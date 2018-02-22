Over the last week, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has made several moves to rebuff the big offer from Broadcom Limited (AVGO). The news flow suggests a deal isn't going to be reached and this is good for Qualcomm shareholders while traders will push for the deal for a quick gain.

Finalizing NXP Deal

The biggest move was Qualcomm making a final push to close the deal for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) by increasing the 2016 offer for $110 per share by 16% to $127.50 per share. The company has the commitments from Elliot Advisors and affiliated shareholders to achieve the tender offer goal to close the merger. The only remaining issue are Chinese regulators.

The new all-cash offer values NXP Semiconductors at $44 billion and increases the cash payout by about $6.2 billion. Qualcomm has a solid balance sheet making this payment an easy transaction to complete and was justified by the market rally in semi stocks presented here by Bloomberg.

As my previous article detailed, the wireless tech giant needed to get this deal done due to the accretive nature and the boost in the addressable target markets like auto and IoT. My estimate was for an accretion of over $1 for completing a cash offer at a $135 price plus additional boost from the $500 million in synergies. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland sees the synergies exceeding $700 million.

Qualcomm confirmed that the deal will boost FY19 EPS by $1.50. The big difference is likely how one views the debt already on the balance sheet to complete the deal. Not including debt in the costs and adding in $500 million in synergies and the accretion clearly reaches $1.50 per share.

The company has $41.9 billion in cash and $22.8 billion in debt. The new deal requires $44 billion in cash suggesting Qualcomm will need to raise somewhere in the range of $10 billion additional debt in order to pay NXP shareholders and maintain liquidity of over $5 billion.

In essence, the company adds $3 billion in operating income to the financial picture ($2.5 billion income from NXP and $500 million synergies). Subtract taxes and additional interest costs on the $10 billion of additional debt and the deal easily adds the $2.2 billion in net income needed to add $1.50 per share in earnings on 1.45 billion shares outstanding.

Combined with the $1 billion cost cuts from Qualcomm operations and the company can achieve $5.25 per share before closing the Apple (AAPL) licensing deal. Analysts only forecast a FY18 target of $3.40.

Source: Qualcomm/NXP Semi presentation

The total debt burden of over $38 billion once assuming the outstanding debt of NXP can easily be paid down by a corporation earning $10 billion in annual profits. Paying down the debt naturally reduces interest expenses and further boosts profits.

Another reason to prefer the merger is that Qualcomm is only starting on the path to expand the addressable market. The deal with NXP is a big step forward that correlates to the recent success in RFFE and datacenter by Qualcomm. As well, the investment cycle for 5G is in full swing and the company will benefit from that investment in 2019 and beyond. The company will have a strong foothold in automotive, IoT, and security thanks to the deal.

Source: Qualcomm/NXP Semi presentation

Broadcom Exits Stage Left

Broadcom remains adamant that NXP is a value-transferring deal. Oddly this doesn't fit with the ability for Qualcomm to boost earnings by 40% alone just by closing the deal.

In reaction to the modified deal, Broadcom lowered the acquisition offer for Qualcomm to $79, down from $82. The lack of interest in including the accretive NXP business is perplexing.

The likelihood exists in that management doesn't see value in NXP as the company already operates a streamlined business. Broadcom can't strip out excess costs making the deal less appealing.

For Q4, NXP generated gross margins of 54.2% and operating margins of 31.1%. These numbers fall short of the 60% gross margin and 40% operating margin targets of Broadcom though not at levels where management probably sees a vast opportunity.

The lowered offer ensures that Qualcomm won't accept that deal and the company shouldn't. After securing a licensing deal with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), the wireless tech giant has a legitimate path to obtaining an updated deal with Apple. As such, the EPS targets for up to $7.50 per share in FY19 earnings appear doable now.

Investors shouldn't accept a deal that only values the stock at roughly 10.5x new EPS targets. Even assuming the company comes up on the low end of the licensing deal with Apple, the estimate is still for the company to earn $6.75 per share. Remember that deals with Samsung and the Chinese regulators are factored into the estimates for an updated licensing deal with Apple.

Broadcom is only offering 12x this legitimate EPS target for 2019. A more legitimate target is at least 15x EPS estimates, which places a target on Qualcomm of closer to $100.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Broadcom needs to come back to the table based on the new EPS targets. Qualcomm shareholders have no rush to accept a deal for $79 per share. Even better, anybody buying the stock has either the ability for a quick gain from a deal with Broadcom or the long-term gains when the company is able to prove out the higher earnings stream.

Qualcomm remains a core position with the preference that the company doesn't complete a deal with Broadcom at the current offer.