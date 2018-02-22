Quantenna Update: Bull Thesis Validated With Q4 Results

There should be additional upside as growth materializes over the next few months, and market expectations adjust to become more in line with our assessment.

A few competitors have announced 8x8 MIMO solutions, but are not able to go to market with these products in the near future. Hence, Quantenna should retain its technological lead.

Management mentioned that margins on 10G products should increase as it ramps up production. This was predicted in our original analysis, as marginal cost becomes lower at higher volumes.

The delay in orders from a major customer has been proven to be temporary. Hence, Quantenna should experience sequentially increasing revenue over the next few quarters.

The crucial tenet of our thesis has been validated as Quantenna reported that major customers have begun to deploy their Wave 3 products.

The recent release of Quantenna's (QTNA) fourth-quarter results confirmed a large portion of our original analysis, as management specifically flagged out developments that we anticipated. Notably, the company says the deployment/order delays that caused the massive sell-off following Q3 results are now a thing of the past. Specifically, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has begun to deploy 10G solutions nationwide, and is also starting to implement DOCSIS 3.1, both of which should drive strong revenue growth in the coming year.

I’ll now cover our guidance for the first quarter of 2018. As we discussed during fourth quarter, our major cable MSO customer began a nationwide deployment of our Wave 3 products, resulting in new orders. I'm pleased to report that the softness we anticipated in Q4 with one of our Wave 2 customers is now behind us. Thus, in Q1, we anticipate Wave 2 revenue will grow in dollar terms on a sequential basis. - QTNA Earnings Call, 2017Q4.

This conclusively disproved the market's fears back in Q3, when shares sank by over 35% as the company announced that a major customer (Comcast) was delaying deployment of 10G solutions. In essence, the market expected it to be a prolonged delay, but we disagreed by arguing that cable MSOs have a strong incentive to speed up implementation to benefit their bottom line. Thus far, this portion of our thesis has been validated.

Furthermore, management announced that other large customers have also committed to deployments in 2018, which fits with our view that competitive dynamics forces these players to act simultaneously in terms of technology upgrades. This sort of collective behavior means all other players are quick to pull the trigger when a large leader like Comcast acts. This gives us greater reason to believe that the ramp-up will be faster than anticipated.

Despite the good news, guidance for revenue growth in Q1 was light - management expects $44mn in 2018Q1 compared to $41.3mn in 2017Q4, a sequential quarterly increase of 6.6%. An analyst queried whether they were deliberately being cautious to avoid the uncertainty observed in Q3. Management artfully dodged this question, but responded by saying they expect incremental growth throughout the year.

This is essentially a win-win for shareholders - if management is being overly cautious and deliberately guiding towards the lower end, the potential for an upside surprise is high; if management believes the growth trajectory is more gradual, we should see it materialize over the next three quarters. In either case, with reference to their previous ramp-up of Wave 2 products, I believe the revenue trajectory is likely to be steeper in the year ahead, especially given the pent up demand from fewer orders last quarter.

(Source: QTNA Q4 Investor Presentation)

As sales of Quantenna's legacy 802.11n products continue to decline, their impact on overall revenue becomes smaller. This means Wave 3 growth will become a bigger driver of total revenue. Moreover, margins are likely to increase due to cost optimization processes, as management mentioned on the earnings call. We laid out the specifics of these production cost synergies (higher foundry yields, volume rebates, etc) in our initial analysis, which means the large part of margin expansion (i.e. exceeding 50%) will occur in the latter half of the year with higher volume.

As we discussed in the past, the gross margin on our 10G product is below our corporate average. With 10G product mix increasing, we anticipate gross margin in the first quarter to be about 50% plus or minus 100 basis points.

With regard to Quantenna's technological lead in their suite of premium products, a few competitors have announced 8x8 MIMO solutions in the past three months. Specifically, Marvell put out a press release in December, committing to developing solutions that match QTNA's current capabilities. However, only plan to do so in the next cycle of 802.11ax products, which means the earliest go-to-market time frame would be after 2019. Other competitors have announced their intent to do build a 8x8 MIMO suite of products, but are still a long way away from actual market entry.

In the meantime, Quantenna's management has already shifted their R&D focus into 802.11ax products, which allows them to maintain a technological gap between their closest competitors. They are taking the necessary steps to keep ahead in the premium segment of the WiFi chip market, which should enable them to continue enjoying high margins.

In conclusion, Quantenna should experience higher growth as the year progresses, driven by customer deployments of 10G solutions and higher Wave 3 product sales. Moreover, gross margins should benefit from better cost economics at larger volumes, and the margin-drag from declining Wave 2 products should become negligible in the next few quarters. I believe market expectations have not yet adjusted to account for accelerating growth and expanding margins, particularly towards the latter half of the year and beyond. Hence, there is still substantial upside even after the surge in share price post-Q4 results. I maintain the initial price target of $21 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.