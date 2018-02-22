Snap's Redesign Faces Backlash From Loyalists
by: Deena Zaidi
Summary
Snap’s ‘redesign’ faced intense backlash from its loyalists.
Recently, Citi downgraded Snap to a ‘Sell’ rating.
But Snap is determined to make a few more changes in the upcoming months.
Given the current feedback on the redesign, any investment in Snap should be considered risky.
Snap Inc. (SNAP) kicked off the year with a good start, surging 40% at the beginning of the year. But its app overhaul soon caught up, bringing the stock down by more than