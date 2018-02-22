Mitel Networks' (MITL) CEO Richard McBee on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mitel Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:MITL) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Michael McCarthy

Thank you, Amanda, and good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to Mitel's presentation and discussion of our fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31. Earlier this morning, the company issued a press release reporting quarterly results, which contains as reported U.S. GAAP results as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP results. To assist in better communicating the details of our quarterly performance, we've posted a set of supplemental slides to discuss the quarterly results. You can find this file and a copy of the issued press release on the Investor Relations page of mitel.com. A replay of this conference, when available later this afternoon, will be accessible on our website until the company reports first quarter results in early May.

This morning, I'm joined by Rich McBee, President and CEO; Steve Spooner, CFO. Rich will provide a high-level overview of the quarter's results and Steve will provide a summary of the quarter's financial performance before opening the call to Q&A.

Before turning the call over to Rich, I'd like to remind listeners of the live call and subsequent rebroadcasts that some of the statements made during this call will be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by the company. We use non-GAAP financial measures to assist management and investors in understanding our past financial performance and prospects for the future. Non-GAAP measures are among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for our planning and forecasting of future periods. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure can be found attached to our earnings release disseminated this morning.

Also, please take note of the caution regarding the forward-looking statements included in that press release, as the matters we will be discussing on this call include forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2017, and Form 10-Q filed on November 2, 2017, which identifies important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements we make. We expect to file our 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017, on or before March 1, 2018.

All comparisons throughout this call will be on a year-over-year and as-reported basis unless stated otherwise. One last housekeeping issue, we will be hosting our annual analyst meeting in New York next Tuesday, February 27, at the Lotte New York Place Hotel. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and wrap around 12:30. The event will be webcast.

I'll now turn the call over to Rich for his commentary on the quarter. Rich?

Richard McBee

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us this morning. Since most of you on the call today will be joining us in New York next Tuesday for our annual Analyst Day, I'm going to keep my comments today brief and limited to our Q4 performance and the strong progress we are making with our integration of ShoreTel. And then I will cover a couple of other operational and financial highlights. Steve will follow up with a more in-depth discussion of our financial results before opening it up to Q&A.

The speed in progress, which we have achieved with our integration of ShoreTel has been nothing short of remarkable. The technology road maps have now been set. Our sales and service teams are fully integrated, aligned and operating as one global organization. Our product portfolio, the broadest in the industry, has been defined, integrated and rolled out to Mitel sales teams globally as well as partners and customers.

R&D organizations are now working to a common technology road map for our solutions, services and applications. This is the smoothest and the fast integration we've completed during my time at Mitel.

With the heavy lifting on integration well advanced, we're now expecting the total synergy opportunity of $75 million in annual run rate spend to be achieved over two years. With this new synergy target, we see even greater opportunity to deliver additional shareholder value from the combination of our companies. Simultaneous with the progress of the integration of ShoreTel, we're also well advanced in aligning our go-to-market strategy globally. With cloud and subscription based services now accounting for about 41% of our total revenue, we're retooling our go-to-market strategy to deliver an even more responsive customer experience, broaden our market and customer reach and adding business sophistication to focus on large enterprise segment.

As I've said before, Mitel has an impressive win rate. We increased our bets, demonstrated our technology. The changes we are making to our go-to-market strategy are designed to drive that win rate up, and I'm optimistic about the results it will deliver in 2018.

Now to the results for the fourth quarter. Q4 was fundamentally solid with revenues of $356 million, coming in at the high-end of our guidance and well above consensus estimates. We experienced good demand both in EMEA and North America and across all of our product offerings. Strong execution of our move-to-the-cloud strategy is beginning to generate momentum as more businesses, including our installed base, look for cloud and cloud-capable solutions. Recurring cloud revenues were up 158% on an as-reported basis, as we continue to fine-tune and expand our installation capacity.

We were especially pleased with the progress we made with new UCaaS customer wins in the $1 million-plus contract category. In the U.S., this included a contract for Mitel Flex and MiCloud Contact Center with National Insurance Association with total contract value of more than $2.4 million.

We also secured a Mitel Flex contract with a healthcare organization in the U.K. with total contract value of more than $1 million. Our on-site business continues to outperform the market and less agile competitors, giving us a profitable business and a large installed base. Both are strategic assets, which drive future recurring cloud revenue and fuel our innovation engine.

We are very pleased earlier this week when Frost & Sullivan recognized Mitel with 2017 Growth Excellence Leadership Award. This evaluation which measures key competitors on their customer impact and growth performance place Mitel ahead of all competitors in North America, with Microsoft and Cisco in second and third positions, respectively. This award recognizes the incredible work these 3800 Mitel employees do every day to ensure we stay relevant and responsive to customer requirements in our market.

Looking at the global landscape, Mitel now has established industry leadership positions in UC and UCaaS. Our ability to thrive in both of these markets is the key to Mitel's long-term growth and profitability. Growth and recognition of our leadership in 2017 has elevated our brand globally, giving us more opportunities to compete. Our ability to offer customers complete choice of their technology deployments, whether cloud, on-site or hybrid, and control of the commercial terms continues to differentiate us from our competitors, while giving us more opportunities. In the first few months of 2018, we are excited by what we see as a market full of opportunity for Mitel.

To wrap up, our strategy is on target. Our position in the market is excellent, and our execution is strong and steady. I'm very pleased with the way the Mitel team has integrated and is executing. We are now one company, a market leader focused on delivering the best experience possible to our customers. And we have a sustainable business model in place that allows us to make significant investments in innovation that will continue to differentiate Mitel from the competition and keep us well ahead of the market as it continues to evolve.

I will now turn the call over to Steve to review our financials for the quarter.

Steven Spooner

Thank you, Rich. Good morning, everyone. During my remarks this morning, I will cover highlights of our financial results for the December quarter, followed by our guidance for the March quarter. My remarks will focus on our non-GAAP results from continuing operations. A reconciliation to the related GAAP amounts has been included in our earnings press release as well as the Investor deck that is posted on our website.

As Rich highlighted, Q4 was another solid quarter for Mitel. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $60.4 million or about 17% of revenue at the high-end of our guidance and exceeding consensus estimates. Earnings per share were $0.27, up 23% year-over-year and also exceeding consensus estimates.

Now let's look at the quarter in more detail. Total revenues in Q4 were approximately $357 million, up 38% year-over-year and up 32% in constant currency. Product revenues of $192 million were up 19%, and service revenues of $88 million were up 27%. Cloud recurring revenues as reported were $78 million, up 158% over the prior year.

Our reported revenue growth this quarter was largely the result of including ShoreTel's results for the full quarter. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, revenues in the quarter were up organically by 4% year-over-year with cloud recurring revenues up 18%, as we continue to see strong organic growth in our retail and wholesale offers.

Enterprise product and service revenues were up 2%, primarily as a result of favorable foreign currency movements. Total recurring revenues for the company were approximately $146 million in Q4, now accounting for approximately 41% of total revenue.

Turning to gross margin. Total gross margin for the fourth quarter was 55.6%, up 160 basis points year-over-year. Product gross margins were 54.2%, down 170 basis points, primarily as a result of mix, as we saw an increased sales mix of hardware and devices relative to the same period in the prior quarter.

Service gross margins were 62.1%, up 1,120 basis points, largely as a result of restructuring initiatives we undertook earlier in the year to improve the utilization of our services personnel, the addition of ShoreTel and increasing revenue mix from our higher-margin software maintenance revenues.

Our recurring cloud gross margins were 51.8%, up 60 basis points year-on-year, due to the impact of the acquisition, partially offset by increased investments in cloud installation resources.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $146 million, up 42% year-over-year, as a result of the ShoreTel acquisition. Excluding the addition of ShoreTel, our operating expenses continue to trend downwards as a result of previously implemented cost reduction initiatives. These expenses exclude special charges and restructuring costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter were $60.4 million or about 17% of revenue, up 41% year-on-year and up 50 basis points as a percent of revenue. Earnings per share at $0.27 were up $0.05 versus the prior year. Our strong adjusted EBITDA performance in Q4 was a result of top line growth and solid execution of previously announced cost reduction initiatives and early synergies achieved from the ShoreTel acquisition.

On that front, let me quickly update you on the status of the cost reduction initiatives we announced back in May. Those actions are now complete, generating approximately $7 million of realized savings in the quarter and $19 million of savings realized during the year. The annualized value of the savings achieved were $30 million with onetime charges incurred of about $34 million. We will continue to see the benefits of these reductions in our go-forward P&L.

As Rich mentioned, we've increased our synergy outlook from $60 million, as previously announced, to $75 million. To date, we've taken synergy actions, which drove $8 million of cost reductions in the quarter, equating to approximately $38 million of annualized savings.

During our Analyst Day event next week, I will update you on the expected timing of realizing the remaining target synergies, and we'll also provide updated estimates of the onetime charges required to achieve these cost savings.

Turning to the balance sheet. At the end of December, we had $43 million in cash and cash equivalents after repayment of debt, and total liquidity of $203 million, up from $147 million at the end of December 2016. Our debt leverage ratio in December was 3.53x comparing favorably to a permitted ratio of 4.25x. We ended the quarter with 3,820 employees, down from 4,136 at the end of September.

Now on to our business outlook for the March quarter. For the first quarter ending March 2018, we currently expect non-GAAP revenues to be in the range of $300 million to $320 million. Non-GAAP gross margin percentage is expected to be 55.2% to 57.2%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $28 million to $38 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.13. Share count for the December quarter should be approximately 124.5 million fully diluted shares. I look forward to providing you with our updated 3-year target model at the Analyst Event next week.

Q4 revenue and earnings were within our guidance ranges for the quarter and exceeded consensus estimates. Our Q1 guide reflects a stable top line, a typical Q1 seasonality and at the midpoint, reflects adjusted EBITDA growth of 30% on a pro forma basis.

In summary, Mitel continues to execute well. We're driving the transition of our business from one based on CapEx on-site deployment to a cloud-based recurring revenue business model, and we continue to deliver solid profitability as we go through this transition.

With that, I'll now ask the operator if she could please review the procedures for asking questions and open up the lines. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from the line of George Sutton of Craig-Hallum.

George Sutton

Nice results guys. Rich, I'm curious what your thoughts are on this? If you - and you - probably, I haven't listened all the earnings call thus far, but RingCentral, 8x8 and Vonage have all expressed the most enthusiasm in their business around the upper end of the market, meaning more the Enterprise part of the market. Can you talk about how that fits into your strategy and sort of where you're positioned?

Richard McBee

Yes. That's really a sweet spot for Mitel. The customers up in that high-end really kind of have two flavors to them. There are customers that are large, but have very simple implementations where they might have a number of stores, may be five phones per store, but a lot of stores. That's your classic multitenant kind of technology. We also - this is where it really plays to our private cloud capabilities and our multi-instance UCaaS capability. As the customers get larger, their needs become more complex, as they have - the number of employees that are at the site might grow much larger.

With our typical UCaaS competitors, we compete with them at these retail locations, but there really - we have a really strong advantage at the more complex medium and large-size customers with our multitenant or MiCloud Flex solution. What we're seeing is that the transition of the market, the medium size and larger customers are moving to the cloud. They're considering UCaaS solutions and more complex the solution the customer needs, the better it is for Mitel from a competition perspective. And so we're seeing a significant number. Two of the calls that I called out - customer wins that I called out this quarter were complex solutions. So I think it's one of the things that makes Mitel unique that we can cover the large, what I call, more simple UCaaS solution and we can also handle the complex one, which - as you start moving up the chain between the medium and the large customers, they started having much more complex requirements with contact centers that are much more integrated and those kind of things. So we're seeing that too. And we're excited by the opportunity that we have to compete.

George Sutton

Okay. And then, Steve, I wondered if you could address the Q1 guidance from a seasonality perspective in terms of, I believe, the channel greatly influences the seasonality probably more than we appreciate and relative to just the generic enthusiasm you have for the ongoing business?

Steven Spooner

Yes. So I think if you look at - our guide reflects - like we have not really seen any indication that the seasonality would move from what we've typically seen. For us, Q4 is always our biggest quarter. We see a drop-off in Q1. Q2 tends to be solid. Q3 with our European exposure, you tend to see a slightly weaker Q3 and then a big finish in Q4. As we think about our guide for Q1, it's right in line with our planning assumptions, right in line with where we would expect the business to be. And again, as Rich talked about, we're solidly performing in our on-site business. Our service business continues to be strong, and just the acceptance of our cloud solutions, the large wins we're getting, we feel good about how the business is performing.

Our next question is from the line of Greg Burns of Sidoti & Company.

Gregory Burns

With Avaya exiting bankruptcy, have you seen any change in the competitive landscape, particularly from Avaya's perspective?

Richard McBee

We haven't seen that much of a change this quick. A lot of the large tenders that have been issued in the past year, they're not going to change the course that they are on. We think from a market-based perspective, it's good for the overall market to have a large competitor out of bankruptcy. So that's a good thing for the market overall. Takes out kind of a bad halo over the general market. But we're doing a good job of competing with them. We've got UCaaS solution, they don't. We've got a private cloud solution, that's - and the best hybrid solution in the industry. So we don't see any real change other than, I would say that as the Mitel brand continues to be elevated, we're just getting more opportunities to compete. And when we can show our solutions, our win rates are very high.

Gregory Burns

Okay. And what was the cloud bookings growth in the quarter?

Richard McBee

So on an as-reported basis, it was, when you put ShoreTel and us together, on a year-over-year basis, 158%. And then as Steve said, the Mitel portion of it was up 18%.

Gregory Burns

Sorry, is that for bookings, Rich?

Richard McBee

Bookings, yes. Now so, I mean, we've talked about bookings trends in general. I would say that we haven't - we're not reporting bookings on a quarterly basis going forward. We'll talk about our cloud metrics at our - our go-forward cloud metrics at our Analyst Day next week. On the legacy Mitel side, the bookings were strong. On the legacy ShoreTel side, we have seen the typical reaction that you often see in an acquisition where the channel kind of takes a wait-and-see approach, particularly, until the acquiring company makes it clear what the go-forward offerings are going to be. So we have - we did see some slowdown in the legacy ShoreTel channel on cloud bookings. But with the messaging that we've put out now, identifying that the connect cloud platform is our go-forward lead platform going forward, that's been very well received by the ShoreTel channel, and we expect to see the bookings on there, for lack of better words, in the legacy ShoreTel channel kind of ramp back up.

Our next question comes from the line of Todd Coupland of CIBC.

Todd Coupland

I had a question on cloud as well. What is the difference between, I guess, yourself and the other top player in the market in terms of the UCaaS. It seems to me, you're roughly the same size. So with ShoreTel and this combined offering, do you think you're both going to sit around roughly the same in the market? Or is there enough in the product portfolio, which will allow you to, perhaps, extend into the first position in the market over the coming quarters? Just give us your thoughts on how you see that playing out?

Richard McBee

Yes, we're, obviously, excited by what the platforms we got from ShoreTel. We think that it really completed our solution. And we look at the market through technology lens of two different solutions. A multi-instance solution and a multitenant solution. ShoreTel brought to us and it's a connect platform, and a solid future-proof platform for the multitenant solution. And so Steve just mentioned that will be - our multitenant solution will continue to take to the market. But also we have the multi-instance technology. And the multi-instance technology is really for customers who have complex applications, complex contact center, but still want to use the UCaaS model, and that's really kind of in the medium to large customer base.

So our strategy is to have these two go-forward platforms to be able to address any customer, whether they're small, medium or large that wants a UCaaS solution. And we think that this is a real competitive differential advantage because some of our pure multitenant solution competitors can't address the top complex contact center integrations or multi-application integrations. And so we'll complete toe-to-toe on the multitenant technology, but we really have a differentiated advantage on the - and that's our Flex platform in the multi-instance technologies.

Steven Spooner

And the only thing I would add to that, Todd, is we've cited before that we definitely have been seeing in the marketplace and all the industry analysts are citing that, private cloud is going to be a significant portion of the market going forward as well. And again, Gartner cites us as having the best hybrid solution on the planet. So not only can we get our fair share of that, that's the thing we're very well positioned to Rich's point for both simple as well as complex UCaaS opportunities, but also on the private cloud, we're extremely well positioned with our offerings there.

Richard McBee

Yes. And this is one of the areas that we're really going to focus on next week at the Analyst Day conference, showing the differences and how we compete with each one of the competitors in this space.

Todd Coupland

Okay. And my follow-up, if I could. So Steve, your comment on seasonality, revenue roughly in line with what people were looking for, EBITDA a little bit light, is that just fixed cost absorption in a seasonally lower quarters, or anything else going on there?

Steven Spooner

Yes. No, that's exactly what it is, Todd. The spend, again, as we look historically at kind of the revenue seasonality and the earnings seasonality, our guide is right in line with what we would expect. And I think the other thing folks should assume that as we go through the year, as we continue to deliver on synergies, I think the expectation should be there that you will see a larger share of EBITDA coming in the latter half of the year as these synergies continue to be realized.

Our next question comes from the line of Kim Opiatowski of Oscar Gruss.

Kimberley Opiatowski

Just one question with regards to your progress in Europe. Can you give us a little color around that $1 million seat mark that you crossed? And how you are expecting that versus your service providers and the success you're seeing there?

Richard McBee

Yes. So the 1 million seats was predominantly, they were perpetual license seats. Those came primarily through our service provider footprint in Europe. We were in early. With our Telepo platform, we have a really good footprint with carriers and as cloud-based solutions continue to move the amount of adoption in Europe. So the 1 million seats of perpetual license cloud were Europe contributed significantly to that with our Telepo platform. So we are very pleased with that milestone. For us, it's - we've been able to get over 1 million seats in pure UCaaS, 1 million seats in perpetual license, and then another 2 million seats in private cloud. So everyone of our cloud pillars is doing very well.

Steven Spooner

And the only thing I would clarify there, Kim - it's Steve, is that from a reporting perspective, any CapEx or perpetual cloud license are not reported in our cloud recurring revenue, that gets reported up in our products revenue. So if anything, we understate our cloud numbers. But again, we keep that cloud recurring number clean just for recurring subscription-type cloud service.

Our next question comes from the line of Richard Tse of National Bank Financial.

Richard Tse

Rich, just wondering if you can maybe just update us in terms of acquisitions? And how they're going to planned to your growth strategy here going forward?

Richard McBee

Yes. You bet. Well, I think that Mitel is at the stage now where we - as I've always said, we were acquiring land to get critical mass. We now have critical mass. So our M&A strategy has really shifted to one of value-added applications. So large consolidations were pretty much through that. With over 70 million users, we've got a very formidable base that we can work through that conversion cloud. So the M&A activity for us right now is we're just focused on making the ShoreTel acquisition a success. And then we'll be looking at applications that we can run across our portfolio and specific verticals, small kind of bolt-on, that's where our head and focus is today.

Richard Tse

Okay. And one for Steve. I'm not sure we calculated this right. But the ARPU that we get on the recurring cloud seat seems to be down about, call it - say, in the range of 10% to 15%. I guess, firstly is that sort of accurate and then secondly, that is - is that because of price competition in the market or something else?

Richard McBee

It's really a function of a couple of things. So one is it's very influenced by mix. So we sell both retail and wholesale offerings. So our wholesale mix has been quite strong and so that will be a key factor. And I would say that if we look over time, we've certainly been seeing there some price competition in - particularly, in the UCaaS space, it would be a combination of the two, Richard.

Our next question is from the line of Jonathan Kees of Summit Insights Group.

Jonathan Kees

I wanted to, I guess, couple - talk about a couple of topics here, and more with the financial statements. The guidance for the gross margin looks like that's up from not only Q4, but also from 2017. Is that just incorporating a lot more of the retail in there? Or is that more of the synergies first half? And in the second one, I guess, would be - well, wait for the second one. Let's go with the first one first.

Steven Spooner

Yes, Jonathan, it's Steve. That's really just reflecting the margin profile on the combined business and also the ShoreTel cloud margins, when you pull those in with Mitel, it brings the blended margin up.

Jonathan Kees

Okay. All right. Okay. That makes sense. And the second thing I wanted to ask is that DSOs and days of inventory are at record lows in my model. I guess, that's good. Just wondering - and they have been trending down, are those like - is that the new norm now? Is that going to be the - is that going to be in this range going forward? Or we're going to see some volatility there?

Richard McBee

You know from one quarter to the next, you can see some volatility, but we would expect - actually, we are driving for continued improvements on the DSO. That's very much a function of go-to-market strategies. And particularly, as we move more business with our low-end channel through distribution, we should see a beneficial impact of that on our DSO. As we rationalize the product portfolio, that helps in terms of inventory levels that you have to maintain. So we're hoping we can continue to demonstrate progress there.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Treiber of RBC Capital Markets.

Paul Treiber

The cloud recurring seats are 100,000 that were added in the quarter, that seems like it was a record. Now what drove the strength? I mean, particularly, in light of your comment on the delays related to the ShoreTel channel, was it execution of the market? And then was there anything unusual that we should think about this quarter, maybe perhaps seasonality that you may not repeat going forward? And then also related to that is should we take that bottlenecks that you saw on the cloud side earlier in the year are being completely resolved?

Steven Spooner

So I was saying there wasn't anything particularly unusual in Q4 other than what we had spoken to on in previous quarters with respect to the challenges we have in working through - down through the legacy Mitel cloud implementation backlog, we certainly built up our resources over the past couple of quarters. So we had a very strong installed performance in the fourth quarter. So I would say that will be the key driver, we were - we felt we were - we've got those issues largely behind us at this point. Rich, any other color?

Richard McBee

Yes. I would just say that we went from number five to number two in market share, and it's just the magnitude of the organization. We wouldn't say it was anything extraordinary, it was just solid execution. So as it gets bigger, we're going to see those big - GAAP numbers be bigger.

Paul Treiber

And then looking at the CapEx cloud business, Cisco closed the acquisition of BroadSoft earlier this month. Are you beginning to see a pickup in interest from telcos looking for an alternate to those two?

Richard McBee

Yes. We've been - several carriers have reached out to us about various solutions that we have as a result of that. And that would be typical. Most carriers always have two vendors. And if they had a BroadSoft and a Cisco pair, they've got to risk reduce and get somebody new into the mix. So that has provided opportunity to other vendors, and we've been notified or were called by several to show what we have.

Paul Treiber

And then just lastly for me, just on the change in U.S. corporate tax rate, is there any change in your expectation for the blended tax rate in Q1 or 2018 that we should take into account? And then from a higher level perspective, would the change in the tax rate have any impact on your M&A and capital allocation strategy?

Steven Spooner

So we're continuing to look at the impact of the U.S. changes. On balance, in the long term, the rate reductions - corporate tax rate directions will help us in the long term. We still have NOLs and IDC to work down, so we don't see much of a short-term benefit. There are some new rules in place with respect to multinational corporations and how income flows work between kind of the U.S. entity and foreign entities. So we're evaluating that. There is the potential that in the near term there could be some low single-digit millions higher cash taxes, but we're working with our advisers on ultimate strategies to see what we can do to mitigate that.

Richard McBee

And then, I think just on the last piece of your question on capital allocation. Our clear focus right now is paying down debt. So the business generates good cash and everything right now is pretty much looking to take any excess cash, pay down debt. We always run an acquisition funnel. But that's what our primary capital allocation activities are today.

Our next question comes from the line of Bill Baker of GARP Research.

Bill Baker

Just a small item I noticed that your pension liability fell by about $20 million or so, and I'm wondering is this a trend? Is the - is there going to be further restructuring? Is this coming from Europe mainly and does that add to the total over time, or do we see a decrease because you're kind of doing something to pay this down or stop the extent of the restructuring?

Steven Spooner

Sure. So from - that's an account that oftentimes you see some volatility to. And that's driven around, say, more than anything else actuarial assumptions and this quarter we've seen strong asset performance inflation. So with some of those assumptions that work [indiscernible] as well we had a - we had some benefits in terms of reduced obligations in one of our European countries just based on staff reduction action and obviously, continued paydown. We're paying down the liability at a higher rate than where we are accruing additions to it in terms of service obligations. That's a long-winded answer to say, and over time, we expect we'll continue to drive it down.

And at this time, there are no further questions. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Michael McCarthy for the closing remarks.

Michael McCarthy

Thanks, Amanda, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. Hopefully, we'll get a chance to see and meet with you next week in New York. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to give me a call or send me over e-mail. Have a good day.

