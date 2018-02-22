Legacy Reserves' (LGCY) CEO Paul Horne on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

James Westcott - CFO

Paul Horne - Chairman, CEO & President

Kyle Hammond - COO & EVP

Analysts

Dustin Tillman - Wells Fargo

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dan Westcott, Legacy's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

James Westcott

Good morning. I appreciate everyone dialing into Legacy's Q4 2017 conference call. As always, we'd like to remind you that during the course of this call, Legacy management will make certain statements that will be forward-looking statements as defined by securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with regard to future events, and are subject to various risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results may differ materially from those discussed.

This morning, we'll be addressing some new content and will periodically reference the presentation that we recently posted to our website, www.legacylp.com, under the Investor Relations tab. We encourage you to grab that presentation and follow along. Lastly, we encourage you to read through our 10-K, which we anticipate filing Friday, as that document contains important disclosures.

I'd like to now turn the call over to Paul Horne, Legacy's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Paul?

Paul Horne

Thanks, Dan. I'd like to welcome you to this morning's conference call. 2017 was a year of incredible changes. We worked tirelessly toward our goal of becoming a growth-oriented development company with a repaired balance sheet. Our folks took this goal to heart and delivered some tremendous results. We generated record production of nearly 45,000 BOEs per day. While this only represents a 3% increase relative to 2016, oil production was up 26% relative to last year, driven by the acceleration payment, which increased our working interest in select Permian horizontals and expanded our share of significant future Permian horizontal development.

Another way to put our Q4 oil production of 17,700 barrels per day into perspective, it's up 72% relative to Q4 '16. I should note, it was also at the high end of our prior guidance published at the end of Q3. We brought on land an additional 30 wells under our horizontal Permian drilling program and ended the year with a DUC inventory of 21 wells. 20 of which we expect to bring on land in Q1. So a lot of this 2017 investment will launch us into a strong 2018.

Kyle will provide additional color in a minute but we are very pleased with our well results and continue to modify our completion techniques to enhance return on investment as well as maximize both reserve value and ultimate recovery.

Even through this period of production growth, we were able to keep lease operating expenses relatively flat with an increase of only $3.8 million or 2% year-over-year. We achieved record low LOE per BOE of $10.58 for the year, even after a very difficult Q1 that was really an outlier in terms of how working interest workovers in well failures. We finished the second half of '17 at sub $10 listed cost. Our team's ability to manage cost and maximize cash flow from existing PDP asset has been and will continue to be crucial in our ability to deploy capital on new development.

We completed $23 million of asset sales in 2017 that relieved us of negative cash flow and significant P&A liability. Also earlier this month, we completed the Panhandle sale for $25.5 million, which has a large well count, very low production per well, and again, a large P&A liability. As a result of all lease efforts and higher realized commodity prices, we delivered EBITDA of $226 million, beating guidance by $13 million and representing a year-over-year improvement of 45%.

Dan will talk more about the capital structure later in the call, but I'd like to point out that this tremendous improvement in EBITDA drove an improvement in our pro forma total debt-to-EBITDA of 2.1x. This was the key goal outlined at year-end 2016, and I'm proud that the organization was able to accomplish this outstanding achievement.

Lastly, I'm excited to announce Dan's promotion to Legacy's President, effective March 1. Dan has been instrumental in guiding Legacy through the past 3 years, and I look forward to his continued leadership as we transition to a growth-oriented development company.

With that, I'll now turn the call to Kyle Hammond, Legacy's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Kyle?

Kyle Hammond

Thanks, Paul. I'll start out by reviewing our 2017 investments and operations as well as lessons learned and then walk you through our forecast for 2018. I'll also talk about some very attractive areas that we're currently analyzing and delineating. We spent almost $151 million drilling horizontal wells in 2017. While this represents a significant increase relative to 2016, it's really an increase on the net side, driven by an increase in our working interest following the acceleration payment to TSSP. While busy, our [indiscernible] saw about the same level of activity they saw last year. Although we maintained a 2 -- a steady 2 rig program for the last couple of years, we actually had periods with as many as 4 rigs running to gain some efficiencies and risk reduced time to first oil well on a couple of 8 well pads. I'm really proud of the work the technical team has done this year.

We've really deepened our understanding of the rocks we are drilling. We took 1,400 feet of core in our RTF area in 2 different wells in 2017, a significant amount of work has been done on the core in area of analysis and modeling. This work has helped us improve our landing targets in different benches and tweak our frac jobs to maximize the potential to stimulated rock volume and better understand our inventory potential.

Now I'll talk a little bit -- let me talk a little bit about 2018 capital. If you take a look at Slide 8 through 11, you'll see our 2018 program is nearly all Permian horizontals. Nearly 2/3 of our budget is being spent on development in Howard County and Lea County, 22% on Central and Midland Basin counties and a small amount, delineating our substantial acreage positions in Andrews and southern rigging counties.

I'll also note that we've baked some inflation into our numbers. The increases are nominal because we've actually -- while we've seen some inflation, we've also created some efficiencies. Our overall numbers are up about 6% year-over-year. We obtained a dedicated frac fleet, beginning January of 2018, and are excited as we've seen extra cost and time due to inexperience frac crews and equipment problems. This dedicated frac crew will mitigate these issues. We look forward to taking off development of our Central Midland Basin resource in Martin County and Midland County. We really excited -- we're really excited about our position in Martin County as it's situated between 2 of pioneers high development areas, with recent data pointing us to optimize landing in overland frac intensity. Water excess and SWD capacity are competitive services to procure in the area and our guys have worked really hard to make those available.

We anticipate bringing a batch of 4 Wolfcamp B wells on later this year and are excited about the potential for a couple of additional benches. In Lea County, we're excited about recent offsets targeting the Wolfcamp near our position. We have 2 wells, the 62H and the 59H, which accumed 170,000 barrels of oil and 130,000 barrels of oil, respectively, over their first 6 months. These wells are landed in lower section of the third Bone Spring and our frac models are indicating that they're actually drilling the upper Wolfcamp.

In addition, we have oil on pits from a pilot well drilled on our Hamon Lease that also indicate potential for the lower Wolfcamp. We plan to drill our first Wolfcamp well later this year with Lea County. Our well results continued to impress. I've already mentioned the outstanding results from the 62H and the 59H. We've also had some high flyers and higher county drilling area as well. Along with these high flyers, we've had some wells that have been below the curve either due to a mechanical failure or significant bashing where recovery was less than expected. So we recently did a deep dive on all our wells with at least 4 months of production history.

Induvial well economics were strong. But all in, all wells, including failures with actual expenses, actual oil price received at the time the oil was produced, infrastructure including electrical frac pits roads, SWD. Including everything, we had total returns of about 30% and a current strip, over 30%. Obviously, individual well turns are much higher than that.

I'll leave you with some high-level stats on 2017 and anticipated 2018 operated horizontal development before turning the call over to Dan. We drilled 39 wells and brought on land 30 wells in 2017, leaving us with an inventory of 21 wells yet to be completed at year-end. 20 of these wells, we expect to bring on land during the first quarter of '18. Dan will talk more about guidance, but in 2018, we expect to drill 39 wells and bring a total of 48 wells on land.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Dan for a broader -- talk about our broader corporate efforts. Dan?

James Westcott

Thank you, Kyle. I'd like to start off by reminding you the principal goals for 2017, number one, reduce leverage ratios; and number two, creating an investable equity thesis to growth in oil production and EBITDA, through the efficient development of our horizontal Permian resource. $141 million acceleration payment under our joint development agreement, increased our exposure to this resource and in combination with our continued efficient horizontal development, allowed us to deliver on these goals. We grew 2017 EBITDA by $71 million or 45%, and reduced pro forma leverage by 2.1x.

For 2018, we aim to continue to meaningfully grow oil production, keep expenses down, grow EBITDA by approximately $100 million, and improve the balance sheet. We'll be reviewing and hope to execute on alternatives to change our legal and tax status, materially reduce our outstanding debt and extend our debt maturities.

On December 31, 2017, we entered into an agreement to repurchase $187 million of our 2021 senior notes at $0.70. That was funded from a draw on our second lien term loan with GSO, who increased our availability from $300 million to $400 million to enable this transaction and provide additional liquidity. Not only did this allow us to capture discount on our bonds, but combined with our prior bond repurchases, gave us great voting power of our senior notes, which will afford us flexibility in 2018.

I'll now point you all to the guidance posted on our press release and investor presentation. As a reminder, this guidance is based on our $225 million capital program, as outlined in the presentation. If you're looking at page 12, you'll see we project total production of 47,900 to 52,800 BOEs a day or approximately 8% growth at a -- at the midpoint relative to the second half of '17, excluding the Panhandle. This is driven by a 28% expected increase in oil production, again, relative to the second half, excluding Panhandle. And it underscores the strength of our Permian development program.

You'll see LOE, excluding taxes, are expected to rise a bit in '18, reflecting the new wells online and some assumed cost inflation. The result is our projected EBITDA range of $300 million to $360 million, or a 19% increase relative to the second half. This higher EBITDA results in 1.5x reduction in total debt to pro forma EBITDA to about 4.0x by year-end '18.

Lastly, I just want to say I'm grateful for the opportunity provided by Paul and the board to serve in an expanded capacity as President. 2018 looks to be a very big year for our company, and I'm excited to be on this team as we tackle big objectives ahead of us.

With that, I'd like to ask the operator to open up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Dan Kolch [ph] of UBS Wealth Management.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just wondering if you guys can provide any update on, just what's taking place with your RBL lenders and maybe when could we expect to make an announcement regarding the upcoming redetermination? And do you think there's any flexibility you might get from them in some of the non money terms, just given you guys have clearly survived, so this should be transitioning you back over to the more constructive side of their lending groups, I'd hope?

James Westcott

Sure, Dan. This is Dan Westcott. I'll take a stab at that one. As you know, I think nearly all E&Ps were subject to a semi-annual redetermination of our volume base. Again, I think that process is really standard across the industry. It -- for a lot of credit agreements, the voting mechanics on that, you've got a syndication of banks. And for the volume base, in particular, it takes for us to take 2/3 of the banks from a commitment size to agree to a volume base. But in the event that -- an increase is warranted, such increase requires 100% consent. In this day and age, and given kind of what we've come through historically, we're not betting on 100%. We've seen generally the banks getting credibly conservative and I think through OCC regulations have really been difficult at times. And so we're -- upcoming on our spring redetermination, we'll do that here in about a month or so, and we certainly feel good about the figures. The asset value we have and the figures we show. But just again, given our history, our discussions with them have been less centered around valuation and numbers and more about their prerogative as it relates to OCC compliance.

Unidentified Analyst

And as we think about sort of the equity structure. Just knowing that you got that preferred is, I think that clearly accumulative and compounding on you. Have you guys kind of think about how to kind of manage that in terms of also the tax status, it's got switching from a partnership to a C corp. Do you see opportunity to maybe take action or even repurchasing some of that press at a discount to perhaps reduce that issue? Or what actions might you take to kind of help enhance that equity value both with the tax status or anything related to the preferred?

James Westcott

Sure. Yes, that's a great question. I don't think we have a lot of latitude to talk about various ideas, particularly as we think about tax status, I guess, I'd remind everybody that such a move would require a unitholder vote. And so we don't plan on sneaking up on anybody. We can't make up those kind of changes unilaterally. So when we have formulated an idea and if we -- if upon that idea we gain board approval, we'll be back in front of the public to outline our plans. But until then, we're not really going to talk about ideas.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And regarding the press, have you guys given any thoughts of just to repurchasing some of that in the market? Just given the discount on it, knowing how nicely you've seemed to have kind of controlled your own destiny now by owning so mature on bonds. Is there anything you guys have thought about doing something with the press there, just knowing that -- with the press accumulating now it's just crowding out value for that common equity. And just any thoughts or strategy around that in general?

James Westcott

Yes. No, great question and you're right. It is continuing to accrue and compound. Quite frankly, right now, that is an 8% cost to borrow and it's cheaper than our marginal cost of capital or our long-term marginal cost of capital. And so we're going to continue to lean on that. I think -- look, our partnership agreement provides us with some pretty good flexibilities and those are assets to the company just like our ability to vote our bonds as an asset to the company, and we plan on utilizing those.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Dustin Tillman of Wells Fargo.

Dustin Tillman

When you think about the current drilling inventory and kind of a plan to grow into this capital structure, how do you think about what you have in current inventory? And how you look to grow that, given the relatively high cost as marginal capital today?

Paul Horne

Yes, Dustin, this is Paul Horne. I would answer that a couple of ways. If you go through the presentation that we posted, you'll see that our current inventory allows for about a 20 rig year inventory. So with the current 2 rig program, that's a 10-year inventory and that's of things that are readily identified. Others are drilling in the area in and around us, and feel very comfortable with. Feel like, as we drill those on our existing acreage that more locations will be proved up, and that will grow to a significantly larger number.

As we think about becoming a true growth-oriented development company, you never want to be in a situation where you drill all of your opportunities, you always want to have more opportunities then you drill because that allows you to always be hydrating and that will absolutely be something that we will need to address and focus on over the long term. The good news is we don't have to do that in 2018. We don't have to do that in 2019. We have time, which is why we've been focusing on the things that we think are most critical and that, as Dan mentioned very clearly, as repairing the balance sheet so that we can focus on adding those down the road.

Dustin Tillman

All right. And then with respect to -- a balance sheet question, if there's a need to term out some of the drawn warrants from the revolver, how much flexibility do you have around the GSO second lien? To do that can you do capital that comes ahead of them? Or do they have some rights and some protection there?

James Westcott

As far as like 1.5 lien kind of stuff?

Dustin Tillman

Yes, whatever provides the premium or the best cost of capital there.

James Westcott

Yes. I'd say we're buttoned up pretty tight, Dustin.

Paul Horne

We'd like to thank you, again, for dialing into our call today. As always, if you have any additional follow-up questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Dan or myself. Thank you, and have a good day.

