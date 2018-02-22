Blue Capital Reinsurance: A Strong Buy For Rebound Potential And A 10%+ Yield

Summary

Every so often, an unusual set of circumstances creates a temporary, but significant pullback in a stock that gives investors a major buying opportunity.

A number of major natural disasters took place at the end of 2017, which caused major losses for insurance companies, but this appears to be an anomaly.

Blue Capital Reinsurance shares appear to be at bargain levels now and offer growth potential and a dividend yield of about 10%+.

This company has already started to raise premiums in January 2018, so better profits could help boost book value and the dividend in the coming years.

In the absence of another year of multiple major natural disasters, this stock could be poised to rebound back towards the $20 level, which would be a near double.