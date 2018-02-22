Social Security Benefits To Die For: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Amidst the recent debate in this forum on early vs. late claiming of Social Security, one important argument - on the side of delaying benefits - that did not surface was the subject of a recent Wall Street Journal article. The Journal cites a significant new study showing a spike in mortality at age 62 - primarily for men - which the study's authors attribute to early claiming of Social Security.

It is the discontinuity in the death rates found by researchers at Cornell University and the University of Melbourne that led them to suspect early retirement as a possible cause, since Social Security first becomes available at 62, and one-third of Americans claim it at that time. Significantly, their research did not find a spike at that age back when Social Security was available only at age 65.

All told, the researchers found a total 11,000 male deaths in excess of what should have been expected (An increase in female deaths was not statistically significant).

At this point, I will desist from further discussion of the study, leaving it to the professionals to defend or critique. Teasing out health effects is not for amateurs. One could argue, for example, that those who know they are in poor health are more apt to retire early, and die early, thus accounting for the spike. My gut tells me that the study's findings are correct, since experience tells me that men are more likely to attach feelings of self-worth to their work. To that, I would add some reasons against early retirement that are not connected to the study.

One straightforward reason not to retire early is that retirement is a rather expensive luxury, made the more challenging by voluntarily curtailing your income. Retirees need to fund two or three decades of living expenses, plus cost of living increases. Medicare inadequacy and possible long-term-care needs, such as nursing home care, generate an especially large tab. The longer you can stay working, the easier it will be managing this financial challenge. From a planning perspective, a prudent course would be to save your own resources for retirement, viewing Social Security as a safety net, which was the program's original intent.

Beyond the financial calculations come important lifestyle and cultural considerations that are more personal, but perhaps connected to the idea postulated by the above-referenced study that early retirement is a killer. Declining productivity has been cited as contributing to dementia, depression and other illness. As the great American thinker Ralph Waldo Emerson said, "Every man is a consumer, and ought to be a producer."

In other words, maybe retirement was never such a good idea anyway. Its escapist emphasis on adventures, massages and golf may act to deplete the wisdom and productivity of older Americans, while undermining younger generations that used to have more reliable babysitting resources at their disposal. Indeed, tapping their age, experience and wealth by planning a legacy through family and community was, historically, the privilege and responsibility of a generation's elders and is arguably more compatible with maintaining good health, and personal and social status.

While these financial, health and lifestyle arguments are more closely aligned with the vigor of maintaining an active lifestyle, including work, late in life, it is not inherently incompatible with early Social Security claiming so long as there is a plan in place to keep on giving. Notice I didn't use the cliché "staying active." You can actively take a dozen trips a year, but inside, you know you're not contributing in the way Emerson suggests in the quote above, and that, I imagine is the kiss of death.

The great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas said it particularly well:

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light."

By all means, claim Social Security early if you can afford to do so. Just make sure to rage against retirement.

Please share your thoughts on this issue in our comments section. Meanwhile, below please find links to other advisor-related content on today's Seeking Alpha.