Brighthouse Financial: Buy The Weakness

With the stock trading at depressed multiples, it could be also viewed as a cheap call option on the U.S. equity market, interest rates, and the overall U.S. macroeconomic environment.

However, the numbers did reveal several positives, which should not be overlooked by investors, in our view.

Since Brighthouse Financial (BHF) separated from MetLife (MET), the stock has been on a roller-coaster journey.

Source: Bloomberg

On February 13th, Brighthouse released its financial results for the fourth quarter. The company’s headline EPS missed the consensus by almost 25%. Such a big miss triggered a sell-off in the stock, and BHF is now trading close to its historical minimum. Even though there were several unfavorable one-offs, we note a spike in operating expenses, which probably was the biggest disappointment from the numbers. Total expenses increased by 19% q/q and 45% y/y in Q4.

Source: Company data

Without a doubt, the numbers could have been better. With that being said, the results did reveal several positives, which should not be overlooked by investors, in our view.

Strong sales growth

First, sales growth was very strong in Q4. The company’s annuity sales were up 25% q/q and 26% y/y. The Shield Level Selector, which is the company’s flagship product, remains its top-selling annuity. According to BHF, sales of Shield annuities were $794mn in the quarter, up 22% y/y and up 74% q/q. Moreover, the company still plans to launch new products.

Source: Company data

Eric T. Steigerwalt, CEO: We plan to continue to offer new products that are simpler, more transparent and provide value to advisers, clients and our shareholders, and we will continue to listen to feedback from our partners and make product updates that respond to the evolving needs of their businesses. Just yesterday, we launched a new version of FlexChoice, our guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefit rider available on our VA platform. This updated version of FlexChoice provides access to more investment options, giving advisers greater control to help build lifetime income for their clients. We believe this update strengthens our VA portfolio and serves as an excellent complement to our suite of Shield annuities.

Source: BHF Q4 earnings call

Assets above CTE95 grew by $300mn

As a recap, the company’s variable annuity business has a floor level of capital known as CTE95. According to Brighthouse, the CTE95 level is defined as the assets required over the life of a product in the average of the worst 5% of future market scenarios.

BHF’s assets above CTE95 grew by 300mn q/q, from $2.3bn in Q3 to $2.6bn in Q4.

Source: Company data

This is a very important indicator for BHF and especially for its shareholders. As soon as the company’s assets above CTE95 reach $3bn, Brighthouse will most likely start returning capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. As a reminder, the company’s assets above CTE95 largely depend on U.S. equity markets, long-term interest rates and implied volatility. While the S&P 500 was up only 1% ytd, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has grown by an impressive 49 bps since the beginning of the year. The VIX has also had a good run.

Source: Bloomberg

Humphrey Lee - Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC - Research Analyst Yes. But I guess, what I'm trying to get at is so obviously the decline in the equity market in the first quarter will be a headwind to the asset level above CTE95, but I would assume the high volatility would be a potential offset. So I guess, hypothetically speaking, if we end at March 31 exactly where we are right now, should we expect the asset level above CTE95 to be slightly lower than the 2.6? Or how should we think about that? Anant Bhalla - Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO Okay. So let me break it up into the drivers and 2 drivers you can clearly see in the sensitivities that will be updated in the 10-K. One is interest rate's up. That's generally good and vice versa. Equity markets up is generally good and vice versa. So you can see the sensitivities from there that we would have. And finally, my point about volatility. Like we saw in the third quarter call, decline in implied volatility reduced the assets above CTE95. You could sort of in cue from that what vice versa would be. But I would go back to my point about the long-gated nature of our option book. Does that help?

Source: BHF Q4 earnings call

As such, we expect assets above CTE95 to increase even further in 1Q18 and that would be very much welcomed by the market.

Valuation

Brighthouse remains cheap on almost every applicable metric.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

The stock trades at just 5.7x 2019E earnings.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

Sales growth momentum is strong, while the assets above CTE95 should increase in the first quarter. Given the cheap multiple and exposure to the variable annuities business, we also view Brighthouse Financial as a cheap call option on the U.S. equity market, interest rates, and the overall U.S. macroeconomic environment.

If you would like to receive our articles as soon as they are published, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

We have recently launched several new products, and, as a result, we are increasing membership rates effective 15 March 2018. Try our service for free the next two weeks. If you decide to keep the subscription, you will be grandfathered at our current low subscription rate. Importantly, you will not be subject to future rate increases as we launch new products and expand our service. Go here to learn more; we look forward to having you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHF, MET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.