Motus GI Wraps Up Dismal IPO With A Meager $18 Million
by: Euan Jones
Summary
Motus GI’s IPO fell far short of expectations, reaping in $10 million less than the company desired.
The company’s future will be decided by how successfully it commercializes its Pure-Vu system.
Motus GI still has some clinical trials to complete, too, and its failure to post profits thus far show that the company has gloomy prospects before it.
Motus GI (NASDAQ: MOTS) wrapped up a dismal IPO on Feb. 9th that reaped in a paltry $18 million for the medical tech company, far short of its ambitions. The IPO saw Motus GI