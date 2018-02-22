Bitcoin: The Anti-Dollar?
by: Dividend Investors
Summary
Bitcoin was, without a doubt, the financial markets news story of 2017.
We anticipated this would occur, but also feel as though the tides will soon turn.
Our stance in GBTC is that the hype is over, and that it is now time for the market to return to its senses in the world of cryptocurrencies.
There is little doubt that Bitcoin is what ultimately came to be the ultimate financial markets news story of 2017. The Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC) rose to new highs and levels that could