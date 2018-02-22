Investment Thesis:

Image captured from SGMO's ZFN presentation.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) reported earnings on 2/22/18, beating the consensus for Q4 by $0.03. They saw a significant increase in their revenues (+44.6% Y/Y) primarily due to revenues related to their strong partnerships with Pfizer (PFE), Bioverativ (BIVV) and Dow Agrosciences (DWDP).

They continued their momentum from 2017 into 2018 with the announcements of early safety data for SB-913 in MPS II, an additional tie-up/partnership with PFE, as well as awarding of an exciting grant from the NIH to study T-cell edited antiretrovirals for HIV and finally, a thrilling announcement along with their earnings release of a massive collaboration agreement with KITE, a Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) company. So where do we go from here?

They have even more excitement on the docket for the next few months and we expect that their continued strength in partnerships, strong management and thrilling (and growing) pipeline will continue to support this company moving forward. We have been pleased with the company's performance even more so than the share performance as it demonstrates a long-term strength of the underlying cause for investment and supports future success. We reiterate our previous valuation of the company at $37/share, and look forward to the continued success of the company moving forward.

Financials:

For the final quarter of 2017, SGMO reported a net loss of $13.1 million, revenue of $13.1 million and cash on hand of $244.6 million. For the full year 2017, the company lost $54.6 million, on revenues of $36.6 million for a Y/Y improvement of 24% and 87% respectively over their 2016 results. Although it can be anticipated with this cash burn rate that SGMO will be able to sustain operations for at least the next few years, however, recent events have significantly changed this timetable.

In our previous article on SGMO, we applauded the company for their strong partnerships, and they have continued to build on these rapidly. As we previously mentioned, PFE signed an additional partnership agreement, which will provide $12 million upfront, with PFE being operationally and financially responsible for all research, development, manufacturing and commercialization. SGMO can receive up to $150 million in milestones as well as a tiered royalty on sales.

The NIH grant is also an improvement to the balance sheet, but primarily supports the ongoing research with Case Western on the topic. The real bombshell this morning was the announcement of the new partnership with GILD, which resulted in a $150 million upfront payment and aggregate payments potentially exceeding $3 billion (yes, with a b) for various products in development. This collaboration involves the expenses for development and commercialization to be wholly paid by KITE, and therefore should not meaningfully increase costs to SGMO against what they are already experiencing for other development needs.

This will also result in tiered royalties on all sales for potential future products resulting from this collaboration. With those bits of information in hand, SGMO currently has roughly $400 million in cash on the balance sheet (although they may defer a significant portion of this revenue - as they often do). This reduces the potential for further shareholder dilution, but it is possible that the company will still provide a secondary offering, much in the style of bluebird bio (BLUE), which took advantage of its strong market position and high share value to obtain a significant amount of cash, for a relatively small dilution.

Pipeline:

Image generated by Sangamo Therapeutics

There have been some developments within the pipeline since our last coverage, but the most significant information is still forthcoming. At this point, SGMO has announcement initial safety data from their Phase 1/2 CHAMPIONS study for SB-913 in MPSII with a strong safety profile. Currently, there have been two patients treated with this therapy who are being monitored. With regard to their Alta Study for hemophilia A, they have treated a third patient with SB-525.

They expect to have additional readouts over the course of the next quarter or two. They are also expecting to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial for ST-400 in beta-thalassemia while supporting their partner, BIVV, in filing an IND for a similarly treated sickle cell disease. We are excited for future updates and will provide our take on the data when it arrives.

Partnerships:

There have been a lot of talks with regard to the biotech sector tie-ups, partnerships and buyouts in the past few months. SGMO's extensive partnership agreements have allowed outside groups to see how it 'cooperates' with peers and partners and this has led to a high level of confidence in the management as well as support additional collaborations due to the company's ability to produce results. The continued growth of their collaborations, in addition to the massive deal just announced with GILD are indicative of this, and potentially future, success on this front.

We expect that SGMO will continue to build on their collaborations with peers as well as appropriately licensing out their products for genome engineering at a premium, as it is becoming an increasingly established means for genome manipulation. With all of the focus on who is buying who among the CAR-T developers after Celgene (CELG) and JUNO's agreement, SGMO has quietly continued to proceed with what they do best - develop a strong technology and product with the right contacts/collaborations by demonstrating its effectiveness.

There has also been a significant level of anticipation by some authors and analysts with regard to the Gilead CEO's commentary on needing a strong genome editing play, which has boosted CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) and Editas Medicine (EDIT) to a degree - we believe the announcement this morning should put those speculations to rest. Although we are also excited about the Cas9 revolution, we believe that the CEO will not try and secure another expensive partnership or buyout of a younger technology when they have just opened the potential for a $3 billion payout across 10 products being developed.

Conclusions:

SGMO has continued to deliver on their success by developing additional partnerships, including a massive one with GILD for roughly $3 billion, which was announced today. We anticipate that the company will be able to deliver exciting results from their pipeline progression and that this progress will drive additional partnerships in the future. The company's leadership has shown their skill in establishing strong tie-ups with larger biotech companies, and we expect that success in this arena will support additional partnerships moving forward.

With the dramatic increase in cash on hand from these deals thus far, in addition to a strong quarter to finish off 2017, the company enters 2018 firing on all cylinders and looks to continue to outperform. We are thrilled to see such success from one of our portfolio members and anticipate that this year will see SGMO as the up and coming gene therapy company, instead of resting in the background, working diligently behind the currently favored CRISPR companies. We expect that further success within their pipeline as well as recent developments will result in improved valuations moving forward and look to adjust our estimates accordingly in the future.