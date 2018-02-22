Shaken not stirred...

Investors seeking advantage in the changing transportation environment need to consider which of the many players offer the greater upside potential, while of course carefully considering risk.

Electric vehicles and the batteries that power them will see spectacular growth over the next several years.

Electric cars and electric trucks are the future. One can buy electric commuter cars to electric super cars to electric trucks today. More electric cars and electric trucks are on the way. Investors have many choices when investing in the electric transportation disruption, but which investments offer the greater opportunity?

Manufacturers increasingly are under pressure to move away from ICEs. Climate change, Global Warming and CO 2 emissions do not figure in current US administration policy, perhaps owing to high level ostrich issues. The rest of the world however is committed to lowering emissions and countries, cities and carmakers are making the switch to cleaner electric transportation. Even electric trucks are available today from multiple manufactures.

All of these electric cars and electric trucks will need batteries, and currently at least, "batteries" means lithium batteries. Lithium batteries of course need lots of lithium, and also nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum, copper, graphite and other materials. There are companies that make batteries, companies that make, mine and process battery materials. And there are companies that make the tools and develop the processes used by companies involved in battery materials, batteries and vehicles powered by batteries. There look to be so many growth opportunities out there, how are investors to find the right company or companies in which to invest?

Here is where I offer a 'beverage analogy' for understanding and perhaps sorting out the many electric transportation investment opportunities out there.

Suppose, for sake of argument, that the drinking public is switching from beer to martinis - as analogy to car and truck buyers switching from ICE to electric vehicles.

Well first off, astute investors observing this transition from beer to cocktails at the local watering hole will think of shorting hops and moving into potato futures. After all, you can make vodka from potatoes and you don't need hops. Vermouth may have a future, but it isn't used very much in dry martinis. Gin can be used in martinis, and in malaria prophylaxis. Perhaps one should invest in juniper berries.

Brewers look to be in trouble whilst distillers should do well. And of course when it comes to glassware, steins are out and cone-shaped stemware is the coming thing. Finally, the particularly astute (and sober) investor seated at the bar will notice that a number of patrons want their martini shaken. Perhaps the real leverage is in cocktail shakers...

The implications are obvious. If you already see them, stop reading here and call your broker straight away.

In the interest of clarity, and also to offer readers a more detailed basis upon which to post their objections and even outrage in the comments let's look at this analogy in detail.

There will always be beer!

Of course there will be beer. Petroleum has many uses, including as rocket fuel, plastics, fertilizer and mosquito repellent, none of which are likely to be replaced by batteries. This means that while there may be opportunities to invest in lithium, cobalt, nickel and the like, oil and steel will be with us for quite a long time yet. Cobalt is of course the "vermouth" and the "juniper berries", essential to making some, but not all kinds of lithium batteries.

The short argument on oil, at least for the near future is built mostly on the pronounced inelasticity of oil supply and demand which will make oil responsive to news about electric car market penetration at least as much as it will respond to fundamental displacement of fossil fuel demand by electric vehicles.

A similar argument, for the near term at least, applies to petroleum refining and distribution. While battery makers should see their sales multiply, refiners and gas stations won't see much change in fundamentals for a while yet.

Chalice required

Whether the bar is serving beer or serving cocktails, glasses are still necessary. The glass maker who furnished cheap beer steins can quite easily deliver cheap martini glasses. Propulsion systems whether ICE or electric are still carried around in cars and trucks. The companies making ICE cars and trucks now will be among the companies making electric cars and trucks in the future. The transition from ICE to electric propulsion will make room for new entrants. Companies like Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) can grow to many times their current size by taking market share from legacy incumbents. However big carmakers like General Motors (NYSE:GM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Toyota (TM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and other legacy players will experience the transition from ICE to electricity as more a fight to survive than an opportunity for transformative growth. In the case of Tesla however, the market has already priced-in the company becoming a very large carmaker. While Tesla's car sales could conceivably increase twenty or even a hundred times, there is not similar room for growth in the stock price.

Shaken not stirred...

Having one's martini shaken (depending on one's view) can add cachet to the martini even if premium gin or vodka are not used. By analogy, process improvements can increase battery capacity, life and performance, and sometimes clever processing can even make better batteries from cheaper ingredients.

Huge amounts of R&D effort is currently going into development of batteries - not just new kinds of batteries, but also into better, cheaper, more efficient ways of making batteries already in production. The value of such efforts can be huge if they are accepted and implemented at scale and if they produce substantial improvements in cost and/or performance. In our analogy, improved processing is of course the "cocktail shaker".

For investors, the challenge is to find a "cocktail shaker" that one can buy without having to buy the whole bar... Most process improvement effort is going on inside big companies and is neither visible to investors nor likely to deliver huge investment gains when one must buy the whole company along with an innovative process.

There are at least two areas where process improvements are likely to deliver significant economic value to the battery and electric vehicle industry in the near to medium term. Solid electrolytes - that is materials that are mechanically rigid, but that also allow lithium ions to pass through freely - will reduce costs by eliminating the need for battery separators and likely be a key enabler for higher energy density batteries using lithium metal anodes rather than graphite or graphite-silicon anodes. So far, I have not found a 'pure play' in solid electrolytes. Perhaps someone can enlighten me in the comments.

Processes for making cathode material is the second big opportunity. The current method for producing mixed metal oxide cathode material (NMC, NCA, etc.) is thermal diffusion, repeated steps of grinding, mixing and high temperature 'roasting' of the component oxides. The homogeneity and quality of crystal structures - and hence battery capacity and life - achieved by the current process is less than optimum and high grade materials including specifically battery grade lithium hydroxide are required.

I believe I have found a pure investment play in process. A small Canadian startup, Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) has developed a different mixing and crystallization process, applicable to most types of lithium ion cathode materials. Nano One may be a case of a pure-play improved battery processing solution - a chance to buy a cocktail shaker without having to buy the entire bar. I like the company, have made a modest investment in NNOMF and believe the company will reward investors. But NNOMF is risky. This is a small company with a tiny market cap that could fail, become worthless and leave investors with nothing of their investment. Please, do your due diligence. Get some professional advice. And above all, don't invest in this company any amount that you are not willing to place entirely at risk.

There may well be other process improvements being worked on elsewhere. One of these could prove superior to what Nano One has, leaving the company comparatively high and dry. If such a development is being done at another "pure play" company, that company may also be a cocktail shaker opportunity.

I believe companies with key, or potentially key processes/elements that can be part of the lithium battery supply chain offer investors far more dramatic upside potential at this point than Tesla or BYD or other larger, more integrated players. This is not to say Tesla or BYD will not be successful, or that these companies lack all upside potential for their respective stock prices. However, smaller, pure play companies in the battery supply chain, in my opinion, offer greater upside potential, albeit with possibly greater risk. Such small, pure play companies may just the thing for investors seeking something shaken not stirred.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNOMF, PEMIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These writings about the technical aspects of electric cars, components, supply chain and the like are intended to stimulate awareness and discussion of these issues. Investors should view my work in this light and seek other competent technical advice on the subject issues before making investment decisions. My investment in Nano One is a modest one and I would urge investors to limit any investment in Nano One (or any very small cap, thinly traded company) to only such amounts as they are prepared to put fully at risk. I may be taking a position at any time in Tesla. I have no plans to buy or sell Nano One shares in the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.