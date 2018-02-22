Summary

Roku took a nasty tumble on earnings - down 21% after hours.

Their results aren't bad - users are up 44% y/y and ARPU is up 48% y/y.

The market took issue with the 2018 outlook, but that outlook is in line with my past projections.

I am taking this drop as a chance to buy back into Roku with a target price of ~ $50/share.