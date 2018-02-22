Best Currency Positions For March 2018

Good shorts are the Israeli shekel, the Hong Kong dollar, and the euro. Good longs are the Russian ruble, the Japanese yen, and the Mexican peso.

I ranked the currencies according to four measures and I combined these rankings into four combined measures.

I invest based on statistics. For more on investing in statistically undervalued stocks see this freely accessible article. But you can also short overvalued currencies and use the proceeds to buy undervalued currencies. To keep track of currency valuations I publish articles like this one every month.

In my qualitative discussion of longs and shorts I will focus on currencies that can directly be traded with Interactive Brokers. Among the currencies in my quantitative analysis the Turkish lira, the Indian rupee, the Indonesian rupiah and the Brazilian real cannot be traded with Interactive Brokers.

4 currency trading strategies

Like last month I value currencies based on 4 statistical currency strategies:

Changes in purchasing power relative to changes in purchasing power of other currencies. In other words: suppose the 5-year difference in inflation between 2 currencies is not compensated by a 5-year decrease in the value of the currency with the most inflation. Then a long position in that inflationary currency and a short position in the other currency is a statistically favorable bet. The term spread. This is the difference between long-term interest rates and short-term interest rates. Currencies with inverted or flat yield curves have better returns, at least on average. I use the difference between the 10-year yield and the 1-year yield. The 1-month change in the 10-year yield. The larger this change the better the statistical return of that currency. Momentum: I use 6-month raw price momentum.

For each of these 4 basic strategies I compute for each currency a rank number. Low rank numbers predict low, or negative, returns and high rank numbers predict high (positive) returns, at least on a statistical basis. Average rank numbers are computed for 4 combinations of currency strategies. I combine the following strategies:

1. Changes in purchasing power with the term spread strategy

2. Changes in purchasing power with 1-month changes in the 10-year yield

3. Momentum with the term spread strategy

4. Momentum with 1-month changes in the 10-year yield.

The strategies in these combinations have low correlations. For example, from the paper Value and Momentum Everywhere we know the correlation between changes in purchasing power and momentum is low. From this yield-curve paper we know the correlation between the term spread strategy and 1-month changes in the 10-year yield is also low. We should not combine correlated strategies. Therefore it does not make sense to consider other combinations apart from these 4.

Basic currency data

First I will present basic data I have used to make the rankings. In the table below data is presented for each currency from February 20, 2017. The column price is the exchange rate relative to the USD with the USD being the base currency in the currency pair. Currencies are sorted using the term spread, which is the currency strategy with the highest Sharpe ratio. The higher the term spread the lower the statistical return. The column "Changes in purchasing power" is the difference between the left hand side and the right hand side in the second formula of this wiki-article. I compute this difference using 5-year inflation data and the 5-year change in the exchange rate. Positive differences indicate undervaluation relative to the USD while negative differences signal overvaluation.

Ranking & Symbol Price (USD) Term

spread

(%) Changes in purchasing power 1-month Δ 10Y yield (%) 6-month momentum

(%) 1. BRL 3.25 3.36 0.32 0.00 -3.09 2. HUF 252.85 2.62 0.17 0.45 1.48 3. PLN 3.36 2.10 0.10 0.18 7.66 4. EUR 0.81 1.78 0.09 0.12 4.56 5. ILS 3.50 1.74 -0.00 0.21 3.37 6. SEK 8.09 1.52 0.27 0.03 -0.24 7. ZAR 11.74 1.50 0.09 -0.27 12.21 8. NOK 7.84 1.49 0.32 0.25 0.69 9. DKK 6.04 1.35 0.09 0.21 4.26 10. IDR 13572.00 1.35 0.20 0.35 -1.43 11. HKD 7.82 1.22 -0.06 -0.03 0.00 12. NZD 1.36 1.21 0.14 0.01 0.35 13. CZK 20.53 1.19 0.07 0.08 7.59 14. GBP 0.71 1.14 0.12 0.24 8.50 15. AUD 1.27 1.06 0.27 0.06 -0.59 16. KRW 1073.30 1.02 -0.01 0.16 6.03 17. SGD 1.32 0.97 0.12 0.21 3.18 18. INR 64.83 0.97 -0.04 0.17 -1.08 19. CHF 0.94 0.92 0.07 0.16 2.92 20. USD 1.00 0.90 0.00 0.25 0.00 21. RUB 56.50 0.75 0.46 -0.33 4.49 22. CAD 1.26 0.74 0.25 0.10 -0.37 23. CNY 6.35 0.49 0.00 -0.17 5.02 24. JPY 107.24 0.21 0.22 -0.01 1.52 25. MXN 18.67 -0.08 0.33 0.11 -5.41 26. TRY 3.79 -1.69 0.67 -1.93 -7.85

Ranks of 4 basic currency strategies

The data from the table above results in the following rankings of the 4 currency strategies. See the table below. The lower the rank number the lower the statistical return. For example, based on changes in purchasing power, the expected return of the Hong Kong dollar is lower than that of the Turkish lira.

Rank Changes in purchasing power Term

spread 1-month Δ 10Y yield 6-month momentum 1 HKD BRL TRY TRY 2 INR HUF RUB MXN 3 KRW PLN ZAR BRL 4 ILS EUR CNY IDR 5 USD ILS HKD INR 6 CNY SEK JPY AUD 7 CZK ZAR BRL CAD 8 CHF NOK NZD SEK 9 EUR DKK SEK HKD 10 ZAR IDR AUD USD 11 DKK HKD CZK NZD 12 PLN NZD CAD NOK 13 GBP CZK MXN HUF 14 SGD GBP EUR JPY 15 NZD AUD KRW CHF 16 HUF KRW CHF SGD 17 IDR SGD INR ILS 18 JPY INR PLN DKK 19 CAD CHF SGD RUB 20 AUD USD DKK EUR 21 SEK RUB ILS CNY 22 NOK CAD GBP KRW 23 BRL CNY USD CZK 24 MXN JPY NOK PLN 25 RUB MXN IDR GBP 26 TRY TRY HUF ZAR

As you can see most currencies score bad on at least one of the 4 basic strategies. In other words: in efficient markets there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Also be aware that these are very simple models. Other, more sophisticated, models can result in totally different predictions.

Ranks of the 4 combined currency strategies

Below are the ranks of each currency in the 4 combination strategies. Behind each currency you will find the average rank of the 2 basic currency strategies. Before computing the average I have normalized the 4 individual ranks to numbers between 0 and 1. Hence the averages are also between 0 and 1. Again the lower the rank number the lower the expected return of a long position.

Rank Changes in purchasing power + Term spread Changes in purchasing power + 1-month Δ 10Y yield

spread Momentum + Term spread 6-month momentum + 1-month Δ 10Y yield 1 ILS 0.14 HKD 0.08 BRL 0.04 TRY 0.00 2 HKD 0.20 CNY 0.16 IDR 0.24 BRL 0.16 3 EUR 0.22 ZAR 0.22 SEK 0.24 HKD 0.24 4 PLN 0.26 CZK 0.32 HUF 0.26 MXN 0.26 5 ZAR 0.30 KRW 0.32 NOK 0.36 AUD 0.28 6 HUF 0.32 INR 0.34 HKD 0.36 SEK 0.30 7 KRW 0.34 EUR 0.42 AUD 0.38 CAD 0.34 8 DKK 0.36 NZD 0.42 ILS 0.40 NZD 0.34 9 CZK 0.36 CHF 0.44 NZD 0.42 JPY 0.36 10 INR 0.36 JPY 0.44 INR 0.42 RUB 0.38 11 BRL 0.44 ILS 0.46 EUR 0.44 INR 0.40 12 USD 0.46 RUB 0.50 PLN 0.50 CNY 0.46 13 SEK 0.50 TRY 0.50 DKK 0.50 ZAR 0.54 14 IDR 0.50 USD 0.52 MXN 0.50 IDR 0.54 15 NZD 0.50 BRL 0.56 TRY 0.50 CHF 0.58 16 GBP 0.50 PLN 0.56 CAD 0.54 USD 0.62 17 CHF 0.50 SEK 0.56 USD 0.56 EUR 0.64 18 CNY 0.54 AUD 0.56 ZAR 0.62 CZK 0.64 19 NOK 0.56 CAD 0.58 SGD 0.62 SGD 0.66 20 SGD 0.58 DKK 0.58 CHF 0.64 NOK 0.68 21 AUD 0.66 SGD 0.62 CZK 0.68 KRW 0.70 22 CAD 0.78 GBP 0.66 KRW 0.72 ILS 0.72 23 JPY 0.80 MXN 0.70 JPY 0.72 DKK 0.72 24 RUB 0.88 HUF 0.80 GBP 0.74 HUF 0.74 25 MXN 0.94 IDR 0.80 RUB 0.76 PLN 0.80 26 TRY 1.00 NOK 0.88 CNY 0.84 GBP 0.90

Statistical shorts

I find the combination of a favorable term spread and undervalued based on 5-year changes in purchasing power the most attractive forex strategy. This is the second column in the table above. I think this strategy generates the highest returns, in the long run. I also prefer it because I think it involves the least trading. As with any other investment strategy it does not always work though. Based on this strategy good shorts could be the Israeli shekel, the Hong Kong dollar and the euro.

Since last month the Israeli shekel has weakened but it is still ranked as the best short. I am not the only one hoping for a weaker shekel. Israeli hi-tech companies are an important part of the Israeli economy. They charge dollars for their products but pay salaries in shekel. So the strong shekel is a negative for their profit margin. Therefore these companies have asked the government and the central bank to take action against the strong shekel. Shortly after, the shekel went up. The CEO of Israeli forex investor group Prico thinks the central bank has been intervening. See this interview.

In the mean time the Israeli economy is still going strong. I agree with Prico this growth is not enough to justify the shekel strength. It is extremely likely the Israeli central bank will earn a lot of money on its interventions.

The Hong Kong dollar is ranked as the second best short based on a combination of term spread and 5-year changes in purchasing power. It would have been a good short if it was not pegged to the USD. When the USD was very strong, at the end of 2016 and during the first half of 2017, the betting on the overvaluation of the HKD seemed great, and indeed it was. However after the USD went down shorting the HKD became much less attractive.

As I explained in previous articles it is not likely the peg will be removed. Neither are there any signs this is going to happen anyway. Ideally Hong Kong would like to peg its dollar to the Chinese yuan. However this is not possible because limitations on trading the yuan.

At the moment the Hong Kong monetary authorities keep the HKD low by keeping the local interest rate low, see here.

The euro strengthened since last month but sentiment seems to be cooling down somewhat. First economic growth seemed to be accelerating but the latest news is growth is slowing down a bit. A combination of factors has led to the current strength: economic growth in many countries in the eurozone, global economic growth, massive monetary stimulus and increasing political stability due to the defeat of several anti-euro movements in elections. See also this AP article.

As always the question is what comes next. The central bank can still end its stimulus earlier than expected, although that is not likely. Others think the euro could become more and more a reserve currency, like the USD. That could strengthen the euro a lot. China wants to take up that role but still has capital controls.

Instead of looking at the euro one could also look at the dollar. Economists think the dollar is weak because of Trump's America First policy. His tax cuts could result in more inflation. Also protectionist measures could harm the dollar.

Statistical longs

Based on the combination of changes in purchasing power and the term spread the most undervalued currencies are the Mexican peso, the Russian ruble, and the Japanese yen. The Turkish lira is also a good long but this article focuses on currencies that can be traded via Interactive Brokers.

The Mexican peso stayed almost flat compared to last month. The currency is still pressured by uncertainty about the outcome of the NAFTA discussions. Another uncertainty is the upcoming election. Leftish parties may win but if so they are unlikely to make big changes soon. The strong economy and the existing integration with the also strong US economy are positives. Furthermore, investments in and income from the oil sector will probably increase which is also positive. Currency reserves can also cover many years of trade deficits. See also this great and recent article.

The market expects higher inflation than the central bank, see also here. This fueled speculations for a rate hike. The central bank indeed raised its key interest rate. The question is whether this is enough. Some market participants think it won't not enough.

To conclude: the peso will go up if NAFTA talks progress smoothly or if the central bank raises interest rates again. Because of the high interest rate it is already a good carry trade, especially for people in the eurozone.

The Russian ruble stayed approximately flat compared to last month. The Russian central bank just cut a key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5%. It mentions low inflation (2.2%) as the reason. It expects inflation to remain below 4% in 2018. Based on the press release I expect more rate cuts.

See also this excellent report on Eastern Europe from Abn-Amro. The bank expects moderate growth to continue in 2018 and 2019. It shares the view of the central bank that Russian inflation will stay around 4%. The bank expects an interest rate of 6.75% at the end of this year.

Positives for the ruble will be higher oil prices, and the bank does expect a higher oil price. A negative will be stricter sanctions as a result of new events, for example related to the conflict in Ukraine.

A long term unfavorable trend is the declining workforce. According to this article the Russian government is thinking about raising the retirement age.

The Japanese yen went up much since last month. As expected the head of the Bank of Japan has been appointed for a second term. This is the guy who started Japan's massive monetary easing campaign. It did not increase inflation to 2% but at least it is increasing. The government does not like the higher yen and tried to talk it down. However at 106.5 the Japanese finance minister also said there was no need for an intervention.

Again the cause of the rising yen could be the tax reforms in the US. An analyst predicts they will cause rising "twin deficits" in the US: the combination of a fiscal deficit and a deficit on the balance of payments. According to the analyst rising twin deficits historically go hand in hand with a falling US dollar.

Yet another reason for the rising yen could be that the momentum of the US stock markets is stalling. Without doubt this momentum has attracted speculative capital to the dollar. This trend may reverse. Indeed western funds like KKR and Blackstone may increase their investments in Japan.

And finally there are doubts about the size of the asset purchases of the Bank of Japan. See also here. It was supposed to be around 80 trillion yen per year but last year it bought much less. Some analysts think the Bank of Japan will resume asset purchases at the original pace when necessary: that is to prevent interest rates go up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.