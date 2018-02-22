Tuesday's bombshell news that MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was postponing its Q4 and full-year 2017 earnings report, along with initiating an internal investigation, sent the stock reeling as investors hit the panic selling button, causing an alarming approximately 40% drop in the stock from where it closed last Friday.

MDXG Price data by YCharts

After watching and profitably trading the company privately for the last 2-3 years, I reviewed the public information and came to the conclusion that, in my opinion, the stock was due for a 10%-20% drop, but not the 40%ish drop that it actually experienced. This caused me to double down on my half position, initiated in Q4 2017, and double my holdings in MiMedx stock up to a regular sized position in my portfolio. I also wrote an article expressing my opinion on reasons to buy the oversold stock so that more information would be available to potential investors to consider, as this stock has the ability not only for explosive downward turns, but also has regularly recovered quickly from those downturns in the past.

Today's latest news of MiMedx's management setting up a Friday February 23rd conference call to give investors an operational update should help allay fear, doubt, and rampant speculation that MiMedx is a house of cards. Looking at the conference call details signals a potentially positive stock response, potentially leading the company to regain 10%-20% of its 40% losses, as a lot of the doom and gloom scenarios diminish significantly as management continues to stay on top of continuous short attacks that have plagued the company for years.

Here's why I think the upcoming conference call is a positive for the company and signals a potential rebound in the stock, from the lows of Tuesday's overzealous selloff.

First, after a horrid Tuesday, Wednesday's trading day for MiMedx stock resulted in mostly rangebound positive results across the day on approximately quintuple regular volume. This trading signals that a lot of buyers were aggressively entering the stock throughout the day, even as the S&P 500 spent the day hopping around like a jackrabbit from positive to negative, ultimately ending down for the day while MiMedx held onto most of its gains.

MDXG Price data by YCharts

Second, management is under no obligation to schedule a meeting for Friday, after it had announced its delay of Q4 earnings, and its board initiated an internal investigation. If the news is disastrous, why stoke the flames and bring the company down to its knees again, after the stock looks to have stabilized a mere day after the selloff? In a disaster scenario, the best thing would be to keep things on the down low in my opinion for as long as possible while management worked aggressively behind the scenes to save the company's (and their own) skin.

Instead, the company is committed to being transparent, as it has had to do over the years in dealing with short sellers, by keeping investors in the loop as further developments occur. I see this investigation as the board being proactive in squashing short speculation, by getting a second valuable opinion, that all of its distribution and sales practices are fully legit, and that nothing shady is going on anywhere in its books. If there's anything at all shady about their accounting, it is better the company finds and squashes it itself before an outside agency steps in, which would be more appropriate for a 40%-plus decline in the company's stock price.

Third, look at the timing management has scheduled for the conference call. 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. The best time to release bad news is usually any Friday after the market closes so that people have all weekend to calm down and consider the news before hitting a panic sell button. Having the call in the morning, with hours of trading left in the day for investors to react to the news, is a clear signal that the market might think the news is positive or negative, but it most likely won't be disastrous. It's hard to say if the market will like the news or not, but if the stock is oversold, and uncertainty is cleared up, I would think the odds would tip toward a rebound in stock price as opposed to further declines.

Dealing with unscrupulous and zealous shorts has been MiMedx's cross to bear for years, and is its modus operandi as it has even set up its own short seller commentary page on its website. In dealing with ruthless shorts, management continues to be as transparent as possible, and as proactive as possible, in heading off trouble before it can do long lasting damage to the company. Here are a few examples of the extreme short attacks that the company has faced in just the recent past, which have been going on for years.

First, Marc Cohodes, an aggressive MDXG short, vowed to take down the company's CEO tweeting "I will bury the little fella in a shoe box," which got him a visit from the FBI on December 1, 2017.

Second, former employee Harold Purdy accused MiMedx of channel-stuffing. This resulted in his paying a six-figure settlement to MiMedx for attorney fees and restitution. Here's his statement from the debacle. "Although I originally filed counter-claims, I learned through the discovery process that I was incorrect. I'm therefore dismissing those claims and we have settled this case, and I apologize for my error. I do not have any personal knowledge about alleged 'channel-stuffing' by the Company."

Third, the Viceroy Research group of shorts got unmasked on January 16th by the Magistrate of New York, a District Court Judge, who specifically stated that litigation and discovery should proceed to determine the identity of Viceroy Research, who had been hiding behind the veil of anonymity while defaming MiMedx and slandering its employees on virtually a daily basis. After this recommendation from the Magistrate, Viceroy Research revealed that it consisted of Fraser Perring, Gabriel Bernarde, and Aidan Lau. How honest, truthful, and convincing can short sellers be when they fight tooth and nail to hide behind a veil of anonymity?

These are the type of short attacks that the company is dealing with on a daily basis, and has been for years. Aggressive shorts mean aggressive actions by management to ensure that every aspect of the company's business is squeaky clean. This is not MiMedx's first rodeo. It has dealt with these short sellers for years and continues to outmaneuver them as the company's stock reached new 52-week highs just earlier this year.

Friday's conference call should help clear up some doubt and uncertainty for the company, potentially allowing it to regain some of its lost mojo after losing approximately 40% of its value last Tuesday. I am expecting a potential rebound in share price of hopefully 10%-20% in the near future as transparency and disclosures help investors understand what's happening, and that what the company is doing is in its best interests going forward. Pullbacks like this are actually common for the company over the years and have always in the past presented nice buying opportunities. Know the risks though, and keep your position in the company as a small speculative position at best, with large potential upside and downside risk in the coming days and months as things work themselves out. Best of luck to all.