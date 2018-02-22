I'd Rather Buy Puma Than Under Armour
About: PUMA SE (PMMAF), UAA, Includes: ADDYY, NKE
by: No Guilt
Summary
U.S.-based investors often compare Under Armour to Nike and Adidas, but Puma is a more accurate comparison.
Puma has faster growth, higher margins, better earnings, better valuation, less debt, a dividend, and better guidance across the board than Under Armour.
I'm currently long Nike. At this point I'm not buying Puma, but it's a better buy than Under Armour.
Many Under Armour (UAA) longs purchased the stock because they feel like the company could one day challenge Nike (NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). These days Under Armour has a