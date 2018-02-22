Sustainable And Responsible Investment News Update

By Hamish Chamberlayne

Political Posturing

Recent months have seen a more constructive approach in politics to sustainability. French President Emmanuel Macron sought to persuade President Donald Trump to rethink his pledge to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement climate accord. UK Prime Minister Theresa May weighed in with an address to the United Nations in which she argued that international agreements such as the Paris Climate Accord were central to global prosperity and security. Whether politicians succeed or not, the positive commercial realities of sustainability are creating their own momentum.

Back-up Response Unit

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the electric car, energy storage, and solar panel manufacturer, pledged that he could supply the state of South Australia with a giant Tesla lithium-ion battery within 100 days or it was free. The state may have had to pay up for the battery, but the investment paid off when the Tesla battery delivered 100 megawatts of electricity to the national grid in 140 milliseconds after a coal-fired power plant tripped and went offline. The state energy minister noted that other backup energy options, such as the state's Torrens Island gas power station, would have taken a lot longer - half an hour - to energize and synchronize.

Tesla's battery marks an exciting step for renewables more broadly because of the variable output of wind and solar energy generation. For example, the surplus energy generated during high winds or nighttime winds can be stored and released during peak daytime demand.

Cryptocurrency Concerns

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies stole headlines as owners of the coin made substantial "paper" gains and commentators speculated on the size of losses if it all unwinds. Beyond the financial innovation/disruption that these currencies - and the blockchain technology some of them employ - may cause, there is a growing environmental issue. Bitcoin relies on "miners" to run "proof of work" algorithms on computers to validate transactions in the currency. It is estimated by Digiconomist that in mid-January 2018, Bitcoin was consuming a similar amount of electricity to New Zealand. With Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies expanding, it is important that regulators look at these currencies from more than just a financial perspective.

Powering Past Coal

The UK and Canada launched the "Powering Past Coal" initiative in November that commits to phasing out unabated coal (coal burnt without carbon capture). The alliance has 50 signatories after only two months. The UK has committed to end unabated coal power generation by 2025.

The move to phase out coal is something that is gaining momentum as commercial forces also begin to play a role. Several leading insurers such as Zurich have announced that they will no longer offer coverage on new thermal coal mining projects. They have taken a responsible approach to maintaining cover on existing projects, however, conscious that it could be harmful to workers and society to deny existing protections.

2017 was another year of strong growth in renewable energy capacity additions and new low price records were set in solar, onshore wind, and offshore wind.

In the UK, offshore wind is now half the cost it was two years ago. A push to cleaner energy is also compatible with economic growth. Since 1990, the UK has reduced its emissions by 42%, while growing its economy by 67%. Over that same period, coal use has fallen by 85%.1

1Source: Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, November 2017

