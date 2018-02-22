IPO Analysis | Healthcare 

Motus GI Wraps Up Dismal IPO With A Meager $18 Million

About: Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS)
by: Euan Jones
Euan Jones
Summary

Motus GI’s IPO fell far short of expectations, reaping in $10 million less than the company desired.

The company’s future will be decided by how successfully it commercializes its Pure-Vu system.

Motus GI still has some clinical trials to complete, too, and its failure to post profits thus far show that the company has gloomy prospects before it.

Motus GI (NASDAQ: MOTS) wrapped up a dismal IPO on Feb. 9th that reaped in a paltry $18 million for the medical tech company, far short of its ambitions. The IPO saw Motus GI