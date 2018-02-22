I've done a bit of bashing on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR). On the plus side, I've saved investors a lot of money.

Unless, of course, you didn't listen, and thought WHLR was a great REIT:

I compared WHLR to rotting apples and said their wheels would fall off. In that last article, Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) tried to warn you also. In case you are thinking now is the time to buy low, don't. WHLR is not a good long-term investment.

So, Wheeler had a plan.

Wheeler's incredible plan

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announced a plan to issue additional shares of WHLRD.

Per the press release:

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the acquisition price for a retail shopping center located in Norfolk, Virginia known as JANAF.

The problem for shareholders of WHLR or either preferred share is that there is no reasonable way to expect the property to generate enough new income to offsetting issuing new preferred shares around a 12% to 14% yield. That seems unlikely to happen.

So why would WHLR want to make this move when their preferred shares trade so far under call value?

They acquire cash, use it to buy a property, and the property increases the total asset value on the portfolio. From the bondholder's perspective, both the common and preferred share dividends are completely subordinate. The debt holders want this deal.

In an "unrelated" event, previously WHLR announced their CFO announced his intent to resign.

What it Means

The banks WHLR works with may be happy about this deal. They may even encourage WHLR to sell other properties and use the proceeds to pay down "debts." WHLR can't announce an issuance of preferred shares with the proceeds going to pay down debts without decimating the valuation of their stock.

On the other hand, they can buy a property and have more assets available to the unsecured creditors.

WHLR was down on the news along with WHLRD and WHLRP.

This pushes WHLR's hand even harder to cut the common dividend. I don't consider the preferred dividends safe. I do not advocate being long in any security associated with WHLR. My last rating on WHLR was "moderate short target."

Last Coverage of WHLR

I last covered WHLR on Dec. 26th, 2017, in the Rapid Updates (subscription required):

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is a moderate short target. It is richly valued and should be a very compelling short target, but the cost to borrow shares is pretty high (I've been seeing around 5% to 7%, but if investors find better that would be great). They recently extended the terms for their agreement with KeyBank which should allow them to further postpone chopping their garbage dividend. That makes the catalyst less clear. When I bring out a short candidate (without a pair trade), I really like to have a clear catalyst. Here, I don't have one. However, I believe the current price, $11.35, is laughably too high.

Since then, the price declined from $11.35 to $5.04. That's quite a powerful movement.

JANAF

WHLR acquired JANAF by taking on high yield debt and issuing a small amount of common stock.

The total value assigned to those shares was around $1.1 million based on this 8-k. That came to $7.53 per share, which we can see is well above today's current valuation.

Here are my estimates on JANAF, excluding the 150,000 shares issued as part of the purchase price

Source: CWMF

I've normalized the trailing 9 month NOI for JANAF to come up with the annualized figure of $6,416 (in thousands). If we assume even a 15% normalized level for capital expenditures, that would reduce the accretion to common shareholders from $.07 per share (remember this is before more equity was issued) to a negative $.04 per share.

JANAF was last renovated in 2006. Assuming only a normalized level of 15% of NOI feels quite generous to me.

Conclusion

Wheeler is a small equity REIT that isn't a good investment for shareholders. The dividend is not sustainable. This is a sucker yield. For investors looking for a weak track record, bad balance sheet, and an unsustainable dividend, WHLR may be for you. For everyone else, this continues to be an overvalued and weak REIT.

Disclaimer: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.