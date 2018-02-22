Tracking Jeffrey Ubben's ValueAct Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

The top three positions are Twenty First Century Fox, Alliance Data Systems, and CBRE Group and they add up to ~45% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Jeffrey Ubben’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ubben’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/15/2018. Please visit our Tracking Jeffrey Ubben’s ValueAct Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2017.

This quarter, Ubben’s 13F portfolio value decreased marginally from $9.98B to $9.88B. The number of holdings decreased from 14 to 13. The top three positions are at ~45% while the top five are at two-thirds of the 13F assets. The largest position is Twenty First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), which is at ~18% of the portfolio.

Note: ValueAct is known to have a ~10% activist stake in Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY). The position was established mid-2015 and increased substantially in November 2015.

New Stakes:

Express Scripts (ESRX) and Citigroup (C): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions purchased this quarter. ESRX is a 0.91% of the portfolio stake purchased at prices between $57 and $75 and the stock is now just above that range at $75.83. The 0.83% C position was established at prices between $71 and $77 and it is now at $77.

Stake Disposals:

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE): BHGE was the third largest position at ~12% of the portfolio as of last quarter. It was first purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $32.50 and $48.50 and was increased by 55% the following quarter at prices between $36 and $47.50. Q2 2016 saw another two-thirds increase at prices between $21.50 and $32. There was an about turn in Q3 2016: ~23% selling at ~$32.50 per share. Q1 2017 saw a ~15% increase at prices between $38.50 and $47.50. The elimination this quarter was at prices between $29.75 and $37. The stock currently trades at $26.76.

Note: In July 2017, General Electric’s (GE) oil & gas business combined with Baker Hughes to form the new Baker Hughes, a GE Company. Existing Baker Hughes shareholders received a $17.50 special dividend in the transaction along with 37.5% of the new business. The prices quoted above are adjusted for that payment.

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) previously Willis Group: WLTW was a very long-term holding first purchased in 2009 and substantially increased in 2010. Q4 2012 and Q1 2013 saw a stake doubling at prices between $78 and $96. There was a ~20% selling in Q2 2017 at ~$141 and that was followed with another ~55% reduction last quarter at ~$149. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $151 and $164. The stock is now at ~$158.

Note: Willis Group Holdings offered to merge with Towers Watson in June 2015 and the transaction closed in January 2016. The terms involved TW shareholders receiving 2.649 shares of WSH for each share held along with a $10 one-time cash dividend. Immediately following the merger, Willis did a reverse-stock-split (2.649:1) and rename transaction to form the new entity Willis Towers Watson plc. The prices quoted above are adjusted for the split.

Bioverativ Inc. (BIVV): BIVV, the spinoff from Biogen (BIIB) started trading in January 2017. ValueAct acquired a ~4% portfolio stake in Q1 2017 at a cost-basis in the mid-40s. There was a ~15% selling the following quarter at prices between $51.90 and $62.50. The stake was reduced by ~85% last quarter to a very small 0.73% position at prices between $54.50 and $64. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $49 and $60. The stock vaulted to ~$104 per share last month as Sanofi (SNY) offered to buy them at $105 per share cash.

Stake Decreases:

CBRE Group (CBG): CBG is a large (top five) ~11% of the US long portfolio stake. The majority of the original position was established in 2011 and 2012 in the mid-to-high teens price range. The stock currently trades at $44.48. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% increase in the mid-to-high 20s price range. There was an ~18% reduction in Q2 1017 at ~$35.20 per share and that was followed with a ~15% selling last quarter at ~$35.90 per share. This quarter also saw another ~14% trimming at prices between $38 and $44. ValueAct is harvesting long-term gains.

Note: ValueAct controls ~7.3% of the business.

Stake Increases:

KKR & Co. (KKR): KKR is a large (top five) ~10% portfolio position established in Q2 2017 and increased by a whopping ~800% last quarter at prices between $18 and $20.50. The stock currently trades at $21.89. For investors attempting to follow ValueAct, KKR is a good option to consider for further research. There was a ~5% increase this quarter.

Note: ValueAct controls 9.99% of the business.

Morgan Stanley (MS): MS is a large (top five) 9.53% portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $23.50 and $28 and increased by ~10% the following quarter at prices between $25 and $32. Q4 2016 saw the pattern reverse: ~35% reduction at prices between $31.50 and $44 and that was followed with another one-third selling in the following quarter at prices between $41.50 and $47. The stock is now at $55.10. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): MSFT is a large ~8% of the 13F portfolio position. The majority of the original stake was built in Q1 and Q2 2013 at prices between $26.50 and $36. Q4 2015 saw an about turn: ~25% reduction at ~$53.50 per share. There was another roughly one-third reduction in Q3 2016 at ~$56 per share and a ~40% selling the following quarter at ~$64 per share. Last two quarters had seen another ~60% selling at prices between $65 and $75.50. The stock currently trades at $91.49. ValueAct is harvesting huge gains. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Trinity Industries (TRN): The ~7% TRN stake was roughly doubled at ~$23.50 per share in Q3 2016 and that was followed with another ~25% increase the following quarter at ~$22 per share. Last quarter saw another ~11% stake increase at ~$28.50 per share. The stock is now at $35.23. The build-up indicates a bullish bias. There was an ~8% increase this quarter at ~$32 per share.

Note: ValueAct has a 12.3% ownership stake in the business.

Kept Steady:

Twenty First Century Fox Class B: FOX is the largest 13F stake at 18.41% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q2 2014 at prices between $31 and $35 and increased by a whopping 10x the following quarter at around the same price range. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $36.56.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): The majority of the original position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $186 and $226. There was another ~50% increase in the following quarter at ~$200 per share. The next two quarters saw another ~15% increase at prices between $200 and $250. The stock is now at $240 and the stake is a top three position at ~15% of the portfolio.

Note: ValueAct controls 10.6% of the business.

Seagate Technology (STX): The large ~9% STX position saw a huge ~220% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $23 and $38.50. There was another ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $38.75 and $50.50 and that was followed with a ~55% increase last quarter at ~$33 per share. The stock is now at $51.44.

Note: ValueAct controls ~7.4% of the business.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI): AWI is a 9.2M share stake (16.6% of the business). It was established in Q2 2014 and increased by ~3x in Q3 2014 at around the mid-40s price range. The stock currently trades at $60.80. As a percentage of the portfolio, the position is at 5.64%. There was a very minor increase this quarter.

Note: AWI is an activist stake and ValueAct was involved in the spinoff of Armstrong Flooring in April 2016. They have had a presence in the board since December 2014.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX): The VRX position is now relatively small at 3.79% of the 13F portfolio. ValueAct controls 5.2% of the business. It is a very long-term stake. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% increase at ~$10.85 per share. The stock is now at $18.61. There was a marginal increase last quarter.

Note: ValueAct first purchased Valeant in 2006. Their team was involved in the transformation of Valeant from an early-stage pharmaceuticals business to the behemoth it is today.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI): The very small 0.79% AFI stake came about as a result of the spinoff from Armstrong World Industries that closed in April 2016. The terms called for shareholders to receive two shares of AFI for each share of Armstrong World Industries held. ValueAct had 9.2M shares for which they received 4.6M shares (16.6% of the business). AFI started trading at ~$12.50 per share and the shares now go for $14.72.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ubben’s US stock holdings in Q4 2017:

