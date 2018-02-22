Summary

A paradigm shift is occurring in the auto industry, where EVs are threatening to take over as the predominant form of technology.

One company stands in the center of this electrifying revolution - Tesla.

Tesla's Model S is now the best-selling, full-size luxury sedan in the U.S. and in Europe.

It is likely that the company will be able to replicate this success in the much bigger and more lucrative small to mid size sedan segment with the Model 3.

Tesla's "competition" is either far behind or non existent, and is not likely to significantly affect the Model S and Model 3 vehicles any time soon.