Stocks Still Face Some Hurdles

After last week’s impressive recoil rally, the major U.S. averages have hit a wall of resistance in the last few days. While traders are still debating whether or not the S&P 500 will revisit its Feb. 8 low, a more important consideration is how will we know when the final bottom has been established? In this commentary we’ll discuss some of the signs which should be seen once the market is ready to commence its next extended rally phase.

The stock market’s bottoming process continues with the secondary low for the S&P 500 Index (SPX) likely to be confirmed by early March. After failing to confirm an immediate-term bottom last week, the SPX has since pulled lower in the last two trading sessions and is back below its 15-day moving average. Late session weakness was in evidence on Wednesday, which isn’t exactly an encouraging sign for the immediate technical picture.

While the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) hit a level not seen in years on Feb. 6, indicating at least that a temporary bottom had been made, other measures of investor sentiment haven’t shown the same level of extreme fear. For example, the weekly sentiment poll conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) hasn’t yet flashed the readings of bearish sentiment which normally correspond with a major market bottom. As can be seen here, the percentage of investors identifying as bullish is still quite elevated given how recently the big plunge in the S&P occurred. The latest AAII bullish sentiment reading was 48%, a high level for any market environment.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Nor has the CBOE total put/call options ratio or the 5-day equity put/call ratio hit levels commensurate with past selling climaxes. The latter indicator is shown below. As this graph clearly shows, the equity put/call ratio didn't rise to levels commensurate with declines of the recent past, which were much less severe in nature than the most recent one. The implication here is that there could be still more capitulation to come from retail investors before the final low has been confirmed. For this reason, investors should be prepared in case of additional weakness in the near term. Before the market is ready to rally off again in a sustained fashion, we should see a spike in the 5-day put/call ratio above the 0.76 level seen at the previous market low.

Source: www.IndexIndicators.com

Also a lingering concern is the aforementioned CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). As previously discussed, while the VIX spiked to a level earlier this month suggesting that the selling panic had exhausted itself, VIX levels are still currently too elevated. As can be seen in the following graph, the VIX is still above its 52-week average level, which means investors nerves aren’t completely settled. Because of this the market is still vulnerable to another potential selling wave since investors are more likely to overreact to any unexpectedly negative news (real or perceived) when the VIX is this high. Ideally, the VIX should fall, and remain, decisively below the 20.00 level to let us know that the market has become more settled.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Internal momentum is also a concern. Shown here is a graph of the 4-week and 6-week rate of change (ROC) for the NYSE 52-week new highs-lows. The new highs-new lows are my favorite tool for measuring the incremental demand for equities, as I’ve explained in prior commentaries. As you can see here, the short-term ROC indicator spread for the highs-lows are all still in decline. This suggests that the near-term path of least resistance for equities is still tilted downward, which in turn means it’s still risky to be loading up on stocks right now. While there are definitely some promising value plays and relative strength plays to be seen right now, any purchasing done at this point should be done very selectively and with a strong money management (i.e. stop loss) discipline. Obviously we need to see some improvement in this indicator to let us know that internal selling pressure has completely bottomed out.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Shown here is the daily graph of the NYSE Composite Index (NYA), which provides the broadest view of the entire NYSE stock universe. Many of the old-timers on Wall Street considered the NYA to be the ideal psychological barometer for viewing the equity broad market, especially at important junctures like the one we’re now seeing. The NYA is currently below its 15-day moving average and hasn’t yet confirmed a bottom per the rules of my trading discipline, which requires a 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA. Until the NYA can recover sufficiently to manage this feat, the market is presumed to be still unsettled.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Yet another sign that the stock market is still unsettled and subject to internal selling pressure can be seen in the actual number of NYSE-listed shares making new 52-week lows. As I’ve covered in previous commentaries, the number of stocks making new lows should ideally be less than 40 for several days running. This lets us know that the market is in a position of internal health with no evident selling pressure below the surface. In the last few trading sessions, though, the new lows have increased and remain well above 40. There were 73 new lows on Wednesday compared with 46 the previous day. This troubling trend of rising new lows should reverse before the stock market is ready to commence its next sustained rally phase.

Not everything is bad news for the bulls, however. While the immediate-term trend is currently unfavorable for the bulls, the dominant intermediate-term trend remains fundamentally and technically strong. A dying bull market is almost always preceded by several months of declining breadth and participation. That is, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line and cumulative advance-decline volume indicators would be in a declining trend even as the major averages are still rallying if the bull market was in serious trouble. That didn’t happen prior to the latest market correction; in fact, both volume and breadth were expanding in confirmation of the market’s rising trend.

Even now the intermediate-term (3-9 month) momentum for breadth and volume is still strongly in favor of the bull market continuing. Shown here is the daily chart showing advances minus declines for the NYSE going back to 2011. The 200-day moving average for the A-D line is shown for greater perspective. Historically, an established rising trend in the 200-day MA for the A-D line shows that the all-important long-term momentum for market breadth on the Big Board is decisively bullish and favorable for higher stock prices in the intermediate-to-longer-term outlook.

Chart created by Clif Droke

NYSE cumulative volume is also still reflecting strong longer-term forward momentum as can be seen in the following chart exhibit. The cumulative daily volume trend shown here underscores that there has been no significant distribution (i.e. informed selling) phase underway in the last two years. Experience teaches that long-term bull markets don't end until the insiders and "smart money" investors begin unloading their shares in a sustained fashion, usually over a period of many months and even up to a year or more.

Chart created by Clif Droke

While the bulls may suffer some additional setbacks in the immediate term (1-4 weeks) based on some of the internal and sentiment factors discussed here, the bulls should also eventually recover their strength and reassert their will according to the longer-term momentum indicators. Participants should therefore expect the major averages to confirm bottoms in the coming weeks as they go on to make new highs as the progresses.

In the mean time, conservative investors should continue to wait for further improvement in the new 52-week highs-lows discussed here before establishing major new long positions. I also recommend building watch lists of stocks and ETFs showing exceptional relative price strength (vs. the SPX) for when the final low is confirmed. Investors can also maintain their core long-term positions as the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.