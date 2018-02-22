Article thesis

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) looks like an attractive total return investment over the next couple of years. The combination of a low valuation, a solid growth outlook and high shareholder returns should lead to ample share price gains going forward.

In general, the last couple of quarters were quite positive for the big banks. Less regulation and higher interest rates are beneficial to the big Wall Street companies, but especially Goldman Sachs has been hurt by low trading activity.

Source: Goldman Sachs 8-K

During 2017 Goldman Sachs' fixed income, currency & commodities trading revenues dropped by 30%. The fact that the company was able to grow its revenues nevertheless shows the overall very positive environment for banks. Without the negative FICC impact Goldman Sachs would have been able to increase its revenues by 12% year over year.

FICC trading has, at least partially, dried up due to record low volatility and market complacency during 2017. When the markets' movements are very small, Goldman Sachs' clients don't have any reason to make big changes in their portfolios.

VIX data by YCharts

During 2018 both bond yields and volatility have been exploding upwards, which looks like a positive for Goldman Sachs. Bigger movements in bond prices and high equity market volatility is poised to lead to more trading: Goldman Sachs' clients will reposition their portfolios more often as long as the markets' movements are meaningful.

Source: Goldman Sachs presentation

Goldman Sachs has also put some strategic initiatives in place to increase their FICC revenues going forward. This includes Goldman Sachs' platform Marquee, which allows the bank's clients to utilize Goldman Sachs' data directly. Via this move the bank has taken a big step towards being a technology driven company, a stated goal of Goldman Sachs. Marquee is growing very fast (60% yoy user growth) and is a unique selling point for Goldman Sachs, therefore allowing for market share growth.

The combination of a recovering FICC market and market share gains due to technological leadership is poised to deliver better results for Goldman Sachs' FICC unit going forward.

Growth initiatives in other areas

On top of its FICC investments Goldman Sachs has also shown interest in expanding in other fields.

Source: Goldman Sachs presentation

This includes, among others, a big expansion in investing & lending, an area Goldman Sachs has traditionally not been very active in. With its Markus platform and other initiatives Goldman Sachs is driving growth at its consumer banking oriented business.

Recently Goldman Sachs has, for example, started to work on a deal with Apple to become the financier of iPhones. At interest rates of 12% (average for the bank's Markus platform) just $10 billion of new loans would be moving the needle significantly in Goldman Sachs' favor ($1.2 billion in interest income).

With management targeting $5 billion in additional revenues over the coming years the growth outlook seems quite solid: This would mean a 15% revenue increase, and it is likely that margins would expand as well (due to operating leverage).

Goldman Sachs returns a lot of cash to its owners

Goldman Sachs also is attractive due to another factor -- the high level of shareholder returns. Goldman Sachs is focusing on share repurchases with its cash returns, although the bank pays a dividend as well:

GS Dividend data by YCharts

Over the last five years Goldman Sachs' dividend has risen by 50%, which shows that this is not what Goldman Sachs is focused on. Bank of America (BAC), for example, has increased its dividend by 60% during the last year alone. The $0.75 quarterly payout means a dividend yield of about 1.2%, which isn't too attractive either.

GS Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Over the last ten years Goldman Sachs has reduced its share count by close to 30% though, which is the result of a lot of buyback activities. This share count reduction is beneficial for investors as it increases the company's earnings per share as well as the book value per share.

Goldman Sachs' most recent buyback authorization was for $8.7 billion of share repurchases over one year. Based on the current share price of $260 this would allow the bank to repurchase 33 million shares, which would have a sizable impact:

Source: Goldman Sachs 8-K filing, page 10

Based on a share count of about 390 million, Goldman Sachs would be able to lower the amount of shares by 8.5%. This alone would lead to a 9.2% earnings per share increase, all else equal. This shows how share repurchases can have a very meaningful impact on a company's earnings per share growth rate. Thanks to Goldman Sachs high earnings and cash flows the company is easily able to finance those buybacks going forward.

Valuation and total return outlook

GS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Goldman Sachs trades at a little bit more than 12 times this year's earnings and at roughly eleven times next year's earnings. This is a rather low valuation per se, and especially when we factor in the forecasted growth rates. Analysts are seeing long term EPS growth of 12.9% annually, which means that Goldman Sachs trades at a PEG ratio of just 0.95.

PEG ratios of less than one are usually deemed very inexpensive, which makes Goldman Sachs' quite attractive from a valuation standpoint. The 12.9% EPS growth outlook is not overly optimistic either:

- 1-3% revenue growth a year

- 1-2% margin expansion a year

- 9% additional EPS growth due to buybacks

We see that it does not take a lot for Goldman Sachs to hit a low double digit annual EPS growth rate, thanks to the vast impact the buybacks are having. As there is no reason for Goldman Sachs to stop repurchasing shares I am confident that the company will continue to do so. When we add in some top line growth (due to FICC trading recovery and consumer banking expansion) we already get a 10%+ annual growth rate.

Since Goldman Sachs is trading at a low valuation the total return outlook is quite favorable as well. If the bank manages to hit the forecasted 13% EPS growth rate over the coming five years, investors would see a 70% share price gain even if the bank's PE ratio dropped to 11. This would mean annual share price gains of roughly 11%, with a small dividend coming on top for a quite compelling low double digits return.

Even if Goldman Sachs' EPS grew by only eight percent annually over the coming five years and if its valuation dropped to an 11 times PE ratio, shareholders would still see an annual return of 7%.

We can also look at Goldman Sachs' price to book value multiple:

GS Price to Book Value data by YCharts

We see that the valuation is slightly higher than the average over the last decade, but the multiple does not seem excessive at all. Goldman Sachs is highly profitable, and since the company returns a lot of its earnings to its owners the PE and the PEG ratios look more meaningful than the price to book multiple. Since Goldman Sachs looks very inexpensive based on those earnings multiples, I believe that the stock is attractively valued right here.

Bottom line

Goldman Sachs' shares have not risen as much as those of other banks over the last year, which is partially due to worries about FICC trading results. Those will likely be better going forward, though (due to rising volatility and big moves in bond markets), and Goldman Sachs has engaged in other growth initiatives as well.

The combination of high shareholder returns, a low valuation, a solid growth outlook and a favorable macro environment make Goldman Sachs a compelling total return investment at the current level.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!