Bitzumi (BTZM) has filed to raise up to $10 million in a best efforts Regulation A+ offering, according to a regulatory filing.

The firm plans to launch an online media service and offer other cryptocurrency services, potentially including financial services.

BTZM wants investors to pay a $287 million valuation on an as-yet unlaunched business in a volatile industry with intense media competition.

Company

New York-based Bitzumi was founded in 2017 to provide a range of media and financial services to the burgeoning cryptocurrency enthusiast market.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Scot Cohen and co-founder James Altucher. Cohen has no listed previous business experience in media or cryptocurrency. Altucher is a known public figure with a history of founding companies in the Internet and financial sectors. He is also an investor and writer.

Shareholders in the company include CEO Cohen (29.11% pre-offering) and River Asset Management (9.34%). Additional shareholder holdings are unknown, although they probably include Mr. Altucher or affiliates.

Technology

Bitzumi is developing a media website and news portal to publish information about cryptocurrency/token topics.

The portal will feature an anchor newsletter generated by Mr. Altucher, with the intent to expand the number of newsletters offered to subscribers. This is a somewhat similar strategy to that of Axios, which also offers a number of newsletters by vertical and interest category.

Additional plans according to management include developing a Bitzumi Coins division in order ‘to create special purpose coins for particular industries.’

Below is a graphic showing the firm’s proposed structure:

(Source: Bitzumi Offering Circular)

Bitzumi also has plans to ‘develop payment processing and escrow technology to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in various industries.' The platform is expected to be launched in 2018, according to management.

Customer Acquisition

Bitzumi intends to acquire visitors to its publishing site via SEO efforts and ‘complementary partners networking’ efforts. Complementary partners may mean ‘affiliate performance based revenue shar[ing],’ and ICO marketing, where ICO candidates presumably pay to advertise their offerings on the site.

The firm then intends to approach those visitors with special offers on its cryptocurrency offerings of the exchange and wallet functions, perhaps with low-fee or no-fee time-sensitive offers and special benefits.

In addition, Bitzumi has inked a joint venture and investment with patent lawsuit firm Acacia Research ‘to create a patent registration platform using Blockchain technology.’ Acacia has invested $1 million and has an option to invest up to $9 million in additional funding at the offering price of $2.50 per share.

Market

The market for cryptocurrency media and trading is nascent, so there aren’t any reliable market size metrics to cite.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current market cap for the top 100 cryptoassets is approximately $457 billion. Also, the daily trading volume is currently averaging $25 billion.

There are numerous cryptocurrency media sources, from CoinDesk to CoinTelegraph and too many other sites to list.

So, management will have a challenging time cutting through the crypto noise to generate attention.

Regarding its exchange ambitions, it isn’t known at this time whether management intends to operate a centralized fiat exchange (unlikely), a centralized crypto-only exchange (more likely) or a decentralized crypto-only exchange (possible).

Financials

Bitzumi’s recent financial results indicate no revenues and limited operating expenses for the limited period of June 13, 2017 (inception) to September 30, 2017.

Below are the company’s operational results from inception through Sept 30, 2017 (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: Bitzumi Offering Circular)

As of September 30, 2017, the company had $259,249 in cash, no liabilities and stockholder’s equity of $401,332.

The number of shares of common stock outstanding was 111,076,211.

Offering Details

Bitzumi intends to raise up to $10 million in gross proceeds from an offering of its common stock, with a minimum offering floor of $1 million. The price on offer is $2.50 per share and the minimum investment amount is $250 per investor.

Assuming a successful offering, the firm would be valued at $287 million and have a Price/Book ratio of 716x.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The listed broker-dealer of the offering is Sageworks Capital.