FDUS released preliminary Q4 results with ~90% dividend coverage, likely due to excise tax and lower non-interest income. The stock price reacted negatively due to missing analysts' estimates.

There is currently $0.49 per share of spillover income to cover earnings shortfalls as well as Q4 realized gains including $1 million related to the repayment of Brook & Whittle.

Earlier this year, I lowered the short-term target price based on lower dividend coverage until the company increases leverage closer to its target of 0.70 to 0.80.

FDUS reports results on March 1 after the markets close.