The Market Rewards Customer Satisfaction (Clorox)
About: The Clorox Company (CLX)
by: Kelly Stewart
Summary
As bizarre as it is to believe, it seems that customer satisfaction may beat the market. Without a risk premium.
Clorox has a long history of strong customer satisfaction, as shown in its American Customer Satisfaction Index scores.
CLX is shareholder friendly. In addition to its dividend yield of 2.58%, shareholders have enjoyed a 7% reduction in shares outstanding over the last 10 years alone.
Sometimes, the good guys win.
