Why Low Volatility Still Makes Sense Today

Investors are still looking for simple active investment management that produces alpha. SPLV from Invesco still does that today. With its recent sell off from rising interest rates, low volatility funds have decreased in value from its exposure to consumer defensives and utilities. However, what the average investor misses today is the sectors that are sensitive to rising rates will become more volatile and will in turn be reduced from this index. What makes this investment theme intriguing to me is the simplicity yet effectiveness.

If you go back through SPLV's performance history, you can see that usually large drawdowns in the indices are victims of one sector. In the early years of 2000, technology was the bull in the china shop leading destruction to market indices. 2007-2008 Great Financial Crisis caused indices to drop due to its weight make up in over priced financials. Can you see the pattern here? What is so facilitating to me is the low vol avoidance of these sharp drawdowns of all kinds of different sectors at different times.

Lets say market pundits and forecasters are right this time, and interest rates spiral upwards out of control. The companies and sectors that are very sensitive to rising interest rates like financials are owned as the largest portion of SPLV. With a 23% average holding in financials, SPLV will be in the driver seat to take advantage of rising rates. With the 10-year closing in at 3%, financials should benefit long-term from higher margins. You can see that the SPLV is made up of sectors that will benefit from rising rates just as well as those that arent. Investors are focused currently more on rate sensitive sectors that tend to under-perform like utilities and consumer defensive, that they forget about the sectors that do benefit from rising rates.

Say you're still not convinced yet about the long-term premises of funds like SPLV. As those sectors like utilities under-perform from rate rises, they will be reduced in the S&P 500 low vol index. Every quarter, the index measures the volatility of these holdings, and readjusts to own the next lowest volatile investment in the S&P 500. The long-term impact could be substantial by if we have a severe correction in equal weighted indices that are volatile to rate sensitive companies. I don't see rates spiraling out of control, but yet, we have seen all major markets correct due from the velocity of these rates movement. S&P 500 low vol strategy should be reducing the weighting of these names, potentially reducing beta to the overall S&P 500 in the future.

Investors who have a short term memory need reminded of times where the SPLV have outperformed major indices the past 10 years. From the sell off in 2011 that saw drawdowns in the double digits, and the energy sell offs in 2015, the S&P 500 low vol strategy will still be my favorite investment strategy going forward. A hiccup in rates from a very low historical basis should not scare investors out of this strategy. With the S&P 500 up around 2.5% this year, the S&P 500 low vol is not drastically under-performing behind down .5% year to date. Now some of you reading will say that is a big difference. In a one month time frame you're absolutely right, but weigh this period over the past ten years annually in annual returns and in volatility, and you will have a tough case to prove.

Every investor should care about the performance of a fund vs. an appropriate index. But comparing SPLV in a one or two month time frame is just not fair. Rising rates could significantly impact investor returns throughout the entire year, dropping more than the SPLV. This would in turn again attract more investors as the strategy outperforms again. The bottom line is every investor needs to know the underlying thesis of why their strategy can produce alpha long-term, and be able to summarize it in a few sentences. S&P 500 low vol strategy still does that today. SPLV will own the 100 lowest volatile companies period. No where does it promise to outperform the S&P 500 every quarter or every day. SPLV can provide a vital portion of your overall investment strategy in a balanced portfolio.

