Hilmar Rode

Thank you very much, Anthony. Good morning, all. It's a great to be on the call with you again today to discuss our 2017 full-year results. Nyrstar continues to make strong progress with the implementation of its five strategic priorities and we are on track to be cash positive in 2018 underpinned by our three profit streams, zinc smelters, zinc mining of course Port Pirie and in the meantime, we will maintain the strong balance sheet.

This time drawing your attention to Slide 2 on the disclaimer before moving on to the overview of 2017, on Slide 4. EBITDA is up 5% year-on-year. Quarter four was held back by zinc smelter interruptions at Budel and Hobart, as well as one-off consulting fees was respect to the full potential transformation and also increased costs at Myra Falls due to the restart.

We have made significant progress with our balance sheet, as you can see increasing liquidity and extending our maturity profile, very important work achieved in that regard in 2017. 2017 was also a year of great progress for the Port Pirie redevelopment project. All major systems have now been commissioned and are functioning well. The ramp up is proceeding according to plan and I'm pleased that we have not seen any issues so far outside the normal startup challenges.

In 2017, we also completed the sale of our Latin American mines and retained the North American mines as a core business Nyrstar going forward. With MTM, Middle Tennessee Mines now in full operation and Myra Falls restart progress well, our mining business is on track for strong cash generation.

We also expect to see in 2018 and of course beyond significant benefits in terms of production volumes and operating costs from our full potential transformation, which is tracking well. And just to summarize this slide, we did say that 2017 would be the year when we positioned Nyrstar for a real lift off in profitability in 2018 and I think we have achieved that.

Now moving to Slide 5. Just commenting on the zinc market, we think the zinc market is in pretty good shape and the outlook remains positive. We saw continued strong price growth in 2017 which is of course underpinned by robust metal demand and constraint metal concentrate supply. The ongoing raw material tightness resulted in the fresh part TCs and a further 15% reduction in the 2017 zinc benchmark TC to USD172 per ton.

Of course as expected, higher prices and low TC have now triggered a significant response from miners with increased availability of concentrate expected during the course of the year and the concentrate market expected to ease up quite significantly in the second half of 2018. We do believe that we are approaching a turning point and that zinc treatment charges will start to rise during the course of 2019.

Quite interesting and I'd like to draw your attention to that is the graph we shown on the bottom right hand of the slide where we really show sort of four cycles within the zinc treatment charge metal price cycle. We believe we're now in that quadrant in the bottom right, where metal drawdown continues at a rapid pace, the LME price is increasing and miners are starting to significantly increase production and that's why committed projects. And then of course that means also that step-by-step in terms of TCs that bargaining power will start to also transfer from the miners to the smelters.

Moving on to Slide 6. We are really pleased with the progress we made in 2017 on safety, health and environment. And I can assure you, we will continue to work tirelessly to improve our results further during 2018 and beyond. Give some interesting statistics, in addition to the graph on the right hand side, which I think shows the right kind of trend over a number of years, in 2017, we did achieve the best ever performance of Nyrstar in terms of key lagging safety indicators. And I also want to draw your attention to a really spectacular safety record at Port Pirie Redevelopment where we've now completed that project with a very good safety record.

Moving on to Slide 7. Zinc smelting is flat production year-on-year impacted by a number of planned outages which were well forecast, also unplanned outages. In particular, I want to draw your attention to the unplanned outages at Budel and Hobart in the second half of 2017. And then of course also you will see the graph in the top right a number of operational improvements relating in particular to roaster's though put and zinc recovery which have already given our substantial benefits.

Our increasing confidence in our zinc smelting system is reflected in the upgraded production guidance as shown in the graph on the top right where you can see we've actually moved that up a notch, last year and in previous years, we had guided between 1.0 million and 1.1 million tonnes, whereas for 2018, we are moving up the bottom of that range to 1.05 million. So I think that's a very clear signal that we wish to send to the market.

Our own [ph] potential optimization review has been completed and we are on track to achieve the planned benefits towards 2020 starting also in 2018 as outlined last year and are shown in the graph in the bottom right. I would like to draw your attention again that is not just about production, it's as much if not more so about producing unit costs, so that we drive volume and margin at the same time.

Moving on to Slide 8. I think the zinc mining story has been a very important development for us in 2017 and I think we've succeeded in creating a real pillar of profitability for us there. So you can see the zinc in concentrate production up 28% year-on-year also in line with guidance, primarily due to the successful restart of the Tennessee Mine, has also shown in the graph on the top right.

Please also note that we've increased our production guidance quite significantly. We're guiding for 2018 160 kilo tonnes to 180 kilo tonnes of zinc in concentrate. And that's driven of course by having in 2018 a full-year impact of Mid Tennessee and of course the first contribution in the second half of this year of Myra Falls.

Our full potential zinc mining optimization review has been completed and as with the zinc smelters, we are driving towards increased production and lower costs in other words margin expansion as per the graph on the bottom right, which is exactly the graph that you saw before which is we're on track to achieve that.

Now moving on to Page 9 and Port Pirie, look very good news we delivered the redevelopment project in line with schedule. I have to say it's been a hard slag but we really pleased with the progress.

As mentioned in my overview, all systems have been commissioned and are operating well. Of key note of course is the slag caster in December 2017 and the acid plant fully operational and tide in January 2018. The ramp up is advancing according to plan and we are really not seeing any issues outside all the normal sort of niggling start of type of issues.

I want to also draw your attention again to the significant attention we've paid to de-risk the ramp up, notably the re-engineering we did at the whole slag caster and we're very pleased - in 2017 that we're very pleased we did that, the slag caster is operating extremely well, also the decision to extend the sinter plant in the old acid plant operation till out 2018 that we can run the new and owned old system in parallel that is paying dividends. And of course you're aware of the agreement with Kazzinc for the training of their operators and supervisors on the TSL and the blast furnace that was already done last year and the ongoing site commissioning support this year.

Then finally, I would just like to draw your attention to the two pictures. They say pictures speak for a thousand words. And I think this is certainly true in this case. If you look at the picture of the photo at the top right, you can see both slag casters running simultaneously with the still red part slag blocks in the process of being cooled down. The photo on the bottom right is from the official opening ceremony that we held with the premier of South Australia and other important stakeholders in January.

That's it from me on the overview in the operational side, Chris over to you for the finances.

Christopher Eger

Great. Thank you, Hilmar. So starting on Page 11, first group underlying EBITDA of €205 million for 2017, which was an increase of 5% over 2016. The increase in EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in the averaging price of 38%. The essential earning uplift in mine, our uplift was largely offset by lower treatment charges, reduced production at Port Pirie, unplanned outages of zinc smelters and reduced free metal exposure to the zinc price hedging. However I'll walk through more detailed explanation of EBITDA in the following slide.

We're going down the table, profit after tax a positive €47 million in 2017, it was mainly as a result of the impairment reversals related to the two mining assets Myra Falls and Mid Tennessee. Now looking at CapEx, in 2017, Nyrstar incurred a total expenditure of €364 million, up 30% on 2016.

Port Pirie CapEx was higher in 2017, as a result of the completion of the redevelopment project. CapEx of Metals Processing of €199 million, was up the steps substantially by 40% versus 2016 as a result of scheduled maintenance shuts mainly in Auby, Balen, Budel, Clarksville and Hobart, as well as the unplanned operational issues that occurred at Budel and Hobart. In addition, discretionary expenses were incurred in order to achieve production and cost profile to depict in the earlier slides.

CapEx in mining at €56 million was more than double the prior year period, due to the restart and ramp up of operation at Middle Tennessee and restart at the Myra Falls operations.

Looking at CapEx for 2018, guidance of expenditure between €200 million to €240 million. This material decrease is due to the completion of the Port Pirie project, a more normalized spend in continuing operation in both mining and those processing. However, it is worth noting that the mining guidance approximate €35 million to €40 million of restart CapEx remains Myra Falls.

Finally, net debt, at the end of the 2017 was approximately €1.1 billion, up 27% since the end of 2016. The evolution in net debt in the past year is primarily due to working capital movement and also be walk through one of the upcoming slides.

Now moving to the next page. This graph provides the waterfall. For 2016, Group underlying EBITDA of €195 million through to our 2017 EBITDA of €205 million. Starting with the macro factors, it's positively impacted EBITDA by €41 million. Period-on-period, approximately $800 per tonne increase in the averaging price, impact EBITDA positively by €168 million, increases in other commodity prices primarily led increased EBITDA also by further €11 million.

Finally offsetting the stronger commodity price was the strategic zinc price hedging. The impact of the strategic zinc hedges in 2017 which are designed to protect the company's earnings from unfavorable movement in the zinc price during the current transformation period and then unfortunate negative impact of €53 million to EBITDA. The strategic effects the company had to play during 2017 however contributed positively €12 million to EBITDA. As such, the total impact of all strategic hedging, 2017 was a negative EBITDA contribution of €41 million.

Unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements particularly in the second half of 2017, contributed negatively EBITDA by €21 million. Predominant reason was due to the weakening of the US dollar from 111 to 113 which contributed negative €15 million of the EBITDA.

The benchmark, 2017 benchmark negotiated through finalized at the end of Q1 and were settled at $170 per dry metric tonne basis $2000 zero escalators and de-escalators, representing a decrease approximately 15% over the 2016 term. Also in 2017, the average discount to the realize treatment charge achieved by Nyrstar's Metal Processing segment, was approximately $40 per tonne and as expected to maintain such levels. This is a same magnitude of discount experienced during Q2 to Q4 of 2016. The impact of lower realized treatment charges year-on-year therefore €72 million.

Moving to the right and looking at Metals Processing, starting with volumes, Metals Processing experienced lower lead, copper, silver and sulphuric acid production, down 8%, 14%, 9% and 7% respectively. The impact of lower production volumes is due to the unplanned outages described earlier. On the processing cost side, year-on-year were higher by approximately €18 million predominately due to higher energy prices exhibited around the world.

Moving further to the right with mining. Positive volume and negative cost variances were primarily driven by the restart of the Mid Tennessee mine, development work at Langlois, which impacts production volumes and the commencement of the restart activities of Myra Falls mines in August 2017.

Finally, other illuminations costs were higher by €60 million year-on-year, primarily due to the one-off increased cost of open spend with optimization work streams define the full potential of the Metals processing and mining operations which were concluded at the end of Q3 2017.

Moving to the next page, this waterfall illustrates the movement in the net debt from the end of 2016 to the end of 2017. We ended 2016 with a net debt of €865 million. Group underlying EBITDA for the year contributed to €205 million, this has been offset by interest in tax payment of €123 million, sustaining CapEx of €163 million and growth CapEx net of received of cash from the drawdowns perpetual notes resulting in cash up of €148 million.

Moving across to working capital. Working capital outflow of €159 million was mainly due to the increase in commodity prices over the year with the zinc price and the lead price closing up year-over-year by approximately $750 per tonne and $500 per tonne respectively. Value of inventory as seen in the bottom right corner of the slide has increased by €245 million. Bulk of this inventory increase is due to the commodity prices and some increased volumes which is then partially offset by the weakening U.S. dollars seen at the end of 2017.

As we progress through Q1 of 2018, we have continued to see strong commodity prices, a further working capital outflow by the end of Q1 2018 should be therefore expected.

There were a number of silver prepays and copper prepays completed during the year. And as such, the net amortization of the existing silver prepays with the addition of the new prepays resulted in the inflow of €28 million. Proceeds from the divestments of the Latin America mines during the year provided an inflow of €35 million and finally the proceeds from the equity placement that's completed in 2017 net of fees contributed to an inflow of €90 million.

This total net debt exclusive of the zinc prepays and perpetual notes just about €1.1 billion at the end of 2017. Finally, I would like to highlight the available liquidity at the end of 2017 was €734 million.

Moving to the next slide. On this slide, I just would like to recap the significant volume of financing activities that were completed 2017 which strengthen our balance sheet, increased our liquidity, improved our material profile and reduction in our volumes.

First, we started the year with the issuance of 400 million high-yield bond 2024. This bond was subsequently upsized by €100 million in September. The time of this upsize, we also tendered for the 2018 convertible bonds that are due in September 2018, was able to reduce the amount outstanding for €91million, €29 million.

Second, in April of last year, we completed an upsize of the committed structured commodity trade finance facility from €400 million to €500 million. In December, we renewed this facility on similar terms with the maturity of December of 2021 and increased the committee facility size up to €600 million. And finally, November of 2017, we completed two financing; first, an equity raise of €100 million; and second, a two year extension of the $250 million committed working capital facility we track to give to the end of 2019. Over the course of the year, we also continue to well existing prepays to maintain an amount outstanding between $250 million to $300 million.

As stated on the previous slides, we have seen a sizable increase to liquidity moving from €382 million in 2016, €734 million at end of 2017. This liquidity is very helpful in the current commodity price environment we are seeing working capital outflows due to higher commodity prices.

As we look to our financing prior to 2018, we will continue to assess opportunistic financing options to either increase liquidity and or extend our maturity profile of existing debt. We will therefore continue to roll out prepays and further look at options to refinance our 2019 maturities namely the €350 million high-yield bond maturing September 2019.

And with that, I will now hand over the presentation back to Hilmar for some closing remarks and 2018 strategic priorities.

Hilmar Rode

Thank you, Chris. And now to conclude on Slide 16. As you have seen today, we continue to make strong progress implementing our five strategic priorities and we will continue to focus on this relentlessly.

In summary, Nyrstar is on track to be cash positive in 2018 but defined by EBITDA minus interest taxes and all CapEx and that's driven by our three profit streams, zinc smelting, zinc mining and Port Pirie. And of course in that process, we will continue to maintain a strong balance sheet.

With that, we conclude and I think we can go for questions, Anthony.

Anthony Simms

Thank you, Hilmar and Chris. Operator, we will now open the presentation to questions from our conference phone lines. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from Wim Hoste of KBC Securities. Please go ahead.

Wim Hoste

Yes. Good morning, gentleman. Wim Hoste, KBC Securities. I have two questions from my side. First one is on Port Pirie. Can you shed some light on how you see the shutdown of the all the installations, what timing do you now puts on that how long will you run the you have both operations in parallel? And that's the first part of the Port Pirie question.

And second one is, you seem to be slightly more ambitious on the guidance for 20108 on Port Pirie. The press release mentioned this should be in at least 40 million EBITDA contribution in 2018 and previous wording that was included in the Q3 press release spoke of on rounds or in the region or 40 million EBITDA uplifts, so can you please elaborate on what drove that more positive wording.

Then second question is, can I see your intelligence on TC settlements for 2018. I retained from your comments you made in the press release and also earlier in the conference call that you expect the treatment charges, cycle to turn positive more towards the end of the year, does that mean you still expect the decline in TC settlements to be discussed at the end of the first quarter this year? There are my questions. Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Wim. Thanks very much for your questions. Let me take the two Port Pirie questions first and then the TC but. In terms of the all the installation, we have planned and budgeted to run the new TSL and its new acid plant and the old Sinter plant and the old Acid plant in parallel for the whole year. If things go better than expected, we will switch it off sooner but we have the capability and certainly we planning to be able to run that for the whole year.

In terms of the guidance with Port Pirie profitability with the uplift with the redevelopment, really that €40 million is bang on where we had it before there's no intention to change it. What we see is of course higher energy prices in South Australia, lower TCs, but of course with all the free metal in the residue streams that we treat that's a big plus. So overall it's a washed and we are really maintaining that guidance.

With regard to the TCs in 2018, I probably comment on a number of things. Firstly with regard to the high above, some mines are still pushing to increase the payable from 85%. We do not see broad support for such a change in the industry. The current system is working well and if it ain't broke don't fix it. So Nyrstar is defending the 85%, we are very confident we will achieve that and we are certainly willing to walk away from business in order to achieve this objective.

In terms of the escalator in the de-escalator, I personally have the view that it's beneficial to have that shock absorber mechanism but don't have particularly strong views as over the long term it actually equalized out. In terms of the benchmark TC for this year, it's of course a negotiation as you know, so I do not wish to make a precise statement, I perhaps just leave it at we the way we see the benchmark is we are confident we will have a reasonable outcome. We do not see some of the cataclysmic views in terms of the early offers that the mines made it as coming to pass, we were pretty confident. And then as a broader view we do believe that the zinc industry is approaching a turning point in that TC cycle where we expect TCs to start increasing during 2018. And I want to leave it as broad as during 2018, I don't want to call or try to call the precise moment. I hope that answers your questions.

Wim Hoste

Yes. Absolutely. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Fawzi Hanano from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Fawzi Hanano

Hi. Good morning, gentleman. It's Fawzi Hanano. I have a couple of questions for you. Firstly on TCs, roughly how much of your volumes are tied to the annual contracts compared to spot given your comments just now while spotty feet are very much below contract and we could see that reversing toward the end of the year depending on the progress of projects ramp ups and mine restarts?

And secondly, my question is on your balance sheet. What would be your target net debt EBITDA leverage ratio over the medium to long term?

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Fawzi. I'll take that to TC bit and then Chris can handle the net debt question. Look, the vast majority of our volumes are either on benchmark or price relative to the benchmark. We typically realize as an average on our TC a discount to the benchmark and in 2017, we realized an average TC of about $40 below the benchmark, which is really similar to the previous year.

Fawzi Hanano

And you expect that discount of around $40 to remain in place in 2018 or can you guide us to what your latest thoughts are there?

Hilmar Rode

Yes, we see no reason for that discount, the $40 discount to the benchmark change that's of course a plus or minus, in other words continuation of approximately $40 discount to the benchmark.

Christopher Eger

Fawzi, good morning. With regards to our target net debt, we get very much medium and long term view of around between 1 to 2 times of our net debt EBITDA. And way that we think about it is at least one turn of the long term debt is high-yield bonds of that nature and then possibly run the turn of working capital debt depending on the volatility that we see in the zinc price. So there from one to two times would be really targeted net debt to EBITDA.

Fawzi Hanano

All right. Thanks, Chris.

Operator

We will now take our next question Philip Ngotho of ABN Amro. Please go ahead.

Philip Ngotho

Yeah, good morning, gentleman. Thanks for taking my questions. I have three questions. First of all, the question on the reserve and resource statement. I'm wondering when you republished that and whether you can also already indicate how that have developed year-on-year the reserves for the mines that you still have in portfolio?

Then my second question is on the - I'm sorry if I might have missed it, I don't know what the question has already been asked, but you indicated that you're looking at strengthening your balance sheet always optimistically looking at opportunities. I am wondering would be date in November, would that be another thing that you could look at in 2018 if opportunity is there or is that some that you would rule out?

And then my last question is still on the TCs again. I'm just wondering how I can re-consult, you indicated the discounts through benchmark TCs is still has remained the same, but if I look at EBITDA impact of 72 million negative and if I consider the volumes that you did, it seems that the impact from TCs is a bit higher than what you would expect based on the benchmark TCs developments? Can you explain what I'm missing there?

Christopher Eger

So Philip, good morning. I'll take the first two questions then I pass over to Hilmar for the question of TC. So look with regard to the reserves and resource statement that will be issued with our Q1 results and of course we can't provide any guidance at this point to the changes on that statement, so it will just come out with the Q1 results.

Then on the number two around the strength in our balance sheet in our options, we see 2019 is a typical year for us has more from negative cash flow to positive cash flow. We did the equity raise at the end of 2017 in order to kind of align our long term spending with the regards to striking the balance sheet and metrics in check. As I look to 2018, we have plenty of liquidity, we seeing the business transform, there's absolutely no reason for us to look at raising equity at this point. We have a number of debt financing options that always available to us and from strategy is really lowering our cost of capital and extending our maturity profile. So really equity at this point is not at all other parts. And with that I will turn over to Hilmar.

Hilmar Rode

Yes, good morning, Philip. Thanks for your question on the TC. So as I said before, the discount of the realized TC relative to the benchmark is approximately USD40 per tonne which is similar as the before. The additional color I'd like to add on that is don't forget is also late in Port Pirie and we certainly also had a reduction in the benchmark. And I can't really add anything more to that. The numbers are what they are.

Philip Ngotho

Okay, okay. Maybe just one follow-up question.

Hilmar Rode

Maybe we could check it on with Anthony.

Philip Ngotho

Yeah definitely, okay. Maybe just one other question on the active rates, so can you maybe just share at least a bit on the thoughts why it was then needed in 2017 because if I recall all the calls you have actually always been quite vocal about that you actually had sufficient liquidity in place and that's what you're saying now as well. But you still saw it as an opportunity and there were still then I guess some needs to do active raise losses. So what is different now than except for the 100 million additional equity in then the situation losses because in that sense your net debt also increased year-on-year?

Christopher Eger

Yeah, so look if you look the last year, the rationale for the equity was based on aligning long term spending with long term capital so to speak, we had an out increase in the Port Pirie redevelopment project beginning of the year by roughly €70 million and then with the restart of Myra Falls which was set another €70 million half a bit funded by prepays the other half actively funded by equity. So the €70 million of the increase in Port Pirie plus the €30 million or so Myra Falls which is around €100 million equated to the targeted equity raise that we completed of €100 million.

So it was really a bottom lying long term spending with long term capital and we could have put in additional debt. But as you seen the metrics, we're still the high side in order to keep uprooted and comfortable balance sheet but enough equity, it made sense to raise the equity and also target to lower our overall cost of funding and maintain our interest costs lower. So it was really about long term funding with long term spending.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. I Understand but the question - the reason why I'm asking is because in the past you also indicate that you actually had sufficient liquidity and that's similar which you indicating now, but okay I accept them that is related to the Port Pirie additional capital expenditure there. Thanks for that.

Christopher Eger

Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Jatinder Goel from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Jatinder Goel

Good morning. Thank you very much. Three questions please. Firstly, new century has been quoted saying new stuff towards them arbitration regarding the rights on the material. In the previous call, I think you mentioned you probably don't have much rights on that very keen to understand what's your new discovery and what do you expect, is it just a volume or are there any better terms that you might be able to get out of that as well and what time period?

Secondly, are you able to provide your Aussie dollar and Euro dollar forecast behind your cost targets for 2018, 2019 and 2020 both for smelting mostly for smelting I think it's irrelevant?

And finally on that $40 discount, you previously mentioned more about the range but now it looks like more of a firm number that's one part. And secondly, do you expect this $40 to be a static number irrespective of the 2018 TCs goal be $100 or $200 per tonne? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

I'll take perhaps the question on this entry and the discount to the benchmark and Chris you can handle this thing on the foreign exchange rates. Look, regarding new this entry, I really can't and will not comment in detail. We did make a statement which appeared in the press and there was various things written about it. The situation is under arbitration side. I really can't add anything to that. Sorry I can't say more on that.

In terms of the $40 discount to the benchmark TC, it's an approximate number, it's similar to what we had in 2016, it can go up or down a bit, I think $40 is a good number to use for your models and your planning. We don't see it jumping around a lot but it's not a precise number to that.

Christopher Eger

And in general, we are correctly looking for forecasts on the FX which we don't provide, so I think that seems for you to look at what the forecast look like. Is that answers your question?

Jatinder Goel

I'm just trying to understand what's backed into your unit cost target in 2018, 2019 and 2020 in those graphs for mining and smelting on your Slide 7 and Slide 8 I think?

Hilmar Rode

So, look, those charts are based off of local currency has been the most part. As you can see that mines are in dollars and then smelters are in euros. With the exception of the outages so we at the time graphs were place we look at the foreign currency but we don't provide the specific numbers.

Jatinder Goel

Okay. No worries. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Daniel Lurch from Exane. Please go ahead.

Daniel Lurch

Hi, good morning. Thanks so much for taking my questions. Just three quick questions from me. First on your mining possibilities, so Q4 was a bit down in terms of margin, in terms EBITDA and maybe you mentioned that could you again briefly outline the key drivers for this because it looks like production was relatively stable?

Also on your cost outlook for 2018, could you give us an outstanding on the energy cost inflation which you're seeing across the smelting portfolio, how much of that is due to come through in 2018?

And on your zinc smelting review, could you give us a bit more detail here what the takeaways are and when are you paying to provide maybe some numbers of some targets here? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Daniel. Thanks for your questions. I'll take the mining profitability and the zinc smelting I think Chris can comment on the energy costs. In terms of mining profitability, don't forget that we approved the restart of Myra Falls and there's been a very significant increase in activity and also operating costs that not everything is going through on the CapEx, that's one part of it.

And the other part of it is as you say the production was pretty strong in Q4, but we had quite a bit of the stock pulled at Eastern Tennessee and at Langlois with sales coming through in 2018. Then in terms of the zinc smelting review, we fully completed that zinc smelting review by the end of quarter three and then we actually published the indicative full potential targets on both production volume and direct operating unit costs, all the way through to 2020. And so what we showed today is exactly in line with that and certainly for 2018, we intend to and beyond we intend to deliver that. So I'm not sure exactly which additional targets you want, we will be providing you with the pathway on volume and on unit costs.

Christopher Eger

Good morning, Daniel. I guess then on the energy side, we did see a big increase in 2017 up to 2016. But as we started the year 2018, we see the rate broadly across the world pretty in line with how the second half a year up 2017 pay off, so I would think about 2017 versus 2018. At this point time there's not a big change but who knows what the rest of the year look like.

Daniel Lurch

Great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take the next question from Reinout Goosens from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Reinout Goosens

Good morning. I have one remaining question from my side. On the CapEx guidance, how much a confidence do you have on that guidance range and can you just highlight where the main risks are in terms of upsized CapEx guidance? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Reinout. Thanks very much for your question. We're pretty confident on that guidance of €200 to €240 million. I remember that Port Pirie Redevelopment project has now been completed and that's behind us. There's a whole host of smaller projects, we have smaller plant turnarounds this year and last year on the zinc smelting. The only major piece of CapEx is really the €35 million to €40 million left on the Myra Falls restart which Chris commented on which is well in hand.

So we see good granularity on our CapEx guidance and we're pretty confident on the range there. And certainly as Chris commented before, it's a very, very significant reduction over 2017 and that's very intentional and that's a big part of course of our drive to be cash flow positive this year.

Reinout Goosens

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take a follow-up question from Jatinder Goel from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Jatinder Goel

Hi, thanks. Jatinder again. Just a quick one on your balance sheet, you mentioned one to two times net debt to EBITDA, is that more like a 2020 target, when you are fully up and running with your mining and Port Pirie redevelopment as well. And to fix that in the entering, you rule out equity at least for the near term, but would you still consider or do you get enough interest in selling some part of your portfolio like Tennessee mines in Clarksville in combination just to fix the balance because if you throw all prepays and perpetual, net debt to EBITDA target is a long way? Thank you.

Christopher Eger

Yeah. Look with regards to net debt EBITDA targets, I would say it is past 2020. The business from a cash flow perspective is expect to be positive this year but then I would call it meaningfully positive in 2020 and beyond. And it's going to take a couple more years beyond 2020 to de-lever the company to those targets that I highlighted. So that's the plan, that's the strategy. We have full confidence on the ramp up of Port Pirie and benefits that are going to come from the mining operations and we see them on all valuable strategic assets at this point in time.

So selling the assets deliver the balance sheet is not a focus or priority for us. Like everything if you get the right price, we will consider it. But at this point time, the options that we have as part of the business core 2 strategy and our intention is to continue to work through strategy, maximizing probability at all sites.

Jatinder Goel

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

As there are no further questions at this time, I would like to turn the call back to our speakers for any additional remarks. Please go ahead, gentlemen.

Anthony Simms

Thank you, operator and thank you, everyone for joining us on today's call. We look forward to speaking to you again next time.

