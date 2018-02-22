Vince Holding Shows Signs Of Life

Summary

VNCE was pretty much left for dead, as plunging comps and lower department store sales were seemingly leading the company into a restructuring.

But after a second rights offering and a reverse split bought some time, Vince has shown some promise over the past couple of quarters.

VNCE was my worst call on this site, and I'm not turning bullish again.

Still, there's a "lottery ticket" case for big upside, even with the stock having risen over 150% just since November.