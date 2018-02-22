MLP Monthly Report: February 2018

The February MLP Monthly Report can be found here offering insights on MLP industry news, the asset class's performance, yields, valuations, and fundamental drivers.

1) Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:APLP) announced an agreement in which AROC, the General Partner, would acquire the remaining public stake in APLP for about $607 million. The rollup is expected to improve the Archrock family's credit profile, simplify the capital structure, lower the cost of capital, and reduce the need for equity capital.

2) USA Compression Partners, L.P. (NYSE:USAC) announced that USAC would acquire Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) compression business in a $1.8 billion deal. As part of the complex deal, Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) will acquire all of the ownership interest in USAC's general partner (GP) and 12.5 million USAC common units for $250 million. In addition, ETE will cancel USAC's Incentive Distribution Rights (IDRs) for an additional 8 million USAC common units, making ETE's USAC GP ownership non-economic. ETP is expected to use proceeds from the transaction to reduce its debt. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2018.

3) Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) agreed to an IDR buyout in which all of ENB's general partner (GP) economic interests and IDRs in SEP will be exchanged for newly issued SEP common units worth around $7.2 billion. The transaction, which eliminates all IDRs, will simplify the capital structure and reduce SEP's cost of capital.

Performance: Midstream MLPs, as measured by the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index, increased 6.08% last month as MLPs benefitted from the recently passed tax reform legislation and higher oil prices. The index has fallen 8.28% since last January. (Source: Bloomberg)

Yield: The current yield on MLPs stands at 7.43%. MLP yields remained higher than the broad market benchmarks for High Yield Bonds (5.78%), Fixed Rate Preferreds (5.57%), Emerging Market Bonds (5.43%), and REITs (3.99%).1 MLP yield spreads versus 10-year Treasuries currently stand at 4.71%, higher than the long-term average of 3.84%. (Sources: Bloomberg, AltaVista Research, and Fed Reserve)

Valuations: The Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio (EV-to-EBITDA), which seeks to provide more color on the valuations of MLPs, increased 2.28% last month. Since January 2017, the EV-to-EBITDA ratio has fallen by approximately 1.36%. (Source: Bloomberg).

Crude Production: The Baker Hughes Rig Count increased last month to 947 rigs, rising by 18 rigs compared to last month's count of 929 rigs. The rig count has more than doubled since its recent low point in May 2016 of 404 rigs. US production of crude oil rose to 9.919 mb/d in the last week of January compared to 9.782 mb/d at the end of December. (Source: Baker Hughes & EIA)

As of 01/31/2018, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) was a holding in the Global X MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX), with a 3.45% weighting and the Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA), with a 9.64% weighting. Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) was a holding in MLPX, with a 0.49% weighting and MLPA, with a 3.57% weighting. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was a holding in MLPX, with an 8.61% weighting. Global X does not have any funds holding in Archrock, Inc, (AROC), Archrock Partners, L.P. (APLP), USA Compression Partners, L.P., (USAC), Energy Transfer Equity (ETE).

1. Asset class representations are as follows, MLPs, Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index; High Yield Bonds, Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index; Preferreds, ICE BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index; Emerging Market Bonds, J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index; REITs, FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITS Index; Investment Grade Bonds, iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index; Equities, S&P 500 Index; Energy, S&P 500 Energy Index; US Bonds, CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index; Crude Oil, Generic 1st 'CL' Future, and Utilities, Utilities Select Sector Index.

Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index: The Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index is intended to give investors a means of tracking the performance of the energy infrastructure MLP asset class in the United States. The index is composed of Midstream MLPs engaged in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural resources.

Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index: The Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Bond Index measures the USD-denominated, high yield, fixed-rate corporate bond market. Securities are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody's, Fitch and S&P is Ba1/BB+/BB+ or below. Bonds from issuers with an emerging markets country of risk, based on Barclays EM country definition, are excluded.

ICE BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index: ICE BofA Merrill Lynch Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index tracks the performance of fixed rate US dollar denominated preferred securities issued in the US domestic market.

J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index: J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index is a broad, diverse U.S. dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark that tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITS Index: FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITS Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index that includes all tax qualified equity REITs listed in the NYSE, AMEX, and NASDAQ National Market.

iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index: The iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade index measures the performance of 600 highly liquid investment grade corporate bonds.

S&P 500 Index: S&P 500 Index tracks the performance of 500 leading U.S. stocks and captures approximately 80% coverage of available U.S. market capitalization. It is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities.

S&P 500 Energy Index: The S&P 500® Energy Index comprises those companies included in the S&P 500 that are classified as members of the GICS® energy sector.

Chicago Board Options Exchange 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index: Chicago Board Options Exchange 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index measures 10-year treasury note yields and changes over time to the note's yield.

Utilities Select Sector Index: The Utilities Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the utilities sector of the S&P 500 Index. The Index includes companies from the following industries: electric utilities; water utilities; multi-utilities; independent power producers and energy traders; and gas utilities.

Crude Oil: Measured based on the Generic 1st 'CL' Future, which is the nearest crude oil future to expiration.

EBITDA: Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is a measure of a company's operating performance. Essentially, it's a way to evaluate a company's performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Average Spread: Average spread is the average of the excess of the MLPs yield over the 10 year treasuries yield.

Enterprise Value (NYSE:EV): EV is a measure of a company's total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization.

