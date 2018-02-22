After a few controversial years, Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) shareholders have seen a dull 18 months. Due to strong demand for transporting energy products, investors can finally get back to focusing on the dividend growth potential that will attract market interest.

Focus On Yield

Williams has traded around $30 since mid-2016. My investment thesis viewed the stock as attractive due to the expectations for a normalized dividend yield.

The company currently pays about half the dividend as prior to the dividend cut in 2016 made to improve leverage and reduce external project funding requirements. The interesting point is that the dividend yield at 4.1% is slightly higher than the average yield back in normal times in 2013 and 2014.

WMB Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The current quarterly dividend of $0.30 is due for a long-awaited hike. The forecast is for annual dividend growth of 10-15% this year and next year, placing the stock price in line of reaching a 5.0% yield by 2019.

Per the CEO on the Q4'17 earnings call, the recommended 2018 dividend hike is 13%:

we'll be recommending a 13% dividend increase to be paid in March to the WMB board here in the near future with the same dividend level being recommended for June, September, and December, resulting in this 13% increase at WMB, which comes in slightly above the midpoint from our guided growth rate last year.

A 13% dividend hike lifts the quarterly payout to $0.339 for a 4.5% dividend yield. The company hit a dividend cash coverage ratio of 1.46x in 2017. This coverage ratio should set up confidence in future dividend hikes.

Growth Intact

The stock has traded weak since the January 2017 financial repositioning move with Williams Partners (WPZ). The primary purpose and benefit of the transaction was to reposition both Williams and Williams Partners to easily cover dividends and reduce the need for capital raises going forward despite an attractive slate of fully contracted, large-scale expansion projects.

The company forecasts that Williams Partners will grow distributable cash flows by 5% to 7% that will lead to a similar distribution growth rate. These distributions provide the cash flow for Williams to pay dividends to shareholders.

After executing on the 2017 plan and being on pace to meet the general 2018 financial targets, investors can focus more on the long-term growth plans. The company has a long list of growth opportunities that even include deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Williams Cos. Q4'17 presentation

Williams is correctly positioned to benefit from growing natural gas demand globally. The growth in LNG and Mexico exports are set to drive demand setting the company up for success, considering just about all of their revenues are now tied towards fees.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Williams Companies is on the verge of 10%+ annual dividend hikes that should revive the stock. As the market becomes more comfortable with a return to annual dividend hikes, the stock should rally. If not, investors will collect solid dividends making the stock attractive to own below $30 either way.