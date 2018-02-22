Biotech Forum Daily Digest For Feb. 22nd

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Spark Therapeutics are below.

After solid gains through most of the day, the biotech sector turned negative late in the day on Fed minutes as did the overall market.

The biotech sector was having a solid showing throughout most of the trading day Wednesday. However, the sector and the overall market gave up those gains and ended the day in negative territory. The trigger was the release of the Fed minutes from January, the last meeting led by Janet Yellen. The notes showed showed that fed officials see an “increased likelihood” of further interest rate hikes due to an accelerating economy (Not the worse problem to have after a decade of 'secular stagnation'). All eyes will be on the 10 Year Treasury yield which is approaching the 3% level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in favor of including HEPLISAV-B on its list of ACIP recommended products for use to vaccinate adults against hepatitis B on Tuesday. This approval was expected but still is a positive milestone for Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). Some insurance plans and other institutions require this recommendation before a vaccine is covered or available to their patients. HEPLISAV-B was green lighted by FDA last November.

The good news keeps piling up for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX). The stock has rallied strongly over the past six months thanks to better than expected sales of the company's recently approved drug Ingrezza. Results from the first of two pivotal trials involving elagolix which the company licensed to AbbVie (ABBV) were released Wednesday. The drug in combination with low-dose hormone therapy, reduced heavy menstrual bleeding with over 68 percent of women with uterine fibroids. The placebo show only a bit over 8% positive response in comparison.

Management of MiMedx (OTC:MDXG) will try to reassure the company's shareholders on Friday by hosting a conference call at 10:30am EST. The stock has been under considerable pressure since postponing its fourth quarter earnings report until an internal investigation around the company's sales and distribution practices earlier this week. The stock has been targeted by short sellers for some time.

After a ~20% fall in trading on Tuesday due to worries about a competitor to Gocovri, Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) rebounded in trading Wednesday. Helping greatly were several positive shout out from analysts. Late Tuesday and early Wednesday saw Evercore ISI ($85 price target), Mizuho Securities ($48 price target) and Northland Securities all reiterated Buy ratings on this 'Tier 3' biopharma name. Mizuho's analyst doesn’t view the recently approved Osmolex ER as a viable threat to Gocovri for two important reasons:

Osmotica may have legal hurdles before it enters the market, and may not impact Gocovri ramp even if it’s priced as a generic.

Osmotica’s drug is not differentiated from immediate release amantadine generics, and may struggle to gain any commercial traction.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) got a couple of analyst shout outs on Wednesday after its huge collaboration deal with AbbVie (ABBV) which was announced earlier this week. Both Morgan Stanley ($39 price target) and Wedbush ($29 price target, up from $22 previously) reissued Buy ratings yesterday. Wedbush's analyst likes the $69 million Voyager received upfront in the transaction and calls the potential of another $155 million in near term payouts 'impressive'.

JP Morgan raised their price target to $75 on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) on Wednesday. The is from $63 previously within their Outperform rating. Morgan's analyst has a 'very favorable' view on the company in front of numerous regulatory milestones this year. He sees over 50% upside in a 'best case' scenario and only 15% to 20% in a 'worse case' scenario. H.C. Wainwright reissued a Buy rating and similar $75 price target on Sarepta last week.

Today, we take a quick look at Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) in our Spotlight feature. The stock is down over 40% from recent highs. However, the stock appears to be trying to bottom and a half dozen analyst firms reiterated Buy ratings on the stock yesterday. Let's take a look at this gene therapy play.

Company Overview:

Spark Therapeutics is a Philadelphia based biotech concern. The company is focused on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. After the recent decline in the stock, the shares have just less than a $2 billion market capitalization and trade at just over $50.00 a piece.

Pipeline:

Spark has a few compounds in early stage development. However, its near and medium term prospects will be determined by LUXTURNA which was approved in mid-December. This biologic was the first gene therapy approvedfor a genetic disease in the United States. It is approved for the treatment of patients with biallelic RPE65-mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and will carry a list price of over $850,000.

In late January, the company entered into a collaboration deal with drug giant Novartis (NVS) for rights to LUZTURNA outside of the United States. The deal garnered a $105 million upfront payment. Spark will also receive an additional $25 million upon approval of LUZTURNA by European Medicines Agency and total of $40 million in aggregate additional milestones on initial sales in multiple ex-U.S. markets. Finally, Spark will garner a flat, mid-20 percent royalty on annual net sales outside the U.S.

Spark will retain exclusive rights to LUZTURNA in the U.S. and will be responsible for European regulatory approval.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

A half dozen analyst firms reiterated Buy ratings yesterday including Raymond James and Bernstein. Nine analyst firms in total have chimed in on Spark this week. Eight have Buy ratings on Spark with price targets of $60 to $100 proffered. Mizuho Securities ($79 price target) had this to say around Spark yesterday.

We expect the first Luxturna patients to be treated in 2Q18 in the U.S. while regulatory action is expected by the EMA in 3Q18.”

JP Morgan seems to be the lone holdout. It reissued a Neutral rating with a $60 price target on ONCE on Tuesday. The company ended 2017 with some $540 million in cash and marketable securities on the books. Add in the $105 million upfront payment from Novartis, and the company seems to have its funding in place for the foreseeable future.

Verdict:

Spark does seem like it sports an attractive risk/reward profile at current trading levels. It has an important partnership, has funding in place as well as upcoming catalysts. The stock also appears to be trying to put in a bottom and has strong analyst support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Abbv,,adms,dvax, mdxg, once, srpt,vygr. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.