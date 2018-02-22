Portfolio Pitfall #1 - Averaging Losers

Despite the gold juniors index (GDXJ) being in an intermediate bear market here, there is no shortage of bullish articles on miners. Many analysts are recommending the same stock for the second and third time now on the notion that "the more it drops, the more valuable it gets". This is an absolutely ridiculous premise and one of the best ways to destroy an investment portfolio or trading account. Some of the comments sections are littered with sayings like "I'll just keep adding more", or "It can't possibly go any lower, I'm a buyer of even more here", "This is a gift. It is worth at least 3x this amount". This is flawed thinking and spells doom for most traders. Unfortunately, what is comfortable in real life doesn't always work the same in the market.

There seems to be a common misconception that because sales are a good thing at our favorite stores, they must be a great thing in the stock market. If bananas go on sale at your local grocery store for 30% off you might buy an extra bushel. If a designer brand is 30% off this weekend, you might finally splurge and pick out of a favorite item. Therefore, if one's favorite stock is on sale, it only makes sense to do the exact same. While this type of thinking can at times be advantageous in the right names and the absolute best companies, I've found it tends to get most (myself included) in trouble.

The Difference Between Being On Sale vs. Staying On Sale

The big difference between sales at stores vs. sales in the stock market is sales at stores typically last a week at most. In the case of a stock being in a bear market, this sale has been going on for months or years and it is the product of a lack of demand. The other big difference between shopping for sales at stores vs. shopping for sales in the market is that you are buying an item that you can use. A stock is only of use to you if you can sell it for higher than you paid for it. You can't blend it up in a smoothie, or throw it on every morning to keep you warm on your way to work. This is why while I very occasionally will look to buy stocks that are becoming more expensive when they go on sale, I will not go near stocks that are consistently getting cheaper and then "really cheap" on a certain week. Just as things trend out of style in the outside world, the same is true of them in the stock market. Maybe there's a fatal flaw in design in an item and once enough people have been made aware, the masses decide they don't want it anymore at anywhere near that price tag. The same happens in the stock market to companies with (and even without) issues.

An example of this would be ElDorado (EGO), a stock that I warned investors about while it was over $3.50 a share in 2011 in my article "ElDorado Gold: No More Second Chances". The company had stated in 2011 that it had planned to become a 1.7 million ounce producer by 2016. As of 2016, they had come up well over 1 million ounces short on this projection, and two years later the company is only a 300,000-ounce producer. This is a massive deviation from their projections and I'm not surprised at all the company went "out of style" with analysts and shareholders. This is a fatal flaw in the execution of a plan and it has cost shareholders billions.

The reason for my article was prompted mainly by the technicals which were confirming my bearish thesis on the stock, as the stock had formed a weekly double top and was unable to find support at its previous breakout area at $4.10. Looking at the big picture in the below chart, the stock was one of the few gold stocks to emerge from the 2015 bottom that was unable to get back above its 200-week moving average and therefore remained in a longer-term bear market. This was telling me that this 300% rally in the stock was likely only a relief rally within a longer-term bear market.

The point of this example is that ElDorado Gold has been on a trend of getting "cheaper" for nearly a decade now and buying cheap on something going out of style (and for good reason) is rarely a buying opportunity. You are simply providing a bid for someone else who is fed up with the stock to get out at a better price.

We can compare this to a stock like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) which I bought last year at $6.77 US and eventually traded out of, and we can see how it was getting more and more expensive month after month. Finally, the stock went on the sale rack briefly, providing those waiting to pick up this merchandise an opportunity to get long the name. It is rare that I buy pullbacks as I prefer to buy momentum, but this is the difference between a stock "being on sale" vs. "staying on sale".

(Source: TC2000.com)

Compounding A Mistake: Averaging Down

Let's say you were looking to buy a video game console that was on sale for $1,000 and it dropped to $800 in April, $700 in May, $600 in July, and $400 in August. The reason for the drop in price was likely due to demand tapering off and there being a large supply that needed to be offloaded as too many consoles were produced. In order to get rid of all of this extra supply, prices are lowered to attempt to accomplish this. If you're getting the same video game console for $600 cheaper, then this is clearly a great time to buy it. The difference is that this same line of thinking in the market is completely different as you now have to find a way to make money off it (as you can't get the same type of entertainment some do from video games by watching the shares sitting in your brokerage account). Would you try and buy an item that is consistently dropping in value like a PlayStation 3 and then try and sell it for 20% higher back to the store the next week because you thought you were smarter than them? No. Then how does it make sense to attempt to do this in the market?

The difference here is that the item is consistently trending lower in price; this is not a one-off flash sale or 1-2 week event. Now let's relate this to averaging down.

The PlayStation 3 goes on sale for $1,000 and you wait for it to drop to $700 before buying one, it drops to $600 and is apparently more valuable so you buy another. It then drops to a sale price of $400 so you buy two more. Six months later it's selling for $200 so you buy 5. You've now got 9 PlayStation 3s that you paid between $200 and $700 for. You then rationalize that because the PlayStation 3 was once sold for $700 and even up to $1,000, it's only logical that you can sell them for $700 again in the future. This type of thinking is the furthest thing from logical and I would hope most agree is complete insanity. If someone told me in passing that this was their plan to make money or a living, I would likely not believe them and think this was some sort of joke to get a laugh out of me. Despite how ridiculous this thinking is, we see investors and traders do this every week in the market.

If we apply this to a trader in the market, we would hear from this person a few months down the road and they would tell us that the PlayStation market is manipulated and the people that aren't buying their PlayStations don't know what they're missing and will miss out big time for not buying now. They'd tell us that it doesn't matter that they have a garage full of PlayStations as they have not lost any money unless they have to sell them for a loss and PlayStation buyers will wake up to reality eventually as they are all missing the big picture currently. This is crazy talk, plain and simple. To assume that you know more than thousands of other people who are voting with their opinions is the definition of insanity in my opinion.

I am not saying and generalizing that nothing bought low can be sold higher. This is not true. What I am saying is that something consistently going lower for months and quarters on end is very unlikely to return to its original selling price in short order. For those okay with sitting with their capital doing nothing for them for years on end this may not apply, but the real money is made by compounding, not by parking money somewhere for half a decade to finally get back to break-even.

As a previously avid poker player, I believe there are some great parallels between poker and trading. I also believe that both trading and poker truly come down to numbers and probabilities above all else. For a more applicable and further example of how silly averaging down is, I will use an example of a hand in a game of Texas Hold 'Em Poker.

In the market, there are tens of thousands of starting hands (stocks to choose from to buy or short), and in poker, there are over 1300. Let's pretend you start with a hand of 7-8 of Hearts (suited) which is a mediocre hand and pay the blind to see the flop. Going into the hand your intention is to make money and you are assuming you have a good chance to win the hand or else you wouldn't have played it. For argument's sake it is just you and one other player in the hand and given your starting hand (stock pick), you have a 55% chance of winning.

The flop comes as Jack of Diamonds, Queen of Diamonds and King of Diamonds and suddenly there is a flush draw and straight draw on the table. This does not help your 7-8 in the slightest and has lowered the odds of you winning the hand. Given this new information and adverse development against your hand, would you volunteer to double your bet despite the probability of you winning having suddenly dropped from 60% to 50%? The opposite of what you wanted to happen and expected to happen has occurred, this is not a time for becoming aggressive. Despite this new development, the novice player would likely call any size bet and even bet themselves and put more money at work, despite the odds of success (winning the hand) dropping.

The turn (fourth community card) is then an Ace of Diamonds and there are now four diamonds on the table, a straight draw on the table, and several over-cards that the other player can potentially make a pair with. The chances of the player winning this hand have dropped considerably. But, completely ignoring the facts and how things have turned against them, the player bets yet again and puts more money into the pot.

Now the final card comes out and it's a 2 of Clubs, sometimes referred to as a dead card. Not one single card on the table has helped the player with their 7 and 8 of Hearts, and all of the cards coming out have actually lowered the player's chances of success and winning the hand. Despite things getting even worse and the hand going the exact opposite as intended when the player began the hand, the novice player will throw even more chips at the hand, giving up a portion of their portfolio or chip count. Every single one of these decisions was made while throwing "good" money after bad as the odds of success continued to drop. It is quite likely that the other player has at least 1 diamond to make a flush or 1 face card or 10 to make either a straight or a pair. The cards are flipped over and the other player had an ace, and they won the hand with a pair of aces.

The lesson from this example in poker is that most novice players do not fully accept the risk when they go into a card hand or into a trade. They may think and they may say they have accepted the risk, but they have not truly accepted the risk. If they had accepted the risk, they would have realized that there will be an even distribution between winning and losing hands (trades), and they would have saved their chips or money for another hand once things started going against them. Traders that accept the risk are willing to be wrong; that is one of the keys to being successful. A trader that has accepted that they have just as much a chance of being wrong as being right can walk away from a trade at any moment once the odds have increased that they will be wrong. The novice trader has not accepted the possibility that they could lose money or be wrong, so to prolong and drag out "being wrong", they finance the trade with more and more money so they can keep playing, regardless of the fact that they are increasing their risk exponentially by doing so.

The biggest difference between the novice trader and the professional trader is that the novice trader tries to will things to go their way and is unable to adapt when the facts change. The professional trader knows that their decision making was good and their process is sound but things are going against them, and probabilities suggest that there will be losing trades. Rather than throw more money at a trade that is likely to be a loser (as the facts are changing for the worst and things are not going as anticipated), the professional trader will either cut their losses early or at the minimum not throw more good money after bad. The goal in trading is to make more than you lose on every trade. If this is the goal, then it makes no sense to throw all your chips on the table in a trade that very likely is going to be a loser.

Most of us would not go to the casino or a card game with money on the line and play this way, but traders seem to do be fine with doing it every week (averaging down). Traders will rationalize and say the price is manipulated or some good piece of news is coming down the pipeline, or the people selling are clueless and don't know what they're doing. This is all complete nonsense and just excuses to help coax the trader into making them feel like they haven't made a bad decision that's been compounded by more poor decisions (averaging down more).

What many traders don't seem to realize is that strictly fundamental analysis is not a consistent way to make money in the market. Fundamental analysis attempts to assess the supply and demand forces that will move an asset class or a stock to make it worth more or less. Fundamental analysts then attempt to reach a rational conclusion or price target based on this of where the stock or asset should be trading. The problem with solely using fundamental analysis is that it fails to put humans into the equation. Humans are not rational and it is humans who trade stocks, so it is silly to attempt to place a rational price target based on strictly fundamentals on a company if the forces that are driving the stock are not rational. Maybe the stock will eventually reach its intended and rational "fair value", but in the meantime, irrational humans can move the stock in such volatile ways that most cannot sit through this period to be able to profit from the stock's eventual move to "fair value".

I believe the above concepts are very important to help new traders so I will offer one more analogy for those that may not be familiar with poker.

Let's say that you plan to buy a car and rather than buying pre-owned from a dealership, you head to a used car lot so you can save a few thousand dollars. You pick up a 2005 Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) and it drives fine on the test drive, but only a month after owning it, things start to head south very quickly. Only a month into owning the car you have a transmission failure that costs you $2,500 and added to the purchase price of $4,000, you've now spent $6,500 on the car. Many people would just chalk this up to bad luck or timing, pay for the repairs and be on their way. The next month you have water leaking into the cabin and this sets you back another $1,000.

At this point, you'd have to be pretty unlucky to need two quite major repairs within two months of owning the car, and most would say enough is enough - this is the last repair. The next month you have broken springs and this sets you back another $2,000. Most rational people after the second repair in two months would realize they're sitting on a lemon and cut their losses. The novice trader in this situation would continue to pour money into the vehicle month after month and 8 months later with a new repair every month would have spent close to $15,000, still be sitting with a lemon, and could have cut their losses at $7,500 and owned a good car instead. They would rationalize that it's a great car but they're just unlucky, the garage is conspiring against them, or the roads are so bad in their city that the government is to blame for the constant wear and tear.

We are responsible for our own fate in trading and in life and the decisions we make on a daily basis shape our future. Blaming others, making excuses and failing to take responsibility are losing attitudes. Taking responsibility, learning from mistakes and admitting that we were wrong are winning attitudes. The difference with the latter traits is that in all cases we learn something. In the former cases, we are not getting ahead at all.

Profitable traders do not finance losing positions and positions that are not going as planned in an adverse manner with new money. We all make mistakes and we have all done it from time to time, but profitable traders realize this mistake and do their best to never let it happen again. Not only does averaging down tie up fresh capital in something that is not working, but it also clouds one's judgment as they become emotionally attached due to the amount invested. This makes it extremely difficult to see things objectively and often leads to all of this capital blowing right up as it is now traded in an all or nothing manner. I saw this with Primero (OTCPK:PPPMF) investors, I saw it with Allied Nevada Gold investors, I saw it with Rubicon Minerals (NASDAQ:RBCN) investors, I saw it with SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) investors and I'll see it again several times in the next decade.

I believe this trait in investors relates back to two things. The first as discussed above is not completely accepting the risk when going into a position and not entertaining the possibility that the trade could be a loser. Traders who don't accept the risk are more concerned with being right than making money as being wrong never even occurred to them, and it ends up costing them large amounts.

The second thing which may sound crazy to most is that as Ed Seykota used to say "Everybody gets what they want out of the market. Some people like to lose, so they win by losing money". This concept sounds completely ridiculous to the majority of investors and traders, but it could not be closer to the truth. There are traders out there that I have watched lose for nearly a decade and they do the exact same things over and over but they accumulate "war stories" from the market that make them feel alive. It is not about the money to them; it is about the action. They take no responsibility for their own actions. They fail to plan which in turn has them planning to fail, and they repeat the same mistakes over and over. They may think they are in it for the money, but they are in it for the thrill and the war stories, and until they can admit it, they cannot change.

In summary, when a position goes against you, it is time to begin to think about why this is happening, rather than jump on the bid with twice the size you initially entered with. Blaming the market, blaming others and calling other sellers "cowards" or "irrational" because a stock you're in is going down is of no help to you. This makes you subjective, it clouds your vision and it does not allow you to be open-minded and accept other's viewpoints about where you may have gone wrong with this trade thesis. What's comfortable in trading rarely makes money and this is why so many traders have a difficult time. It is uncomfortable to take a loss, it is uncomfortable to admit we are wrong and the easiest way to avoid both situations is to simply buy more and blame others or the market for our misfortune. This is a great way to make sure you are never a consistent and profitable trader and I have never met or coached a consistently profitable trader that had not gotten over this fatal flaw in thinking.

