The Party Pattern Continues

We expect several weeks of volatile range-trading before the next up-leg in this bull market starts.

The recent (and long-anticipated) correction is starting to look uncannily similar to that of 2000.

In our previous SA article (here), we compared the fractals present in the "Tech Bubble" of 1999-2000 with the present bull market. In this piece, we revisit the two markets and compare the trading patterns now that the anticipated correction has arrived.

The following two charts show the fractals from the tech rally (first chart) and the present (second chart), along with the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey results. Notice that in both cases there was a spike in bull sentiment above 50% just prior to the corrections labeled C4 (pink highlighted rectangles).

The C4 correction in the spring of 2000 was volatile, within a 10% trading range, before going into the final blow-off rally (R5).

The present correction is turning out to be uncannily similar to that of 2000, including the initial increase in bull sentiment that accompanied the first recovery attempt up to the 62% Fibonacci retrace (chart below).

Just like the C4 correction in the year 2000 was not the start of the 'tech-wreck' bear market, it seems increasingly likely that the present correction is not the end of the present bull market either. If the patterns continue in their similarity, we can expect more volatile swings in the S&P 500 before, what could be, the last blow-off rally (R5) of this bull market.

The timing, however, is less certain, but several weeks of volatile range-trading before the next up-leg, seems like a reasonable expectation.

