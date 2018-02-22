Why The S&P 500 Will Hit 3,000 This Year

The recent volatility-induced sell-off has to be factored into year-end price targets for major equity indexes. It's so easy to get lost in the day to day, thinking that a spike in vol is the end of the bull market and that there's somehow broader, more negative implications to be drawn. I'm willing to place a 3,000 year-end target on the S&P 500 (SPY) this year as it'll reflect the re-rating of a few key sectors and expand on already solid growth drivers. I've taken up a particular interest with earnings yield gap analysis, as well as the weaker dollar and consumer confidence.

Source: New York Panorama

Financials To Move Higher With Rising Yields

The first point isn't the easiest to understand namely because credit is such a difficult market to get right in the first place. The base of this argument is that financials, namely banks, perform well when yields are higher based upon how they lend. In fact, many sector ETFs, such as SPDR Financials (XLF), directly correlate to yields on the longer-end of the Treasury cute. Why is this the case? As interest rates rise, the profitability of banks increase because they're able to pass through those rate increases to customers whether it be through consumer loans, mortgages, short-term factoring, etc. Any sort of debt product that the bank provides, the income they generate is simply more. Banks really haven't had this positive of an environment since 2004-2005 when the Federal Reserve was in the middle of their hiking cycle with a somewhat hawkish outlook.

That's what has to get investors excited about the financial sector: rising U.S. yields. While this is going to be synonymous with more volatility over the course of 2018 as individuals weigh the relative attractiveness of fixed income to equities because 10-year yields of 3% in the U.S. are a foreign concept, banks are geared to this and become exponentially more profitable. Riskier, more "beta" banks will outperform, all else equal, as these tend to have higher gearings to rates. While various products within banks will realize pressure as it is difficult to pass through higher costs across the entire product line, the stocks themselves directly correlate to yields. So, while the gearing to rates may create upward momentum in net income margins (NIMs), the stocks exacerbate this effect via a direct correlation to government yields. Yet, until yields reach a certain threshold, a level that will be dictated by both inflation and the nominal level of the 10-year, investors have no choice but to stay long (and overweight equities). While this is more asset allocation, consider how important it is to actually be long financial stocks in the current environment.

All too often, when I speak with individual retail investors, they're adding to stocks that they like or love and have had as core positions for 20-30 years and are sitting on moats of capital gains, unwilling to sell. Rotation is healthy! The 10-year yield is up nearly 100% from the lows reached last year, but recall that this is starting from an extremely low base. I fully expect to see a 4% 10-year by the end of this year and the relative hawkishness of the Federal reserve short-term interest rate policy will determine how quickly we get there. That's fantastic for bank stocks and a reason to buy in.

When thinking about this from an index perspective, consider that financials are the second largest constituent of the S&P 500 at 14%, behind tech at 24.5%. Continual upgrades to financials will drive the S&P 500 higher. In the meantime, I'd recommend keeping an eye on the normalized earnings yield gap. While it sounds like some crazy metric, in reality it is quite useful in determining the yield level at which investors might switch over from equity to credit. The only caveat is that the times when this happens is usually when a major fundamental event has occurred well before the Fed Model would imply it is time to rotate.

Source: Yardeni

Weaker Dollar Fueling Commodities & EM Growth

By now the theme should be readily apparent that a weaker dollar has also been driving the market higher. A weaker dollar is great in many regards, namely as it impacts the profitability of multi-nationals. It doesn't signify that the growth in the U.S. (measure it how you will, default be GDP) is slowing or prospects are weaker, rather it's reflective of the trade balance. If anything, in terms of cyclicality, the U.S. is ahead of the pack being really the first developed nation out of G10 to raise rates (December 2015) and the rest followed and some have yet to follow, namely the ECB.

Source: StockCharts

Plain and simple, the weaker dollar is better for EM as it increases producers' in these countries' profitability. The dollar index has retracted from 101 just 12 months ago to its current level of 89. That's a significant move for a currency and has fueled fund flows back into EM. A lot of investors wondered why EM markets produced such poor quality returns over the last five years and the simple answer has been that the dollar remained incredibly strong. EM has underperformed the S&P 500 by 73%. EM has only averaged annualized returns of 4.65% versus the S&P 500's 14.8%. For American markets, however, the best part is that the dollar isn't necessarily correlated to the S&P 500 and certainly over longer time frames it isn't. On an outsized move in a single trading day the index may react accordingly, but when the dollar both strengthened rapidly throughout 2014 and 2015, as well as the near 12-month slide we've seen from the start of 2017, the S&P 500 has trekked higher.

The weaker dollar brings EM economies back into growth phases, with positively trending GDP, and allows multi-national corporates, many of which are listed in American equity indices, to receive boost to the bottom line.

Consumer Confidence

This is perhaps one of the more overlooked factors but is a subtle reason why I believe the market is trending higher. Consumer confidence is a great indicator of a consumer's willingness to spend and that turns the cogs in our economy. While that statement is simplistic in nature, it's often misunderstood or overlooked because "everyone knows the consumer is confident." I watch for trend changes in the survey because if there's a reason why consumer confidence declined MoM, I want to know the reason why.

Source: Advisor Perspectives

The fact is that consumer confidence is at its highest level since December 2000, meaning that our economy is firing on all cylinders. When there are dips or stagnant periods in consumer confidence (i.e. 2015-2016 saw stagnant confidence levels due to concerns over the global commodity rout), take note. Especially post-tax cuts, which is a once in a century type of legislation, consumers have a larger level of disposable income on a relative basis YOY and we should see that continue to push confidence higher.

Conclusion

Investors need to watch consumer confidence, the weaker dollar, and U.S. credit spreads widening out. Consumer confidence will dictate the turning point in the market because a significant reason has to be given to individuals to not be able to want to put money to work or spend. A weaker dollar is the base at which the market is able to continue to trek higher a volatile uptrend could spell rapid outflows for global equities, not just the U.S. Finally, as U.S. credit spreads widen, watch for heightened volatility, but also the attractiveness of fixed income relative to equities via the normalized earnings yield gap. I believe there is a very positive backdrop for equities right now, directly supporting a significantly higher valuation for the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.