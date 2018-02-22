Investment Thesis

TransCanada Corporation (TRP) (TSX:TRP) owns and operates a network of natural gas and oil pipelines in North America. The company has a development pipeline of near-term, and medium to long-term development projects that should help support the company to grow its EBITDA and dividend in the double digit or high single digit CAGR in the next few years. TransCanada is currently trading at a significant discount to its historical average. Dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon should take this opportunity to invest in the company.

Source: Q4 2017 Presentation

Reasons why you should invest in TransCanada

A Diversified network of pipelines

TransCanada owns a network of natural gas (57,100 miles) and oil (3,000 miles) pipelines in North America. Its natural gas pipeline network currently transports about 25% of North America’s demand. This diverse network of pipelines allows it to participate in fast growing Marcellus and Utica regions of the United States. This diverse network across the continent also reduces the risk of any unexpected or unfavorable conditions (e.g. natural disasters, or weather patterns) that might occur in one part of the continent. TransCanada’s vast network allows it to operate efficiently and provide access to fast growing markets.

Source: Q4 2017 Presentation

Regulatory oversight act as Barrier of Entry

The procedure to build a new pipeline can be a lengthy one, as it will involve obtaining permits from different levels of government. However, once the pipeline is built, the infrastructure typically enjoys excess returns. The company that operates the pipeline can collect tolls for transporting the gas or liquid. The lengthy procedure to obtain new permit also acts as barrier of entry as it will be difficult for its competitors to obtain new permits. Therefore, TransCanada has a significant advantage, as it owns a vast network of pipelines that it will not be easy for its competitor to replicate.

Double Digit EBITDA Growth Outlook

TransCanada expects its comparable EBITDA to grow by about 10% compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) through 2020. This growth rate is supported by its C$23 billion near-term projects. These projects include approximately C$21 billion of natural gas pipelines expansion as well as C$2 billion of power projects. As can be seen from the chart below, its comparable EBITDA is expected to reach C$9.5 billion in 2020 from C$7.4 billion in 2017. The company also has about C$20 billion of medium to longer-term projects currently in the advanced stages of development. They should provide TransCanada a long runway of growth in the future.

Source: Q4 2017 Presentation

A list of TransCanada’s Near-Term Projects (Source: Q4 2017 Presentation)

Keystone XL Project will contribute to EBITDA growth when completed

Beside its near-term project to grow its EBITDA through 2020, one of TransCanada’s medium term projects is its Keystone XL project. Keystone XL project will contribute to significant growth post 2020. On November 20, 2017, TransCanada received the approval from Nebraska Public Service Commission to allow the firm to construct its Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska. This project will transport oil from Canada’s oil rich province Alberta to the U.S. gulf coast.

Since receiving the approval, TransCanada has secured 500,000 to 550,000 barrels per day of commercial support (20-year commitment) through its open season. The company has yet to announce a final investment decision (“FID”) but has already reached out to the landowners, indigenous groups and other stakeholders to secure the additional land. In the conference call, TransCanada also clarified that its Keystone XL project should be qualified as a non-public utility in the United States and should qualify for immediate expensing. The primary construction is expected to commence in 2019 and will likely take about 2 years to complete.

Source: Q4 2017 Presentation

8% to 10% Dividend Increase Through 2021

In TransCanada’s Q4 2017 earnings release, the company announced to increase its dividend by 10.4%. This is the 18th consecutive year that the company has raised its annual dividend. In its upcoming quarterly dividend payment, the company will pay a dividend of C$0.69 per share to its shareholders. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.8%. This dividend is safe with a payout ratio of just over 80% of its comparable earnings. Its dividend only represents approximately 40% of its internally generated cash flow. This means the company has the flexibility to continue to increase its dividend in the future and to invest in its project to drive future growth. Looking forward, the company expects to increase its dividend at a CAGR of 8% to 10% through 2021.

Source: Q4 2017 Presentation

Valuation at a Significant Discount

Following a better than expected earnings release, shares of TransCanada have surged over 8%. Despite the surge, its shares are still trading at a discount. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 13.6x is significantly below its 5-year average of 21.0x. Given the fact that its EBITDA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% through 2020 (and also Keystone XL project that should significantly add to its EBITDA after 2021), I think its share price deserve a much higher valuation.

EV/EBITDA 5-Year EV/EBITDA Forward PE 5-Year Forward PE TransCanada 13.6 21.0 18.4 19.9 Enbridge (ENB) 14.6 20.9 18.5 22.1

As of Feb 16, 2018 (Source: Created by author, Morningstar.com)

According to 16 analysts who cover TransCanada, the average 12-month price target is about C$71.50. This implies a return of about 26.9%. We know that TransCanada’s dividend yield is about 4.8%. Therefore, the total anticipated return would be about 31.7%.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Investor Takeaway

TransCanada offers investors an opportunity to invest in high quality energy infrastructure assets in North America. It is well positioned to grow its business with a development pipeline of near-term, and medium to long-term development projects. These project should support the company to grow its EBITDA and dividend in the double digit or high single digit CAGR in the next few years. TransCanada’s current valuation is attractive. Dividend growth investors with a long-term investment horizon will be greatly rewarded.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

