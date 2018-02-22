NetEase Proved Money Can Be Made From Free-To-Play Battle Royale Games
Three months ago I was skeptical how NetEase can monetize its free-to-play Battle Royale mobile games. They got launched without in-app purchases.
The PC/console game that they were based upon, PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, retails for $29.99.
NetEase apparently implemented in-app purchases last month. As per data of Sensor Tower and ThinkGaming, Rules of Survival and Knives Out are now making money.
NetEase needs these Battle Royale-type games to better compete against Tencent. NetEase is still a far second to Tencent when it comes to mobile games revenue.
The $29.99 PC/Xbox Battle Royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, sold 30 million units last year. It is why NetEase (NTES) Games rush-released mobile clones of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds [PUBG] near the end of