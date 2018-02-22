Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

The top three positions are Alibaba Group Holdings, Cognex Corporation, and Hexcel Corp. They add up to ~80% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/13/2018. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr’s Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2017.

This quarter, Karr’s US long portfolio value decreased ~15% from $458M to $389M. The number of holdings remained steady at 6. The top three positions represent ~80% of the 13F assets: Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA), Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Karr is one of the most successful among the “tiger cubs” (protégés of Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Fund). Although Karr’s main expertise is in Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US-listed 13F securities. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs," check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Stake Disposals:

None.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Decreases:

Alibaba Group ADR: BABA is Karr’s largest position at ~35% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. The next two quarters had also seen a ~21% combined increase at prices between $74 and $109. The stock currently trades at ~$189.

There was a ~8% trimming in Q2 2017 and that was followed with a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $141 and $180. There was another similar trimming this quarter at prices between $169 and $191. Karr is harvesting huge gains.

Cognex Corporation: The top three ~34% CGNX stake was first purchased in Q3 2015. It was increased by ~340% the following quarter at prices between $17 and $19. The stock has tripled and is currently at ~$57. There was a ~14% selling in Q1 2017 at prices between $31.50 and $42 and that was followed with an ~8% trimming last quarter. This quarter saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $55 and $72.50.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the two-for-one stock split in December.

Caesarstone (CSTE): CSTE is a large ~10% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q1 2016 at prices between $29 and $43.50. It was increased by ~70% the following quarter at prices between $32.50 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $21.75. Q3 2016 had seen a ~13% increase and that was followed with another ~85% increase the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. There was a ~10% trimming in Q1 2017 at prices between $28 and $36 and that was followed by a ~20% reduction this quarter at prices between $21 and $30.

Note: Joho Capital controls ~5.2% of the business.

Mohawak Industries (MHK): MHK is a large ~9% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $227 and $247 and the stock is now at $246.

Stake Increases:

None.

Kept Steady:

Hexcel Corporation: HXL is an ~11% of the US long portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2012 when around 1.3M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. The position has wavered. Recent trading pattern follows. Q2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $39 and $46 while Q2 2017 saw an ~85% increase at prices between $49.50 and $54.50. The stock currently trades at $67.22.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX): The minutely small 0.20% stake in SBUX was purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $57.50 and $64.50. It saw a ~37% increase last quarter at prices between $53 and $60. The stock is currently at $56.10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.