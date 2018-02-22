ProSiebenSat.1 Media's (PBSFF) CEO Thomas Ebeling on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFF)
Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call
February 22, 2018 05:30 AM ET
Executives
Thomas Ebeling - CEO
Jan Kemper - CFO
Conrad Albert - Deputy CEO
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentleman or maybe not really good morning. As you all know, Prosiebensat is a very dynamic company and I think we proved it yesterday and today, because we announced besides our very solid results, also our new CEO. We have the last day of our CEO, Thomas Ebeling and we also communicated a very important strategic cooperation with General Atlantic. And so now what I say that we now dig into the presentation already and so I hand over to Thomas. Let's start.
Thomas