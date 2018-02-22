The Scary Tesla Chart That Isn't So Scary
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Engineering Energy Analysis
Summary
It is true that as Tesla has delivered more cars, its net loss has grown.
While net loss is correlated with deliveries, the more interesting figure to watch is cash from operations.
As Tesla has delivered more cars, its cash from operations has improved. But has it improved enough?
First things first. I'm neither a Tesla bull nor a Tesla bear. So please hold your fire.
I haven't researched the stock deeply enough to form an investment thesis. What I have done is study