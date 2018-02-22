Investment Thesis

I was truly surprised to see that Avis (NASDAQ:CAR) did so well in its Q4 2017 earnings. At the same time, importantly, it released strong guidance ahead. Although I have several times argued that Avis has only carried a small margin of safety, Q4 2017 results have nicely proved me wrong. Avis, it turns out, is actually trading at a significant discount from intrinsic value.

Q4 2017 Analysis

In one of my previous Avis articles I wrote:

What started 2017 as an estimate of $450 to $500 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2017, would go on to get downward revised in Q2 2017 to $350 million. However, just three months later, Avis had to; once again, revise downwards its full-year free cash flow estimate to approximately $325 million.

This level of ineffectual forecasting would have no doubt caused some anxiety for SRS Investment Management, which owns 14.7% of the outstanding stock. So, after lowering the bar 2 times throughout 2017, the bar was so low that it allowed Avis to impress on results day.

However, this line of thinking does not give much credit to CEO De Shon and his team. At the end of the day, regardless of the difficulties encountered in forecasting its FCF for 2017, not only did Avis deliver strong results all around, but they also managed to use some of the company's FCF to repurchase shares.

Share Repurchases

With these strong results, at this point Avis' share repurchases during 2017, at $32.79, have turned out to have been highly accretive to shareholders - locking away 2% of Avis' outstanding shares. Furthermore, Avis' Q4 2017 weighted average diluted shares outstanding ended at 82.7 million, a 7% YoY reduction and a huge drop of no less than 25% in just 3 years. In the event that Avis is indeed on a slow but steady recovery path, these share buybacks during 2017 will have turned out to have been highly accretive to long-term investors.

Moreover, in spite of Avis using its excess free cash flow to repurchase share, Avis' net debt position is also marginally better by $45 million at approx. $3 billion. Given this, Avis clearly appears to be stronger now than it has been at any point during 2017.

Strong Momentum

Avis did a remarkable job of turning around its poor performance from that of spring 2017. With 7% growth for Q4 2017, coupled with a tight rein on costs (they were practically flat both in Americas and International) Avis was able to deliver $0.45 in adjusted EPS vs. $0.15 in Q4 2016 - which is quite simply a strong performance. That's particularly so when we compare its FY 2017 adj. EPS of $2.85 vs. $2.93 adj. EPS in 2016.

However, it must be said that, although management did everything in its power to improve its underlying business, it also benefited quite substantially from lower vehicle depreciation cost. For example, its vehicle depreciation charges in the Americas ended Q4 2017 lower than at any point during FY 2017, and a similar trend emerged in its International segment (although not to the same extent).

Valuation

The table above shows something that is truly impressive, and that is just how cheap these two peers are. Note that I own Hertz (HTZ), which I feel is the better investment of the two (earnings not out yet). However, these two publicly trading companies are just so cheap. In a market that arguably has very few opportunities available, these two car rental markets have found no love from the investment community for a long time.

Investors are irrationally fearful that Uber (UBER) and other ride-sharing companies will encroach on the need for these two car rentals companies, which is just nonsensical. Firstly, we know that corporates who need to hire out cars for several days don’t use these ride-sharing services. Secondly, families on vacations don’t use these companies as it becomes prohibitively expensive. Thirdly, ride sharing works well in metropolises, but does not work particularly well outside of such areas.

In conclusion, Avis delivered some truly impressive results and strong guidance for 2018, with midpoint FY 2018 FCF of $350 million, making its stock priced at less than 9X FCF. A real bargain.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.