Long Ideas | Consumer 

I'd Rather Buy Puma Than Under Armour

About: PUMA SE (PMMAF), UAA, Includes: ADDYY, NKE
by: No Guilt
No Guilt
Long/short equity, dividend investing, value
Summary

U.S.-based investors often compare Under Armour to Nike and Adidas, but Puma is a more accurate comparison.

Puma has faster growth, higher margins, better earnings, better valuation, less debt, a dividend, and better guidance across the board than Under Armour.

I'm currently long Nike.  At this point I'm not buying Puma, but it's a better buy than Under Armour.

Many Under Armour (UAA) longs purchased the stock because they feel like the company could one day challenge Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). These days Under Armour has a